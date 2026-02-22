ClusterMinder Plugin

Managing data sources with ClusterMinder is intuitive and efficient. Users can easily add new data sources, update existing ones, or remove those that are no longer needed. This feature ensures your data is always current and relevant.

Adding hosts is done through the "Data Sources" section. To add a data source, you start by selecting the appropriate tab, clicking , and filling out the information on the endpoint. Then you must first test the endpoint and if the endpoint status is "up," the add button will become clickable, allowing you to add the data source.

Note: we support adding hosts in hostlist format for exmaple: agx[01-10].

for example:

After pressing the button you will be presented with a form for inputting the following fields: " BMC IP", "Protocol","Username" and "Password". after inputting the needed information, pressing the button tests the connection to the host. You will then be presented with a window notifying if the connection was successful. if successful you can click the button to add the data source.

For example:

Note: when adding multiple redfish hosts, they should all be of the same model and vendor. If this is not done it can cause issues with data collection and presentation.

After pressing the button you will be presented with a form for inputting the following fields: "Switch IP", "Username", "Password". after inputting the needed information, pressing the button tests the connection to the host. You will then be presented with a window notifying if the connection was successful. if successful you can click the button to add the data source.

Note: when adding multiple switch hosts, they should all be of the same OS type. If this is not done it can cause issues with data collection and presentation.

Pressing the button in the row of data types allows the user to create custom user generated data source, you will be presented with a form for inputting the following fields: "Type", "Name". After inputting the needed information, you can click the button to add the data source.

Note Type dropdown has "Redfish","Switch","Host DTS", " CM Http". These are the currently supported data types. Requires a page refresh to appear in the sidebar.





Removing hosts is done through the "Data Sources" section. here you can right click any available host and click the remove option.

You can also use the button

to open the Remove Data Sources form that has the IP field. After choosing the appropriate IP you can click the button to remove those endpoints

Removing user generated data source type is done through the "Data Sources" section. here you can right click any user generated data source type and click the remove option.

Updating hosts is done through the "Data Sources" section. here you can right click any available host and click the update option.

You can also use the button to open the Update Data Sources form that thar has the IP field. After filling the appropriate fields, pressing the button tests the connection to the host. You will then be presented with a window notifying if the connection was successful. if successful you can click the button to update the endpoint.