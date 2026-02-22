On This Page
Appendix – UFM Subnet Manager Default Properties
The following table provides a comprehensive list of UFM SM default properties.
Category
Property
Config File Attribute
Default
Mode/ Field
Description
Generic
Subnet Prefix
subnet_prefix
0xfe80000000000000
RW
Subnet prefix used on the subnet 0xfe80000000000000
LMC
lmc
0
RW
The LMC value used on the subnet: 0-7
Changes to the LMC parameter require a UFM restart.
SM LID
master_sm_lid
0
Force specific LID for local SM when in MASTER state
Selected LID must match configured LMC
0 disables the feature
Security Keys
M_Key
m_key
0x0000000000000000
RW
M_Key value sent to all ports -used to qualify the set(PortInfo)
Not recommended
m_key_per_port
FALSE
RW
When enabled, OSM will generate unique M_Key for each HCA/RTR port and Switch port0.
m_key_lease_period
60
RW
The lease period used for the M_Key on the subnet in [sec]
m_key_lookup
TRUE
RW
If FALSE, SM will not try to determine the m_key of unknown ports.
SM_Key
sm_key
0x0000000000000001
RO
SM_Key value of the SM used for SM authentication
SA_Key
sa_key
0x0000000000000001
RO
SM_Key value to qualify incoming SA queries as 'trusted'
Key manager
key_mgr_seed
0x0000000000000000
RW
Parameter used by key manager for CC/VS key configuration.
if 0, uses mkey as a key for CC and VS Classes. Otherwise, usethis parameter as a seed for CC/VS key generation.
Congestion control
security keys
cc_key_lease_period
60
RW
The lease period used for CC Keys in [sec]
cc_key_protect_bit
1
RW
The protection level used for CC Keys. Supported values:
0: Protection is provided. However, CC managers are allowed to read the key by KeyInfo GET.1: Protect subnet ports with CC key.
Vendor specific MADs security keys
vs_key_enable
0
RW
Enable Vendor Specific Key Configuration. If enabled, VS keys are
configured using a seed indicated by key_mgr_seed.Supported values:0: Ignore VSKey1: Disable VSKey2: Enable VSKey#
vs_key_lease_period
60
RW
The lease period used for VS keys in [sec]
vs_key_ci_protect_bits
1
RW
The protection level used for VS Keys. A mode defined by protect bit
and protection scope. Supported values:0: Protection is provided. However, VS managers are allowed to read the key by KeyInfo GET.1: Protect subnet ports with VS key for both Informational and Configurational MADs
Partition enforcement
part_enforce
both (default- outbound and inbound enforcement enabled)
RO
Partition enforcement type (for switch ports)
Limits
Packet Life Time
packet_life_time
0x12
RW
The maximum lifetime of a packet in a switch.
The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<packet_life_time>
The value 0x14 disables the mechanism
VL Stall Count
vl_stall_count
0x07
RO
The number of sequential packets dropped that cause the port to enter the VL Stalled state. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.
Leaf VL Stall Count
leaf_vl_stall_count
0x07
RO
The number of sequential packets dropped that causes the port to enter theleaf VL Stalled state. The count is for switch ports driving a CA or gateway port. The result of setting the count to zero is undefined.
Head Of Queue Life time
head_of_queue_lifetime
0x12
RW
The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of the transmission queue. The actual time is 4.096usec * 2^<head_of_queue_lifetime>
The value 0x14 disables the mechanism
Leaf Head Of Queue Life time
leaf_head_of_queue_lifetime
0x10
RW
The maximum time a packet can wait at the head of queue on a switch port connected to a CA or gateway port.
Local PHY Error Threshold
local_phy_errors_threshold
0x08
RW
Threshold of local phy errors for sending Trap 129
Overrun Errors Threshold
overrun_errors_threshold
0x08
RW
Threshold of credit overrun errors for sending Trap 130
Subnet Timeout
subnet_timeout
18 (1 second)
RW
The Infiniband subnet_timeout that will be set for all the ports.
The actual timeout is 4.096usec * 2^<subnet_timeout>
VS MADs on the wire
vs_max_outstanding_mads
500
RW
Maximum number of vendor-specific mads in the network at once
Link Speed
Force Link Speed
force_link_speed
15
(Do NOT change)
RW
Force PortInfo: LinkSpeedEnabled on switch ports.
If 0, do not modify.
Values are:
1: 2.5 Gbps
3: 2.5 or 5.0 Gbps
5: 2.5 or 10.0 Gbps
7: 2.5 or 5.0 or 10.0 Gbps
2,4,6,8-14 Reserved
15: set to PortInfo: LinkSpeedSupported
Force Link Speed
force_link_speed_ext
31
(Do NOT change)
RW
1: 14.0625 Gbps
2: 25.78125 Gbps3: 14.0625 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps4: 53.125 Gbps5: 14.0625 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps6: 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps7: 14.0625 Gbps, 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps8: 106.25 Gbps9: 14.0625 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps10: 106.25 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps11: 14.0625 Gbps or 25.78125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps12: 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps13: 14.0625 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps14: 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps15: 14.0625 Gbps, 25.78125 Gbps or 53.125 Gbps or 106.25 Gbps30: Disable extended link speeds# Default 31: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported
Force Link Speed
force_link_speed_ext2
7
(Do NOT change)
RW
1: 212.50 Gbps
Default 7: set to PortInfo:LinkSpeedExtSupported2
SM Threading
SMP MAD/Trap processing
smp_threads
0
RW
Number of threads to be used for processing SMPs, 0 stands for all available cores.
SA/GMP MAD processing
gmp_threads
0
RW
Number of threads to be used for processing GMPs,0 stands for all available cores.
SA/GMP Trap processing
gmp_traps_threads_num
1
RW
Number of threads to be used for processing key violation trap mads
by VS and CC managers
Routing Threads
routing_threads_num
0
RW
Number of threads to be used for parallel minhop/updn calculations.
If 0, number of threads will be equal to number of processors.
Routing Threads Per Core
max_threads_per_core
0
RW
Max number of threads that are allowed to run on the same processor during parallel computing.
If 0, threads assignment per processor is up to operating system initial assignment.
Sweep
Sweep Interval
sweep_interval
10
RW
The time in seconds between subnet sweeps (Disabled if 0)
Reassign Lids
reassign_lids
FALSE (disabled)
RW
If TRUE (enabled), all LIDs are reassigned
For debug only.
Force Heavy Sweep
force_heavy_sweep_window
-1
RW
Forces heavy sweep after number of light sweeps
(-1 disables this option and 0 will cause every sweep to be heavy)
Sweep On trap
sweep_on_trap
TRUE (enabled)
RW
If TRUE every trap 128 and 144 will cause a heavy sweep
Alternative Route Calculation
max_alt_dr_path_retries
0
RW
Maximum number of attempts to find an alternative direct route towards unresponsive ports
Fabric Rediscovery
max_seq_redisc
2
RW
Max Failed Sequential Discovery Loops
Offsweep Rebalancing Enable
offsweep_balancing_enabled
FALSE
RW
Enable/Disable idle time routing rebalancing
(deprecated)
Offsweep Rebalancing Window
offsweep_balancing_window
180
RW
Set the time window in seconds after sweep to start rebalancing
(deprecated)
Handover
SM Priority
sm_priority
15
RO
SM (enabled). The priority used for deciding which is the master. Range is 0 (lowest priority) to 15 (highest)
Ignore Other SMs
ignore_other_sm
FALSE (disabled)
RO
If TRUE other SMs on the subnet should be ignored
Polling Timeout
sminfo_polling_timeout
10
RO
Timeout in seconds between two active master SM polls
Polling Retries
polling_retry_number
4
RO
Number of failing remote SM polls that declares it non-operational
Honor GUID-to-LID File
honor_guid2lid_file
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
If TRUE, honor the guid2lid file when coming out of standby state, if the guid2lid file exists and is valid (not applicable to UFM SM)
Allowed SM GUID list
allowed_sm_guids
(null)
(disabled)
RW
Comma-separated list of Host GUIDs where SM is allowed to run when specified. OpenSM ignores SM running on port that is not in this list.
If 0, does not allow any other SM.
If null, the feature is disabled.
MAD handling
Max Wire SMPs
max_wire_smps
32
RW
Maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel
max_wire_smps2
32
RW
Maximum number of timeout-based SMPs allowed to be outstanding
A value less than or equal to max_wire_smps disables this mechanism
max_wire_smps_per_device
2
RW
Maximum number of SMPs sent in parallel to the same port.
Currently, the supported MADs are:portInfo/Extended portInfo, LFTs, AR LFTs, AR group table, AR copy group table, RN subgroup direction,SLVL table, VL Arbitration
Transaction Timeout
transaction_timeout
200
RO
The maximum time in [msec] allowed for a SMP Get/Set MAD sending transaction to complete
Transaction Timeout
long_transaction_timeout
1000
RO
The maximum time in [msec] allowed for a "long" transaction to complete.
Currently, long transactions are only used foroptimized SL2VLMappingTable and PortInfo for port 0 MADs
Transaction Retries
transaction_retries
3
RO
The maximum number of retries allowed for a SMP Get/Set MAD sending transaction to complete
Max Message FIFO Timeout
max_msg_fifo_timeout
10000
RW
Maximum time in [msec] a message can stay in the incoming message queue
Max Message FIFO Length
max_msg_fifo_len
20000
RW
Maximum number of messages that can reside in the incoming message queue,
before dropping SubnAdmGet/SubnAdmGetTbl requests.
Logging
Log File
log_file
/opt/ufm/files/log/opensm.log
RO
Path of Log file to be used
Log Flags
log_flags
Error and Info
0x03
RW
The log flags, or debug level being used.
Force Log Flush
force_log_flush
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
Force flush of the log file after each log message
Log Max Size
log_max_size
4096
RW
Limit the size of the log file in MB. If overrun, log is restarted
Accumulate Log File
accum_log_file
TRUE
(enabled)
RO
If TRUE, will accumulate the log over multiple OpenSM sessions
Dump Files Directory
dump_files_dir
/opt/ufm/files/log
RO
The directory to hold the file SM dumps (for multicast forwarding tables for example). The file is used collects information.
Syslog log
syslog_log
0x0
RW
Sets a verbosity of messages to be printed in syslog
Dump tables
dump_ar
FALSE
Enable adaptive routing data dump to file.
Misc
Node Names Map File
node_name_map_name
(null)
RW
Node name map for mapping node's to more descriptive node descriptions
SA database File
sa_db_file
(null)
RO
SA database file name
Client Reregistration
no_clients_rereg
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
If TRUE, disables client reregistration
(Depricated)
client_rereg_mode
2
RO
Control parameter for sending client reregistration options.
0 - Sending client reregistration disabled.This option is kept for backward compatibility. Not recommended for use.1 - Send client reregistration during LID assignment.This option is kept for backward compatibility. Not recommended for use.
2 - Send Client reregistration during link activation.
Exit On Fatal Event
exit_on_fatal
TRUE
(enabled)
RO
If TRUE (enabled), the SM exits for fatal initialization issues
Enable NVIDIA SHARP support
sharp_enabled
2
RW
SHArP support
0: Ignore SHArP - No SHArP support1: Disable SHArP - Disable SHArP on all supporting switches2: Enable SHArP - Enable SHArP on all supporting switches
Multicast
Disable Multicast
disable_multicast
FALSE
(disabled)
RO
If TRUE, OpenSM should disable multicast support and no multicast routing is performed
Multicast Group Parameters
default_mcg_mtu
0
RW
Default MC group MTU for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded MTU
Multicast Group Parameters
default_mcg_rate
0
RW
Default MC group rate for dynamic group creation. 0 disables this feature, otherwise, the value is a valid IB encoded rate
MC root file
mc_roots_file
(null)
RW
Specify predefined MC groups root guids
Incremental Multicast Routing (IMR)
enable_inc_mc_routing
TRUE
RW
If TRUE, MC nodes will be added to the MC tree incrementally. When set to FALSE, the tree will be recalculated per eachg change.
QoS
Settings
qos
TRUE
RW
If TRUE (enabled), SM will apply QoS settings
Settings
# QoS default options
qos_max_vls 4qos_high_limit 0qos_vlarb_high 0:0qos_vlarb_low 0:160,1:112qos_sl2vl 0,1,1,1,1,1,1,1,15,15,15,15,15,15,15,15
# QoS CA options
qos_ca_max_vls 0qos_ca_high_limit -1qos_ca_vlarb_high (null)qos_ca_vlarb_low (null)qos_ca_sl2vl (null)
# QoS Switch Port 0 options
qos_sw0_max_vls 0qos_sw0_high_limit -1qos_sw0_vlarb_high (null)qos_sw0_vlarb_low (null)qos_sw0_sl2vl (null)
# QoS Switch external ports options
qos_swe_max_vls 0qos_swe_high_limit -1qos_swe_vlarb_high (null)qos_swe_vlarb_low (null)qos_swe_sl2vl (null)
# QoS Switch-to-switch external port options
qos_sw2sw_max_vls 0qos_sw2sw_high_limit -1qos_sw2sw_vlarb_high (null)qos_sw2sw_vlarb_low (null)qos_sw2sw_sl2vl (null)
# QoS Router ports options
qos_rtr_max_vls 0qos_rtr_high_limit -1qos_rtr_vlarb_high (null)qos_rtr_vlarb_low (null)qos_rtr_sl2vl (null)
RW
Recommended SL2VL and VL arbitration settings when qos flag is set to TRUE
No UFM restart is needed upon updat
Maximal Operational VL
max_op_vls
2
RW
Limit of the maximum operational VLs
Note, SM will flap all fabric links to deploy the configuration upon parameter change.
QoS Policy
qos_policy_file
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/qos-policy.conf
RW
QoS policy file to be used
Unhealthy Ports
Enabling Unhealthy Ports
hm_unhealthy_ports_checks
TRUE
RW
Enables Unhealthy Ports configuration
Configuration file
hm_ports_health_policy_file
(null)
RW
Specifies configuration file for health policy
Unhealthy actions
hm_sw_manual_action
no_discover
RW
Specifies what to do with switch ports which were manually added to health policy file
MADs validation
validate_smp
TRUE
RW
If set to TRUE, opensm will ignore nodes sending non-spec compliant MADs. When set to FALSE, opensm will log the warning in the opensm log file about non-compliant node
Routing
Unicast Routing
Engine
routing_engine
ar_updn
RW
By default, ar_updn routing engine is used by the SM.
Supported routing engines are minhop, updn, dnup, ftree, dor, torus-2QoS, kdor-hc, kdor-ghc , dfp, dfp2, ar_updn, ar_ftree and ar_dor.
Root GUIDs file
root_guid_file
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/root_guid.conf
RW
The file holds the root node GUIDs of the topology.
Single GUID or port group in each line.Feature supported by updn, ar_updn, ftree, ar_ftree and dfp2 routing engines.
Unicast Routing Caching
use_ucast_cache
TRUE
RW
Use unicast routing cache for routing computation time improvement
Adaptive routing
ar_sl_mask
0xFFFF
RW
AR SL mask - 16-bit bitmask indicating which SLs should be configured for AR
enable_ar_by_device_cap
TRUE
RO
Enable adaptive routing only to devices that support packet reordering.
When enabled, state in ARLFT entries for devices which do not support packetreordering is set to static.When disabled, ARLFT entries remain as determined by the routing engine.
Changing the default value is not recommended.
enable_ar_group_copy
TRUE
RO
Enable adaptive routing group copy optimization.
Changing the default value is not recommended.
ar_mode
3
RO
Adaptive routing mode
Supported values:0 - Adaptive routing disabled.1 - Enable local adaptive routing (switches select exit port based on local buffer utilization).2 - Enable adaptive routing with notifications (deprecated).3 - Auto mode in which adaptive routing is determined by the routing engine. (default)Changing the default value is not recommended.
ar_transport_mask
0x000A
RW
AR Transport mask - indicates which transport types are enabled for AR
Bit 0 = UD, Bit 1 = RC, Bit 2 = UC, Bit 3 = DCT, Bits 4-7 are reserved.
cache_ar_group_id
TRUE
RW
Load GUID to AR group ID from cache file. When enabled, it can reduce AR group configuration changes after restart.
Adaptive Routing in Asymmetric Tree topologies
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow
1
RW
AR Asymmetric trees max flow algorithm
Supported values:0 - Disable the algorithm.1 - Enable with 1 subgroup support.2 - Enable with 2 subgroups on leaf switches.3 - Enable asymmetric tree algorithm
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold
0
RW
In use if ar_tree_asymmetric_flow is set to 3.
Threshold (percent) of BW drop between spine and corelinks before excluding spines.
If a spine's spine to core BW percent drops below the threshold
due to link failures that spine will be eligible for removal from the AR group.
Example: ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold 34
If spine has 32 links towards the core, then it would need to have 11 links removed before excluding the switch(34% of 32 = 10.88)
ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold_limit
2
RW
Threshold limit of nodes to exclude If the number of eligible spines to be excluded, (as determined by
the ar_tree_asymmetric_flow_threshold parameter) is higher than this limit, no spines will be removedChanging the default value is not recommended.
routing_flags
0x0
RO
Bit mask of flags to control various options and behavior of routing engines.
Supported values:0x1 - Enable switch rank adjustments for tree based routing engines.
SHIELD/PFRN
shield_mode
3
RO
Advanced routing - Fast link fault recovery feature
The feature is required for traffic resiliency upon switch-to-switch link failures.Supported values:0 - Fast link fault recovery disabled.1 - Enable local fast link fault recovery only.2 - Enable legacy fast link fault recovery with notifications (deprecated)3 - Auto mode in which enhanced fast link fault recovery support is determined by the routing engine. (default)ar_updn, ar_ftree and dfp2 will enable enhanced fast link fault recovery in the switches.Otherwise, local fast link fault recovery only will be enabled in the switches.Changing the default value is not recommended.
pfrn_sl
4
RW
SL for pFRN communication between switches.
Make sure pfrn_sl is properly mapped in sl2vl qos settings
pfrn_mask_clear_timeout
180
RW
Time (in seconds) since last pFRN for a specific subgroup was received, after which the entire mask must be cleared
Multiple of 60 seconds
pfrn_mask_force_clear_timeout
720
RW
Maximal time (in seconds) since last mask clear, after which mask must be cleared.
Multiple of 240 seconds
pfrn_over_router_enabled
2
RW
Enable pFRN over routers
0: Ignore - Do not change pFRN configuration on routers1: Disable - Disable pFRN over routers2: Enable - Enable pFRN over routers
Held back switches
held_back_sw_file
(null)
RW
The file holding the node GUIDs list to held back from routing
GUID Ordering During Routing
guid_routing_order_file
(null)
RW
The file holding guid routing order of particular guids (for MinHop, Up/Down)
Torus Routing
torus_config
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/torus-2QoS.con
RW
Torus-2QoS configuration file name
Routing Chains
pgrp_policy_file
(null)
RW
The file holding the port groups policy
topo_policy_file
(null)
RW
The file holding the topology policy
rch_policy_file
(null)
RW
The file holding the routing chains policy
max_topologies_per_sw
4
RO
Defines maximal number of topologies to which a single switch may be assigned during routing engine chain configuration.
Hash based Forwarding
hbf_sl_mask
0xFFFF
RW
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) SL mask - 16-bit bitmask indicating which SLs should be configured for HBF
hbf_hash_type
0
RW
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash type: 0 - CRC, 1 - XOR
Changing the value is not recommended.
hbf_seed_typ
0
RW
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash seed type: 0 - Configurable, 1 - Random
Changing the value is not recommended.
hbf_seed
0xFFFFFFFF
RW
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash seed. Values 0 - 0xFFFFFFFF
0xFFFFFFFF stands for taking the 32 LSB of the node GUID as HBF hash seed.Changing the value is not recommended.
hbf_hash_fields
0x0000000040F00C0F
RW
HBF (Hash-Based Forwarding) hash fields - 64-bit bitmask indicating
the fields that affect hash calculation.
Bit 1: DLID
Bit 2: SLBit 3: VLBit 4: LRH LNHGRH fields:Bit 10: SGIDBit 11: DGIDLayer4 fields:Bit 20: BTH destination QPBit 21: DETH source QPBit 22: DCETH V1 source QPBit 23: DCETH V1 ISIDBit 30: Input portChanging the value is not recommended.
hbf_weights
auto
RW
Weighted Hash-Based Forwarding (WHBF) configures the ratio
between three subgroups of the Adaptive Routing (AR) Group.format is a tuple of three integers in a range 0 to 0xffff:<subgroup 0 weight>,<subgroup 1 weight>,<subgroup 2 weight>Changing the value is not recommended.
Randomization
scatter_ports
8
RW
Assigns ports in a random order instead of round-robin. If 0, the feature is disabled, otherwise use the value as a random seed.
Applicable to the AR_MINHOP/AR_UPDN routing algorithms
guid_routing_order_no_scatter
TRUE
RO
Do not use scatter for ports defined in guid_routing_order file
use_scatter_for_switch_lid
FALSE
RW
Use scatter when routing to the switch’s LIDs
updn lid tracking mode
updn_lid_tracking_mode
FALSE
RW
Controls whether SM will use LID tracking or not when updn or ar_updn routing engine is used
Events
Event Subscription Handling
drop_subscr_on_report_fail
TRUE
RW
Drop subscription on report failure (o13-17.2.1)
drop_event_subscriptions
TRUE
RW
Drop event subscriptions (InformInfo and ServiceRecords) on port removal and SM coming out of STANDBY
drop_unreachable_event_subscriptions
TRUE
RW
Drop event subscriptions (InformInfo and ServiceRecord) on ports that have no routing to SM
Virtualization
Virtualization enabled
virt_enabled
2
RW
Virtualization support
0: Ignore Virtualization - No virtualization support1: Disable Virtualization - Disable virtualization2: Enable Virtualization - Enable virtualization
Maximum ports in virtualization process
virt_max_ports_in_process
64
RW
Sets a number of ports to be handled on each virtualization process cycle
Router
Router aguid enable
rtr_aguid_enable
0 (Disabled)
RW
Defines whether the SM should create alias GUIDs required for router support for each HCA port
Router path record flow label
rtr_pr_flow_label
0
RW
Defines flow label value to use in multi-subnet path query responses
Router path record tclass
rtr_pr_tclass
0
RW
Defines tclass value to use in multi-subnet path query responses.
Router path record sl
rtr_pr_sl
0
RW
Defines sl value to use in multi-subnet path query responses
Router path record MTU
rtr_pr_mtu
4 (IB_MTU_LEN_2048)
RW
Define MTU value to use in multi-subnet path query responses
Router path record rate
rtr_pr_rate
16 (IB_PATH_RECORD_RATE_100_GBS)
RW
Defines rate value to use in multi-subnet path query responses
SA Security
SA Tnhanced Trust Model (SAETM)
sa_enhanced_trust_model
FALSE
RW
Controls whether SAETM is enabled.
Untrusted GuidInfo records
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_guidinfo_rec
FALSE
RW
Controls whether to allow Untrusted Guidinfo record requests in SAETM.
Guidinfo record requests by VF
sa_etm_allow_guidinfo_rec_by_vf
FALSE
RW
Controls whether to allow
Guidinfo record requests by vf in SAETM.
Untrusted proxy requests
sa_etm_allow_untrusted_proxy_requests
FALSE
RW
Controls whether to allow
Untrusted proxy requests in SAETM.
Max number of multicast groups
sa_etm_max_num_mcgs
128
RW
Max number of multicast groups per port/vport that can be registered.
Max number of service records
sa_etm_max_num_srvcs
32
RW
Max number of service records per port/vport that can be registered.
Max number of event subscriptions
sa_etm_max_num_event_subs
32
RW
Max number of event subscriptions (InformInfo) per port/vport that can be registered.
SGID spoofing
sa_check_sgid_spoofing
TRUE
RW
If enabled, the SA checks for SGID spoofing in every request with GRH included, unless the SLID is from a router port at that request.
Topo config
topo_config_file
(null)
RW
The file holding the topo configuration.
topo_config_enabled
FALSE
RW
If set to true, the SM will adjust its operational mode to take into account the topo_config file (predefined topology file).
Tenant Manager
tenants_policy_enabled
FALSE
RW
If set to true, the SM will enable the tenants manager
tenants_policy_file
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/tenants-policy.conf
RW
The file holding the tenant configuration.
Application performance
Fabric profile
fabric_mode_profile
none
RW
Fabric Mode feature
Indicates which profile from fabric mode policy file to use for better user application performance.If set to none, feature is disabled and SM will not change currentdevice configuration
fabric_mode_policy_file
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/fabric-mode-policy.conf
RW
The file holding the Fabric Mode policy
Congestion Control
Congestion Control
mlnx_congestion_control
0
RW
Enable Congestion Control Configuration
0: Ignore congestion control1: Disable congestion control2: Enable congestion control
congestion_control_policy_file
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/cc-policy.conf
RW
The file holding the congestion control policy
ppcc_algo_dir
/opt/ufm/files/conf/opensm/ppcc_algo_dir
RW
The directory holding the PPCC algorithm profiles
cc_max_outstanding_mads
500
RW
Congestion Control Max outstanding MAD
Statistics/
Performance
Logging
SM Statistics
osm_stats_interval
60
RW
Time interval [in min] between statistics dumps.
The value 0 implies no statistic dumpMax value is 71,582
osm_stats_dump_limit
20
RW
Max size [in MB] of statistic dump file.
The value 0 implies no size limitation.Max value is 4095 (4GB).
osm_stats_dump_per_sm_port
TRUE
RW
Indication whether to dump MADs statistics per SM port
SM Performance
Logging
osm_perflog_dump_limit
20
RW
Max size [in MB] of perflog dump file.
The value 0 implies no size limitation.Max value is 4095 (4GB).
enable_performance_logging
TRUE
RW
Enable performance logging.
when enabled, SM dumps the time it took for specific stages.
Modifying the following parameters does not require a system manager (SM) restart and will not toggle fabric ports:
Qos_high_limit (for HCA only)
Qos_vlarb_high (for HCA only)
Qos_vlarb_low
Qos_sl2vl
However, incorrect VLARB or SL2VL settings can impact application performance or lead to traffic failure.
Single-root I/O virtualization (SR-IOV) enables a PCI Express (PCIe) device to appear to be multiple separate physical PCIe devices.
UFM is ready to work with SR-IOV devices by default. You can fine-tune the configuration using the SM configuration.
The following arguments are available for ConnectX-5 and later devices:
Argument
Value
Description
virt_enabled
Virtualization support
virt_max_ports_in_process
Possible values: 0-65535; where 0 processes all pending ports
Default: 64
Maximum number of ports to be processed simultaneously by the virtualization manager
virt_default_hop_limit
Possible values: 0-255
Default: 2
Default value for hop limit to be returned in path records where either the source or destination are virtual ports
UFM can isolate particular switches from routing in order to perform maintenance of the switches with minimal interruption to the existing traffic in the fabric.
Isolating a switch from routing is done via UFM Subnet Manager as follows:
Create a file that includes either the node GUIDs or system GUID of the switches under maintenance. For example:
0x1234566 0x1234567
Set the filename of the parameter held_back_sw_file in the /conf/opensm.conf file (the same as the file created in Step 1).
Run:
kill -s HUP 'pidof opensm'
Once SM completes rerouting, the traffic does not go through the ports of isolated switches.
To attach the switch to the routing:
Remove the GUID of the switch from the list of isolated switches defined in Step 1 of the isolation process.
Run:
kill -s HUP 'pidof opensm'
Once SM completes rerouting, traffic will go through the switch.