On This Page
- Plugin Release Notes
- Overview
- Prerequisites
- Deployment
- Troubleshooting
Unmanaged Switch Dump (USD) Plugin
Changes and New Features
Plugin Version
Feature
1.1.0-2
Start a background task which collects the abnormal System Dump of all/specified unmanaged switches automatically
Bug Fixes
Plugin Version
Bug Fix
1.1.0-2
N/A
The NVIDIA Unmanaged Switch Dump (USD) plugin operates as a server that uses the "
resourcedump" command to retrieve system collections from unmanaged NVIDIA switches, compiles the data into files, and transfers these files to the same remote destination used for data collection from managed switches.
The unmanaged switch must be running firmware version 31.2014.2100 (production) or later.
UFM version must be LTS 6.19.1.1 or higher.
Deploying the Plugin with UFM (SA or HA)
Install the latest version of UFM.
Start UFM using the command:
/etc/init.d/ufmd start.
Pull the plugin image from the specified repository.
Enable the plugin by running
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.pywith the options
-p usd -t <version>, or alternatively, enable it through the UFM UI by navigating to Settings → Plugin Management, right-clicking on usd, selecting Add, choosing the desired version, and clicking Add.
Verify the plugin is running by using
docker psor by checking the UI under Settings → Plugin Management to confirm it has been added and enabled.
If the default port for usd is in use, update the
usd_httpd_proxy.confconfiguration file and restart the plugin.
Deploying the Plugin on UFM-SDN Appliance
Log in as the admin user and enter configuration mode:
enable config terminal
Verify that UFM is running by executing:
show ufm status
If UFM is not running, start it with:
ufm start
Ensure Docker is active by disabling any shutdown state:
no docker shutdown
Load the latest USD plugin Docker image:
If using an HA setup, repeat this step on the standby node.
If the appliance is connected to the internet:
docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-usd
If the appliance is offline, use another internet-connected machine to save the image:
docker save mellanox/ufm-plugin-usd:latest | gzip > ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz
Transfer the file to an SCP-accessible location, then on the appliance:
image fetch scp:
//user@hostname/path-to-file/ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz docker load ufm-plugin-usd.tar.gz
Enable and start the plugin:
ufm plugin usd add
Verify the plugin is running:
show ufm plugin
Collecting a System Dump via the UI
To collect a system dump from an unmanaged switch using the UI:
Right-click on the target unmanaged switch.
Select Collect System Dump from the context menu.
While the system dump is being generated, a progress message will be displayed.
Once the process completes successfully, a confirmation message will appear, including the dump file path in the format:
<protocol>://<server>/<path>
Collecting System Dump Automatically
Besides of manually starting the collection, the plugin will regularly check for unmanaged switches and collect their system dumps in the background. This helps ensure important diagnostic data is gathered automatically, improving user experience and reducing manual work. The collection interval and supported switch models can be configured in the poller-config section of plugin settings.
Configurations
Logs Configurations
Parameter
Description
Default Value
Full path of the log file .
/log/usd.log
Sets the logging level for the plugin (e.g., INFO, DEBUG).
INFO
Maximum size of the log file before it rotates, measured in bytes
10485760
Number of backup log files to retain after rotation.
5
Poller Configurations
Parameter
Description
Default Value
Delay before the first polling cycle starts (in seconds). This allows the USD plugin and its web service to initialize properly.
5
Interval between consecutive polling cycles (in seconds). A value of zero or negative disables the polling task.
300
Total duration for which polling runs (in seconds). Zero means polling continues indefinitely until the plugin stops.
0
Comma-separated list of unmanaged switch models to poll. Leave blank to poll all unmanaged switch models.
MQM9790
Dump Command Configurations
Parameter
Description
Default Value
The timeout duration for the MFT (Mellanox Firmware Tools) command, measured in seconds. The maximum value is 900 seconds. If the value is left blank, set to 0, or assigned a negative number, the timeout will automatically default to 300 seconds.
300
If the operation fails, an error message will be shown.
In cases where the failure is related to the remote storage location, a specific error message indicating this issue will be displayed.