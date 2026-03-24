On This Page
- Open Terminal
- Open Webpage
- Mark Device as Unhealthy
- Mark Device as Healthy
- Upgrading Software and Firmware for Hosts and Externally Managed Switches
- Device Information Tabs
Devices Window
The Devices window shows data pertaining to the physical devices in a tabular format.
Devices Window Data
Data Type
Description
Health
Health of the device reflecting the highest alarm severity. Please refer to the Health States table.
Name
Name of the device
GUID
System GUID of the device
Type
Type of the device: switch, node, IB router, and getaway
IP
IP address of the device
Vendor
The vendor of the device
Firmware Version
The firmware version installed on the device
Health States
Icon
Name
Description
Normal
Information/notification displayed during normal operating state or a normal system event.
Critical
Critical means that the operation of the system or a system component fails.
Minor
Minor reflects a problem in the fabric with no failure.
Warning
Warning reflects a low priority problem in the fabric with no failure. A warning is asserted when an event exceeds a predefined threshold.
A right-click on the device name displays a list of actions that can be performed on it.
Devices Actions
Action
Description
Open Terminal
Opens a browser-based SSH terminal allowing users to securely connect to and manage the switch via SSH protocol directly from the web app.
(This option is available only for managed switches in case related configuration is set, please see details below).
Open Webpage
Opens the switch's main web page in a new browser tab for direct access to its web-based management interface.
(This option is available only for managed switches in case related configuration is set, please see details below).
Firmware Upgrade
Perform a firmware upgrade on the selected device
Firmware Reset
Reboot the device. This action is only applicable to unmanaged hosts (servers).
Set Node Description
Configure a description to this node
Collect System Dump
Collect the system dump log for a specific device
Add to Group
Add the selected device to a devices group
Remove from Group
Remove the selected device from a devices group
Suppress Notifications
Suppress all event notifications for the device
Add to Monitor Session
Configure and activate host monitoring
Show in Network Map
Move to Zoom In tab in network map and add the selected device to filter list
Collecting system dump for hosts, managed by UFM, is available only for hosts which are set with a valid IPv4 address and installed with MLNX_OFED.
This feature is turned off by default. To enable it, you must set the flag
switch_terminal_enabled = True in the file
/opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg.
This action opens a terminal window that connects to the UFM server via WebSocket, which then establishes an SSH connection to the switch using a TCP socket.
Start by selecting the "Open Terminal" option:
A terminal window will then open.
Clicking the minimize button will put the session into minimized mode, allowing it to remain open.
This action opens a new browser tab that shows the switch's web interface.
First, select "Open Webpage."
A new page displaying the switch's web interface will then appear in your browser.
From the Devices table, it is possible to mark devices as healthy or unhealthy using the context menu (right-click).
There are two options for marking a device as unhealthy:
Isolate
No Discover
Server:
conf/opensm/opensm-health-policy.conf content:
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
34 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
19 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
3 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
26 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
0 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
27 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
7 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
10 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
11 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
22 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
18 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
29 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
8 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
5 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
17 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
23 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
15 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
24 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
2 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
16 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
13 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
14 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
32 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
33 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
35 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
20 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
21 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
28 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
1 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
9 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
4 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
31 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
30 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
36 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
12 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
25 UNHEALTHY isolate
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
6 UNHEALTHY isolate
/opt/ufm/files/log/opensm-unhealthy-ports.dump content:
Server
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/opensm-health-policy.conf content:
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
15 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
25 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
35 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
0 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
11 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
21 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
28 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
7 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
17 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
14 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
24 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
34 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
3 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
10 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
20 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
31 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
6 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
16 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
27 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
2 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
13 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
23 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
33 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
30 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
9 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
19 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
26 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
36 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
5 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
12 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
22 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
32 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
1 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
8 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
18 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
29 HEALTHY
0xe41d2d030003e3b0
4 HEALTHY
/opt/ufm/files/log/opensm-unhealthy-ports.dump content:
# NodeGUID, PortNum, NodeDesc, PeerNodeGUID, PeerPortNum, PeerNodeDesc, {BadCond1, BadCond2, ...}, timestamp
Software/Firmware Upgrade via FTP
Software and firmware upgrade over FTP is enabled by the UFM Agent. UFM invokes the Software/Firmware Upgrade procedure locally on switches or on hosts. The procedure copies the new software/firmware file from the defined storage location and performs the operation on the device. UFM sends the set of attributes required for performing the software/firmware upgrade to the agent.
The attributes are:
File Transfer Protocol – default FTP
The Software/Firmware upgrade on InfiniScale III ASIC-based switches supports FTP protocol for transmitting files to the local machine.
The Software/Firmware upgrade on InfiniScale IV-based switches and hosts supports TFTP and protocols for transmitting files to the local machine.
IP address of file-storage server
Path to the software/firmware image location
The software/firmware image files should be placed according to the required structure under the defined image storage location. Please refer to section Devices Window.
File-storage server access credentials (User/Password)
In-Band Firmware Upgrade
In-band firmware upgrade is not supported for host HCAs.
For deploying the UFM container, the firmware image must be copied to the following host directory: /opt/ufm/files/userdata/fw/<PSID>
PSID refers to the PSID of the externally managed switch that the user intends to upgrade (this folder is accessible by the UFM container)
You can perform in-band firmware upgrades for externally managed switches, which requires recognition of the current PSID. For more information, please refer to the PSID and Firmware Version In-Band Discovery. UFM uses flint, a firmware burning tool, from the MFT for the in-band firmware update process.
Before proceeding with the upgrade, ensure that you create the firmware repository on the UFM server in the directory
/opt/ufm/files/userdata/fw/. A separate subdirectory should be created for each PSID, with the corresponding firmware image placed under it. For example:
/opt/ufm/files/userdata/fw/
MT_0D80110009
fw-ConnectX2-rel-2_9_1000-MHQH29B-XTR_A1.bin
MT_0F90110002
fw-IS4-rel-7_4_2040-MIS5023Q_A1-A5.bin
Directory Structure for Software or Firmware Upgrade Over FTP
Before performing a software or firmware upgrade, you must create the following directory structure for the upgrade image. The path to the
<ftp user home>/<path>/ directory should be specified in the upgrade dialog box.
<ftp user home>/<path>/
InfiniScale3 - For anafa based switches Software/Firmware upgrade images
voltaire_fw_images.tar – firmware image file
ibswmpr-<s/w version>.tar – software image file
InfiniScale4 - For InfiniScale IV based switches Software/Firmware upgrade images
firmware_2036_4036.tar – Firmware image file
upgrade_2036_4036.tgz – Software image file
OFED /* For host SW upgrade*/
OFED-<OS label>.tar.bz2
<PSID>* – For host FW upgrade
fw_update.img
The <PSID> value is extracted from the
mstflint command:
mstflint -d <device> q
The device is extracted from the
lspci command. For example:
# lspci
06:00.0 InfiniBand: Mellanox Technologies MT25208 InfiniHost III Ex
# mstflint -d 06:00.0 q | grep PSID
PSID: VLT0040010001
PSID and Firmware Version In-Band Discovery
The device PSID and device firmware version are required for in-band firmware upgrade and for the correct functioning of Subnet Manager plugins, such as Congestion Control Manager and Lossy Configuration Management. For most devices, UFM discovers this information and displays it in the Device Properties pane. The PSID and the firmware version are discovered by the Vendor-specific MAD.
By default, the gv.cfg file value for event_plugin_option is set to (null). This means that the plugin is disabled and opensm does not send MADs to discover devices' PSID and FW version. Therefore, values for devices' PSID and FW version are taken from
ibdiagnetoutput (section NODES_INFO).
The below is an example of the default value:
event_plugin_options = (null)
To enable the vendor-specific discovery by OpenSM, in the gv.cfg configuration file, change the value of event_plugin_option to (--vendinfo –m 1), as shown below:
event_plugin_options = --vendinfo –m 1
If the value is set to –vendinfo –m 1, the data should be supplied by opensm, and in this case the
ibdiagnetoutput is ignored.
In some firmware versions, the information above is currently not available.
Switch Management IP Address Discovery
From NVIDIA switch FM version 27.2010.3942 and up, NVIDIA switches support switch management IP address discovery using MADs. This information can be retrieved as part of
ibdiagnetrun (
ibdiagnetoutput), and assigned to discover switches in UFM.
There is an option to choose the IP address of which IP protocol version that is assigned to the switch: IPv4 or IPv6.
The
discovered_switch_ip_protocolkey, located in the gv.cfg file in section [
FabricAnalysys], is set to 4 by default. This means that the IP address of type IPv4 is assigned to the switch as its management IP address. In case this value is set to 6, the IP address of type IPv6 is assigned to the switch as its management IP address.
After changing the discover_switch_ip_protocol value in gv.cfg, the UFM Main Model needs to be restarted for the update to take effect. The discovered IP addresses for switches are not persistent in UFM – every UFM Main Model restarts the values of management IP address which is assigned from the
ibdiagnetoutput.
Upgrading Server Software
The ability to update the server software is applicable only for hosts (servers) with the UFM Agent.
To upgrade the software:
Select a device.
From the right-click menu, select Software Update.
Enter the parameters listed in the following table.
Parameter
Description
Protocol
Update is performed via FTP protocol
IP
Enter the host IP
Path
Enter the parent directory of the FTP directory structure for the Upgrade image.
The path should not be an absolute path and should not contain the first slash (/) or trailer slash.
User
Name of the host username
Password
Enter the host password
Click Submit to save your changes.
Upgrading Firmware
You can upgrade firmware over FTP for hosts and switches that are running the UFM Agent, or you can perform an in-band upgrade for externally managed switches and HCAs.
Before you begin the upgrade ensure that the new firmware version is in the correct location. For more information, please refer to section In-Band Firmware Upgrade.
To upgrade the firmware:
Select a host or server.
From the right-click menu, select Firmware Upgrade.
Select protocol In Band.
For upgrade over FTP, enter the parameters listed in the following table.
Parameter
Description
IP
Enter device IP
Path
Enter the parent directory of the FTP directory structure for the Upgrade image.
The path should not be an absolute path and should not contain the first slash (/) or trailer slash.
Username
Name of the host username
Password
Enter the host password
Click submit to save your changes.Note
The firmware upgrade takes effect only after the host or externally managed switch is restarted.
Upgrade Cables Transceivers Firmware Version
The main purpose of this feature is to add support for burning of multiple cables transceiver types on multiple devices using linkx tool which is part of flint. This needs to be done from both ends of the cable (switch and HCA/switch).
To upgrade cables transceivers FW version:
Navigate to managed elements page
Select the target switches and click on Upgrade Cable Transceivers option
A model will be shown containing list of the active firmware versions for the cables of the selected switches, besides the version number, a badge will show the number of matched switches:
After the user clicks Submit, the GUI will start sending the selected binaries with the relevant switches sequentially, and a model with a progress bar will be shown (this model can be minimized):
After the whole action is completed successfully, you will be able to see the following message at the model bottom The upgrade cable transceivers completed successfully, do you want to activate it? by clicking the yes button it will run a new action on all the burned devices to activate the new uploaded binary image.
Another option to activate burned cables transceivers you can go to the Groups page and right click on the predefined Group named Devices Pending FW Transceivers Reset or you can right click on the upgraded device from managed element page and select Activate cable Transceivers action.
Selecting a device from the Devices table reveals the Device Information table on the right side of the screen. This table provides information on the device’s ports, cables, groups, events, alarms, , and device access.
General Tab
Provides general information on the selected device.
Ports Tab
This tab provides a list of the ports connected to this device in a tabular format.
Ports Data
Data Type
Description
Port Number
The number of ports on device.
Node
The node name/GUID/IP that the port belongs to.
Note that you can choose the node label (name/GUID/IP) using the drop-down menu available above the Ports data table.
Health
Health of the port reflecting the highest alarm severity. Please refer to the Health States table.
State
Indicates whether the port is connected (active or inactive).
LID
The local identifier (LID) of the port.
MTU
Maximum Transmission Unit of the port.
Speed
Lists the highest value of active, enabled and supported speeds in icons indicating their status:
Width
Lists the highest value of active, enabled and supported widths in icons indicating their status:
Peer
The GUID of the device the port is connected to.
Peer Port
The name of the port that is connected to this port.
Cables Tab
This tab provides a list of the cables connected to this device in a tabular format.
Cables Data
Data Type
Description
Basic Information
Health
Health of the cable reflecting the highest alarm severity. Please refer to the Health States table.
Serial Number
Serial number of the cable.
Identifier
Identifier of the cable.
Source Port Information
Source GUID
GUID of the source port the cable is connected to.
Source Port
The number of the source port the cable is connected to.
Destination Port Information
Destination GUID
GUID of the destination port the cable is connected to.
Destination Port
The number of the destination port the cable is connected to.
Advanced Information
Revision
Revision of the cable.
Link Width
The maximum link width of the cable.
Part Number
Part number of the cable.
Technology
The transmitting medium of the cable: copper/optical/etc.
Length
Temperature
The cable length in meters.
The cable temperature in celsius.
Groups Tab
This tab provides a list of the groups to which the selected device belongs.
Groups Data
Data Type
Description
Severity
Aggregated severity level of the group (the highest severity level of all group members).
Name
Name of the group.
Description
Description of the group.
Type
Type of the group: General/Rack.
Alarms Tab
This tab provides a list of all UFM alarms related to the selected device.
Alarms Data
Data Type
Description
Alarms ID
Alarm identifier.
Source
Source object (device/port) on which the alarm was triggered.
Severity
The severity of the alarm.
Description
Description of the alarm.
Date/Time
The time when the alarm was triggered.
Reason
Reason for the alarm.
Count
Number of instances that the alarm occurred on the related source object.
Events Tab
This tab provides a list of the UFM events that are related to the selected device.
Events Data
Data Type
Description
Severity
Event severity – Info, Warning, Error, Critical or Minor.
Event Name
The name of the event.
Source
The source object (device/port) on which the event was triggered.
Date/Time
The time when the event was triggered.
Category
The category of the event indicated by icons. Hovering over the icon will display the category name.
Description
Description of the event. Full description can be displayed by hovering over the text.
Inventory Tab
This tab provides a list of the device’s modules with information in a tabular format.
This tab is available for switches only.
Inventory Data
Data Type
Description
Severity/Health
Health of the module reflecting the highest alarm severity. Please refer to the Health States table.
Status
The module status.
Serial Number
Serial number of the module.
System
Name of the device.
Description
Description of the module.
Type
Type of the module: spine/line/etc.
Software Version
Firmware version installed on the module.
Part Number
Part number of the module.
Hardware Version
Hardware version of the module.
Power
Power supply of the PSU.
Fan Speed
RPM fan speed for the managed and unmanaged switch Fan and PSU.
HCAs Tab
This tab provides a list of the device’s HCAs with information in a tabular format.
This tab is available for hosts only.
Data Type
Description
Health
Health of the HCA reflecting the highest alarm severity. Please refer to the Health States table.
Name
HCA Index
GUID
HCA GUID
Type
HCA Type
Port GUID
HCA ports GUIDs
PSID
HCA PSID
FW Version
HCA firmware version
Device Access Tab
This tab allows for managing the access credentials of the selected device for remote accessibility. To be able to set access credentials for the device, a device IP must be set either by installing UFM Agent on the device, or by manually setting the IP under IP Address Settings (IP is now supported with v4 and v6).
After manually setting the IP address of NVIDIA® InfiniScale IV® and SwitchX® based switches, UFM will first validate the new IP before setting it.
To edit your device access credentials
Select the preferred protocol tab:
SSH – allows you to define the SSH parameters to open an SSH session on your device (available for nodes and switches)
IPMI – allows you to set the IPMI parameters to open an IPMI session on your device for remote power control (available for nodes only)
HTTP – allows you to define the HTTP parameters to open an HTTP session on your device (available for switches only)
Click Update to save your changes.
Device Access Credentials Parameters
Field
Description
User
Fill in or edit the computer user name.
Password
Enter the device password.
Confirmation
Enter the device password a second time to confirm.
Manual IP
Enter the device IP address (could be IPv4/IPv6).
Port
Enter the port number.
Timeout
Enter the connection timeout (in seconds) for the device specific protocol (SSH/HTTP/IPMI).
Virtual Networking Tab
This tab displays a map containing the HCAs for the selected device, and the ports and virtual ports it is connected to.