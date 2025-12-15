Upgrading UFM on Bare Metal Server

As of UFM version 6.14.0, UFM upgrade on HA supports in-service upgrade, meaning UFM can continue running during the steps of the upgrade, and there is no need to stop UFM before the upgrade (although this is also supported).

You can upgrade the UFM server HA software for InfiniBand from the previous release. The upgrade is performed on both servers.

To upgrade the UFM server software:

Upgrading the UFM Enterprise Package

On the standby server, extract the new UFM Enterprise package to the /tmp folder: Copy Copied! tar -xzf ufm-X.X.X-XXXXX.tgz -C /tmp

On the standby server, enter to the installation folder and upgrade script: Copy Copied! standby# cd /tmp/ ufm-X.X.X-X.<OS_NAME>.x86_64.mofed5/

Run the UFM upgrade script on the standby server: Copy Copied! ./upgrade.sh

After the completion of the upgrade script, the UFM code will undergo an upgrade, while the UFM data will remain unchanged. The automatic upgrade of UFM data will take place during the next startup of UFM. To initiate this process, execute a failover from the Master node (or perform a takeover from the Standby node). Copy Copied! master# ufm_ha_cluster failover Note UFM will log the data upgrade to the syslog of the server, in case of issue a backup of the UFM data is saved prior to the upgrade in /opt/ufm/BACKUP directory and can be restored.