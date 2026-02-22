Appendix – Adaptive Routing

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.1
Note

As of UFM v6.4, Adaptive Routing plugin is no longer required for Adaptive Routing and SHIELD configuration. AR is now part of the core Subnet Manager implementation. However, upgrading UFM to v6.4 from an earlier version using the AR plugin will remain possible.

Important Notes:

  • For XDR topologies, only the ar_updn routing mode is supported.

  • The ar_tree_asymmetric_flow parameter accepts the following values: 0, 1, or 3.

  • The root_guid file must be provided by the customer.

  • The ar_ftree routing mode is no longer supported for XDR topologies.

For further information on how to set up AR and SHIELD, please refer to Adaptive routing, HBF and SHIELD.
