On This Page
Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
4874848
Description: Fixed issue preventing UFM ModelMain from starting when SNMP is configured.
Keywords: ModelMain, SNMP
Discovered in Release: v6.23.11
4860089
Description: Fixed UFM CloudX API invocation abnormalities by properly handling addition and removal of single GUIDs on multi-NIC hosts.
Keywords: CloudX API, Abnormalities, GUIDs
Discovered in Release: v6.22.2
4727289
Description: Fixed issue where
Keywords:
Discovered in Release: v6.20.2
4735784
Description: Fixed broken visuals in Dark Mode. This update includes UFM-side changes; related plugins will be updated with new builds containing the fix.
Keywords: Dark Mode, Visuals, Plugins
Discovered in Release: v6.23.11
For UFM High-Availability related bug fixes, refer to UFM High-Availability v6.2.1 Bug Fixes.
For more information, refer to plugin documentation under Plugins Release Notes.
Tool
Description
IBUtils2
Open SM
SHARP