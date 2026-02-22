Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.1
Port counters and events are available in the following views:

  • Events and Port Counters area, at the bottom of the UFM window

  • Error window (Error tab) in the Manage Devices tab

  • In the New Monitoring Session window, in the Monitor tab, when clicking Create New Session

  • Event Log in the Log tab (click Show Event Log)

The following tables list and describe the port counters and events currently supported:

InfiniBand Port Counters

Xmit Data (in bytes)

Total number of data octets, divided by 4, transmitted on all VLs from the port, including all octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC, and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.

Rcv Data (in bytes)

Total number of data octets, divided by 4, received on all VLs at the port.

All octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC are excluded and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. When the received packet length exceeds the maximum allowed packet length specified in C7-45: the counter may include all data octets exceeding this limit.

Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.

Xmit Packets

Total number of packets transmitted on all VLs from the port, including packets with errors and excluding link packets.

Rcv Packets

Total number of packets, including packets containing errors and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port.

Rcv Errors

Total number of packets containing errors that were received on the port including:

  • Local physical errors (ICRC, VCRC, LPCRC, and all physical errors that cause entry into the BAD PACKET or BAD PACKET DISCARD states of the packet receiver state machine)

  • Malformed data packet errors (LVer, length, VL)

  • Malformed link packet errors (operand, length, VL)

  • ackets discarded due to buffer overrun (overflow)

Xmit Discards

Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port when the port is down or congested for the following reasons:

  • Output port is not in the active state

  • Packet length has exceeded NeighborMTU

  • Switch Lifetime Limit exceeded

  • Switch HOQ Lifetime Limit exceeded, including packets discarded while in VLStalled State.

Symbol Errors

Total number of minor link errors detected on one or more physical lanes.

Link Error Recovery

Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.

Link Error Downed

Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.

Local Integrity Error

The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors

Rcv Remote Physical Error

Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.

Xmit Constraint Error

Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port for the following reasons:

  • FilterRawOutbound is true and packet is raw

  • PartitionEnforcementOutbound is true and packet fails partition key check or IP version check

Rcv Constraint Error

Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded for the following reasons:

  • FilterRawInbound is true and packet is raw

  • PartitionEnforcementInbound is true and packet fails partition key check or IP version check

Excess Buffer Overrun Error

The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error

Rcv Switch Relay Error

Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded when they could not be forwarded by the switch relay for the following reasons:

  • DLID mapping

  • VL mapping

  • Looping (output port = input port)

VL15 Dropped

Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped because of resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port

XmitWait

The number of ticks during which the port selected by PortSelect had data to transmit but no data was sent during the entire tick because of insufficient credits or of lack of arbitration.

InfiniBand Calculated Port Counters

Counter

Description

Normalized XmitData

Effective port bandwidth utilization in %

XmitData incremental/ Link Capacity

Normalized Congested Bandwidth

Amount of bandwidth that was suppressed due to congestion

(XmitWait incremental/ Time) * Link CapacitySeparate counters are used for Tier 4 ports and for the rest of the ports.

Supported Traps and Events

Device events are listed as VDM or CDM in the Source column of the Events table in the UFM GUI. For information about defining event policy, see Events Policy.

For the full supported events and alarms, please refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference.
