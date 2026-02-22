NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.1  Bug Fixes in This Release

On This Page

Bug Fixes in This Release

UFM Enterprise Bug Fixes

Ref #

Description

4874848

Description: Fixed issue preventing UFM ModelMain from starting when SNMP is configured.

Keywords: ModelMain, SNMP

Discovered in Release: v6.23.11

4860089

Description: Fixed UFM CloudX API invocation abnormalities by properly handling addition and removal of single GUIDs on multi-NIC hosts.

Keywords: CloudX API, Abnormalities, GUIDs

Discovered in Release: v6.22.2

4727289

Description: Fixed issue where opensm.conf log_flags changed (0x03 -> 0x07) by UFM's Health SMResponseTest with no logging indication.

Keywords: opensm.conf, log_flags, 0x03, 0x07, UFM Health

Discovered in Release: v6.20.2

4735784

Description: Fixed broken visuals in Dark Mode. This update includes UFM-side changes; related plugins will be updated with new builds containing the fix.

Keywords: Dark Mode, Visuals, Plugins

Discovered in Release: v6.23.11

UFM High-Availability Bug Fixes

For UFM High-Availability related bug fixes, refer to UFM High-Availability v6.2.1 Bug Fixes.

UFM Plugins Bug Fixes

For more information, refer to plugin documentation under Plugins Release Notes.

Tools Bug Fixes

Tool

Description

IBUtils2

NVIDIA IBUtils2 Bug Fixes

Open SM

NVIDIA OpenSM Bug Fixes

SHARP

NVIDIA SHARP Bug Fixes
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 22, 2026
content here