On This Page
- UFM Telemetry Capabilities
- Telemetry Session Panels Supported Actions
- Understanding Telemetry Types
- Telemetry Management Methods
- UFM Clustered Telemetry
- Historical Telemetry Collection in UFM
Telemetry
UFM Telemetry allows the collection and monitoring of InfiniBand fabric port statistics, such as network bandwidth, congestion, errors, latency, and more.
Real-time monitoring views
Monitoring of multiple attributes
Intelligent Counters for error and congestion counters
InfiniBand port-based error counters
InfiniBand congestion XmitWait counter-based congestion measurement
InfiniBand port-based bandwidth data
Rearrangement via a straightforward drag-and-drop function
Resizing by hovering over the panel's border
UFM collects by default two types of telemetry data, each serving different monitoring purposes:
Primary Telemetry (High-Frequency)
Default Sample Rate: 30 seconds
Use Cases:
Real-time monitoring
UFM dashboard charts
Port threshold event detection
Live telemetry sessions
Counters: Collects approximately 30 key performance counters covering bandwidth, congestion, and error metrics
Historical Data: Collected every 5 minutes and stored in UFM's SQLite database
Secondary Telemetry (Low-Frequency)
Default Sample Rate: 300 seconds (5 minutes)
Use Cases:
Historical analysis
Detailed diagnostics
Extended monitoring scenarios
Counters: Collects approximately 120 extended counters for comprehensive fabric analysis
Legacy Mode (via UFM): In this mode, telemetry instances are invoked during UFM startup and fully managed by UFM.
Clustered Telemetry (UTM) Mode: In this mode, telemetry instances are managed by the UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) plugin.
Overview
UFM Clustered Telemetry is an advanced feature that enables distributed telemetry data collection across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in your InfiniBand fabric . This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution.
Key Benefits
Better Performance: Workload distribution across multiple instances reduces collection bottlenecks
HCA Utilization: Leverages multiple network adapters for parallel data collection
Scalability: Handles larger fabric deployments more efficiently
Flexibility: Customizable instance distribution based on your infrastructure
Prerequisites
UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin must be deployed and enabled
Switching from Legacy to Clustered Telemetry (UTM) Mode
Follow these steps to enable Clustered Telemetry using UTM mode:
Step 1: Start UFM
Ensure UFM is running on your system.
Step 2: Deploy UTM Plugin
Navigate to Settings > Plugin Management in the UFM WebUI
Locate the UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) plugin
Click Enable to activate the plugin
Step 3: Configure Telemetry Mode
Edit the UFM configuration file:
vi /opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg
Locate the
[Telemetry]section and set the following parameters:
[Telemetry]<p></p>primary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false<p></p>secondary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false
Step 4: Restart UFM
Restart the UFM service to apply changes:
/etc/init.d/ufmd restart
Alternatively, restart only the telemetry service:
/etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_stop<p></p>/etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_start
Configuration Options
Automatic Configuration (Default)
When UFM starts in UTM mode, it automatically detects available HCAs and creates a default configuration. This is the recommended approach for most deployments.
Default Behavior:
Detects all available HCAs on the system
Creates 1 primary and one secondary telemetry instance on the first HCA
Configuration is stored in:
/opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/{hostname}_instances_matrix.json
Example Auto-Generated Matrix:
{
"mlx5_0": {
"primary":
1,
"secondary":
1 },
"mlx5_1": {
"primary":
0,
"secondary":
0 }
}
Custom Configuration
For advanced deployments, you can customize the distribution of telemetry instances across HCAs using the
generate_telemetry_config.sh script.
Auto-Detect and Create Configuration
Automatically detect HCAs and create a configuration file:
/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh --auto-detect /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json
Manual Custom Configuration
Specify custom instance counts per
HCA
using the format
HCA_NAME:PRIMARY_COUNT:SECONDARY_COUNT:
/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh \
/opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json \
mlx5_0:
2:
1 \
mlx5_1:
0:
2 \
mlx5_2:
1:
0
This creates:
mlx5_0: 2 primary instances, 1 secondary instance
mlx5_1: 0 primary instances, 2 secondary instances
mlx5_2: 1 primary instance, 0 secondary instances
Example Custom Matrix:
{
"mlx5_0": {
"primary":
2,
"secondary":
1 },
"mlx5_1": {
"primary":
0,
"secondary":
2 },
"mlx5_2": {
"primary":
1,
"secondary":
0 }
}
Validate Configuration
Verify your matrix file is correctly formatted:
/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh --validate /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json
Get Help
Display usage information and options:
/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh --help
Important: After modifying the matrix configuration file, you must restart UFM for changes to take effect.
Advanced Configuration Parameters
The following optional parameters in
gv.cfg allow fine-tuning of telemetry behavior. Most users should use the default values.
Parameter
Section
Default
Description
30
Sample rate (seconds) for primary telemetry instances
300
Sample rate (seconds) for secondary telemetry instances
true
Set to
true
Set to
Note: Changing sample rates affects data frequency and may impact system performance. Consult with NVIDIA support before modifying these values in production environments.
Telemetry Instance
Description
REST API
High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance
A default telemetry session that collects a predefined set of ~30 counters covering bandwidth, congestion, and error metrics, which UFM analyzes and reports.
These counters are used for:
For Default and Real-time Telemetry: Monitoring REST API
For Historical Telemetry: History Telemetry Sessions REST API → History Telemetry Sessions
Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance
Operates automatically upon UFM startup, offering an extended scope of 120 counters. For a list of the Secondary Telemetry Fields, refer to Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields.
N/A
For direct telemetry endpoint access, which exposes the list of supported counters:
For the High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance, run the following command:
#curl -s
127.0.
0.1:
9001/csv/cset/converted_enterprise
For the Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance, run the following command:
#curl -s
127.0.
0.1:
9002/csv/xcset/low_freq_debug
Storage Considerations
UFM periodically collects fabric port statistics and saves them in its SQLite database. Before starting up UFM Enterprise, please consider the following disk space utilization for various fabric sizes and duration.
The measurements in the table below were taken with sampling interval set to once per 30 seconds.
Be aware that the default sampling rate is once per 300 seconds. Disk utilization calculation should be adjusted accordingly.
Number of Nodes
Ports per Node
Storage per Hour
Storage per 15 Days
Storage per 30 Days
16
8
1.6 MB
576 MB (0.563 GB)
1152 MB (1.125 GB)
100
8
11 MB
3960 MB (3.867 GB)
7920 MB (7.734 GB)
500
8
50 MB
18000 MB (17.58 GB)
36000 MB (35.16 GB)
1000
8
100 MB
36000 MB (35.16 GB)
72000 MB (70.31 GB)