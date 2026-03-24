NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.23.20 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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WebUI Layout

The UFM WebUI contains two main areas:

  1. Top Bar - Contains local time zone and user information on the top right side of the screen.

  2. Sidebar Menu - Contains a taskbar accessible from a sidebar menu on the left side of the screen. For more information on each tab, refer to UFM Web UI.

image-2024-4-30_12-8-58-version-1-modificationdate-1774264885080-api-v2.png

Top Bar

Each user can customize the UFM display, time zone, and date format, change their account password, and manage their preferences. For details, refer to Set User Preferences.

image-2024-4-30_12-19-3-version-1-modificationdate-1774264885567-api-v2.png

Sidebar Menu

Tab Icon

Description

Dashboard_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264885963-api-v2.PNG

Provides a summary view of the fabric status.

Network_map_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264886430-api-v2.PNG

Provides a hierarchical topology view of the fabric.

Managed_Elements_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264886993-api-v2.PNG

Provides information on all fabric devices. This information is presented in a table format.

Logical_Elements_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264887620-api-v2.PNG

Provides information on all logical servers. This information is presented in a table format.

Events_Alarms_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264888103-api-v2.PNG

Provides information on the events & alarms generated by the system.

Telemetry_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264888507-api-v2.PNG

Enables establishing monitoring sessions on devices or ports.

System_Health_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264888963-api-v2.PNG

Enables running and viewing fabric reports, UFM reports, and system logs. You can also back up UFM configuration files.

Jobs_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264889457-api-v2.PNG

Provides information on all jobs created, as a result of UFM actions.

Settings_icon-version-1-modificationdate-1774264889910-api-v2.PNG

Enables configuring UFM server and UFM fabric settings, including events policy, device access, network management, subnet manager, and user management
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