Main Functionality Modules
Module
Description
Fabric Dashboard
UFM’s central dashboard provides a one-view fabric-wide status view. The dashboard shows fabric utilization status, performance metrics, fabric-wide events, and fabric health alerts.
The dashboard enables you to efficiently monitor the fabric from a single screen and serves as a starting point for event or metric exploration.
Fabric Segmentation (PKey Management)
In the PKey Management view you can define and configure the segmentation of the fabric by associating ports to specific defined PKeys. You can add, remove, or update the association of ports to the related PKeys and update the qos_parameters for PKey (mtu, rate, service_level).
Fabric Discovery and Physical View
UFM discovers the devices on the fabric and populates the views with the discovered entities. In the physical view of the fabric, you can view the physical fabric topology, model the data center floor, and manage all the physical-oriented events.
Central Device Management
UFM provides the ability to centrally access switches and hosts, and perform maintenance tasks such as firmware and software upgrade, shutdown and restart.
Monitoring
UFM includes an advanced granular monitoring engine that provides real-time access to switch and server data. Fabric and device health, traffic information and fabric utilization are collected, aggregated and turned into meaningful information.
Configuration
In-depth fabric configuration can be performed from the Settings view, such as routing algorithm selection and access credentials.
The Event Policy Table, one of the major components of the Configuration view, enables you to define threshold-based alerts on a variety of counters and fabric events. The fabric administrator or recipient of the alerts can quickly identify potential errors and failures, and actively act to solve them.
Fabric Health
The fabric health tab contains valuable functions for fabric bring-up and on-going fabric operations. It includes one-click fabric health status reporting, UFM Server reporting, database and logs’ snapshots and more.
Logging
The Logging view enables you to view detailed logs and alarms that are filtered and sorted by category, providing visibility into traffic and device events as well as into UFM server activity history.
High Availability
In the event of a failover, when the primary (active) UFM server goes down or is disconnected from the fabric, UFM's High Availability (HA) capability allows for a secondary (standby) UFM server to immediately and seamlessly take over fabric management tasks. Failovers are handled seamlessly and are transparent to both the user and the applications running in the fabric. UFM’s High Availability capability, when combined with NVIDIA's High Availability switching solutions allows for non-disruptive operation of complex and demanding data center environments.
Please refer to the following sections for UFM's main functionalities: