NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.1
Appendix – Used Ports

The following is the list of ports used by the UFM Server for internal and external communication:

Port

Purpose

25(tcp)

Used by smtp mail server, for sending daily reports and events summary via email

80(tcp), 443(tcp)

Used by WS clients (Apache Web Server)

8000(udp)

Used for UFM server listening for REST API requests (redirected by Apache web server)

6306(udp)

Used for Multicast requests – communication with latest UFM Agents

Closed by default (as UFM Agent is deprecated and disabled by default)

8081(tcp), 8082(tcp)

Used for internal communication with Subnet Manager

Optional ports, in case working with HA nodes

Port

Purpose

2224(tcp)

Used by pacemaker for communication between the two UFM HA nodes

7788(udp)

Used by DRBD for filesystem synchronization between the two UFM HA nodes

5403(tcp), 5404(tcp), 5405(udp)

Used by corosync port
