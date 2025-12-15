NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.11 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.11 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  REST-RDMA Plugin

On This Page

REST-RDMA Plugin

Plugin Release Notes

Changes and New Features

Plugin Version

Feature

1.0.0-39

N/A


Bug Fixes

Plugin Version

Bug Fix

1.0.0-39

N/A


Overview

The REST-RDMA is a tool designed for sending requests over InfiniBand to the UFM server. These REST requests can fall into three categories:

  1. UFM REST API requests

  2. ibdiagnet requests

  3. Telemetry requests

The rest-rdma utility is distributed as a Docker container, capable of functioning both as a server and a client.

Note

A general note on running ufm_rdma.py Inside the Docker Container

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

Deployment Server

Deploying the Plugin on UFM Appliance

  1. Log into your UFM as admin.

  2. Enter config mode. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    enable
config terminal

    Note

    Make sure that UFM is running with show ufm status. If UFM is down, then run with ufm start.

  3. Ensure that rest-rdma plugin is disabled with the show ufm plugin command.

  4. Pull the plugin container with docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version].

  5. Run ufm plugin rest-rdma add tag [version] to enable the plugin.

  6. Check that plugin is up and running with docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]

Deploying the Plugin on Bare Metal Server

  1. Verify that UFM is installed and running.

  2. Pull image from docker hub:

    docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]

  3. To load image run:

    /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.py add -p rest-rdma

Example with credentials:

Deployment Client

Run the following command to pull the image from the docker hub:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]

Verify that the /tmp/ibdiagnet directory exists on the client's computer. If not – create it.

To start container as client (on any host in the same fabric as UFM server) run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker run -d --network=host --privileged --name=ufm-plugin-rest-rdma --rm -v /tmp/ibdiagnet:/tmp/ibdiagnet mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version] client

To check that plugin is up and running, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker ps


How to Run

Server

In server mode ufm_rdma.py is started automatically and is restarted if exited. If the ufm_rdma.py server is not running, follow the following instructions:

  • Enter the plugin’s Docker Container.

  • Set the environment variables:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

  • Navigate to the plugin directory:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/ufm/src/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest

  • Start the server:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r server &

Client

There are three options to run client. Running the client from inside the Docker container, using a custom script from the hosting server to execute the client or using the "docker exec" command from the hosting server.

  1. Option 1: Run the client from inside the Docker container

    1. Enter the docker container using docker exec -it ufm-plugin-rest-rdma bash

    2. Then, run cd /opt/ufm/src/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma

    3. Use the -h help option to see the available parameters

      ./ufm_rdma.py -h

  2. Option 2: From the host server, the scripts can be located at/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/ directory inside the docker container. They can copied using the following command:

    Note

    cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/[script name] /host/path/target

    Example:

    Note

    cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/ufm-rest-rdma_client.sh /host/path/target

    1. To see the available options, run:

      ./ufm-rest-rdma_client.sh -h

  3. Option 3: From hosting server, use the docker exec command.

    Note

    To run from inside docker, run:

    docker exec ufm-plugin-rest-rdma prior to the command.

    For example:docker exec ufm-plugin-rest-rdma /venv/bin/python3 /opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/src/ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p password -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version

Authentication Configuration

Telemetry and ibdiagnet request authentication options could be enabled or disabled (enabled by default – set to True) in ufm_rdma.ini file in [Server] section on the server. The rest_rdma server performs simple requests to UFM server, using supplied credentials to verify that the user is allowed to run telemetry or ibdiagnet requests.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[Server]
use_ufm_authentication=True

Remote ibdiagnet Request

The following two user scripts can run on the hosting server.

  • remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh

  • remote_ibdiagnet.sh

These scripts should be copied from the container to the hosting server using the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/[script name] /host/path/target

Example :

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh /host/path/target

The remote_ibdiagnet.sh script does not require authentication as the server side can run on a machine which does not run UFM (which is responsible for the authentication). This means it can run from the hosting server.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/remote_ibdiagnet.sh [options]


Authenticated Remote ibdiagnet Request

Note

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

The remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh script can receive parameters as credentials for authentication with UFM server.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh [options]

To get all the options, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -h

Note

Important Note:

When using remote_ibdiagnet.sh, authentication is not required and the the ibdiagnet parameters should be sent in ibdiagnet format.

Example: ./remote_ibdiagnet.sh --get_phy_info

When using the remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh, the ibdiagnet parameters should be sent using the –l key.

Examples without credentials:

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -l '--get_phy_info'

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -u username -p password

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -u username -p password -l '--get_phy_info'

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -k [token string] -l '--get_phy_info'

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -s [defined for client certificate host name] -d [path to client certificate pfx file] -l '--get_phy_info'

Please use the -h option to see the examples of credential usage.


REST Request with Username/Password Authentication

Note

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

To get the UFM version from inside the docker:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version

To get the UFM version from hosting server using script:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./ufm_rest_rdma_client.sh -u admin -p admin_pwd -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version

For telemetry:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w /csv/enterprise

To get ibdiagnet run result using UFM REST API from inside the docker:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t ibdiagnet -a POST -w ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic -l '{"general": {"name": "IBDiagnet_CMD_1234567890_199_88", "location": "local", "running_mode": "once"}, "command_flags": {"--pc": ""}}'


REST Request with Client Certificate Authentication

Note

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

Copy
Copied!
            

            
need to pass path to client certificate file and name of UFM server machine: 
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/resources/modules -d /path/to/certificate/file/ufm-client.pfx -s ufm.azurehpc.core.azure-test.net
for telemetry if need authentication from inside the docker
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client  -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w csv/enterprise -d /path/to/certificate/file/ufm-client.pfx -s ufm.azurehpc.core.azure-test.net

Note

Client certificate file should be located INSIDE the docker container.


REST Request with Token Authentication

Note

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

Copy
Copied!
            

            
need to pass token for authentication
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -k OGUY7TwLvTmFkXyTkcsEWD9KKNvq6f -t simple -a GET -w ufmRestV3/app/ufm_version
for telemetry if need to perform authentication
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -k 4rQRf7i7wEeliuJEurGbeecc210V6G  -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w /csv/enterprise

Note

Token could be generated using UFM UI.

Note

If a token is used for client authentication, ufmRestV3 must be used.
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here