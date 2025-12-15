Reports
UFM reports provide summarized information about selected topics. Through the different UFM WebUI tabs, you can create reports that run a series of checks on UFM components.
The table below summarizes the types of reports and provides useful links for more information.
Report Type
Description
WebUI
REST API
UFM Health Report
A report that run a series of checks related to UFM server health, including CPU, memory, license, configurations and disk monitoring.
Fabric Health Report
Through the Fabric Health tab, you can access the fabric health reports. There are two kinds of reports:
Topology Comparison Report
Reports on topology comparison, available as:
Daily Reports
The Daily Report feature collects, analyzes, and reports the most significant issues of the fabric in the last 24 hours
N/A