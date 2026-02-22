Daily Reports Tab

The Sidebar includes general information regarding the fabric, such as: the site name, number of switches and hosts in the fabric, and the dates on which the report was generated.

Navigation between the charts can be done via the menu charts on the sidebar.

The top of the report shows highlight activities of the network, such as: the host with the most events, the most congested host and switch, and top sender host. To see the related chart of each highlight, click the corresponding icon in the "Link to chart column.

Events by Severity displays in a graphical view the distribution of all the UFM events that occurred during each hour. Events are separated into the following severity levels: Critical, Minor, and Warning.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the amount of events per hour.





Normalized Traffic and Congestion displays in a graphical view the normalized traffic and congestions of the fabric. This graph displays the accumulated data for the Senders in the fabric (not including switches).

Congestion normalization is based on the number of delayed packets (packets that wait in the queue) and bandwidth loss.

The graph displays the percentage of the traffic utilization in green and the percentage of the congestion in red.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the percentage of the traffic/congestion per hour.





Hosts Utilization Distribution displays in a graphical view the groups of hosts, where each host belongs to a specific group according to its utilization status.

To see the hosts in each group, click on the pie chart (at the interactive report).

The utilization groups are:

Very low—up to 20% utilized

Low—20–40% utilized

Moderate—40–60% utilized

High—60–80% utilized

Very high—80–100% utilized

Note Hovering over the slices in the interactive report displays the percentage of hosts in this group.





Most Active Events displays in a graphical view the most active events, ordered by the number of occurrences during the last 24 hours.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the number of occurrences for each active event, and hovering on each event’s name displays a tooltip with the event’s description.





Top Senders displays in a graphical view the normalized traffic and congestions of the top sender hosts. Congestion normalization is based on the number of the delayed packets (packets that wait in queue) and bandwidth loss.

The graph displays the percentage of the traffic utilization in green and the percentage of the congestion in red.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the percentage of the traffic/congestion for a selected host.





Hosts with Most Events displays in a graphical view the hosts with the most events. Events are separated into the following severity levels: Critical, Minor, and Warning.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the amount of events per severity for a selected host.





Hosts with Most Critical Events displays in a graphical view the hosts with the most critical events.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the amount of critical events for a selected host.





Most Congested Hosts displays in a graphical view the normalized congestions of the most congested hosts. Congestion normalization is based on the number of the delayed packets (packets that wait in queue) and bandwidth loss.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the percentage of the congestion for a selected host.





Hosts with Most Link Down Events displays in a graphical view the list of the hosts with the most link down events during the last 24 hours.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the amount of link-down events for a selected host.





Switches with Most Events displays in a graphical view the switches with the most events. Events are separated into the following severity levels: Critical, Minor, and Warning.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the amount of events per severity for a selected switch.





Switches with Most Critical Events displays in a graphical view the switches with the most critical events.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the amount of critical events for a selected switch.





Most Congested Switches displays in a graphical view the normalized congestions of the most congested switches. Congestion normalization is based on the number of delayed packets (packets that wait in queue) and bandwidth loss.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the percentage of the congestion for a selected switch.





Switches with Most Link Down Events displays in a graphical view the list of the switches with the most link down events during the last 24 hours.

Note Hovering over the bars in the interactive report displays the amount of link-down events for a selected switch.

Note Clicking on the “help” icon in the upper right corner of each chart, in the interactive report , will display a short description of the chart. Clicking on the “home” icon in the upper right corner of each chart, in the interactive report , will move the display to the beginning of the report.

Note On charts: “Events by Severity”, “Hosts with Most Events”, and “Switches with Most Events”, if the maximum value in the Y-axis is less than 5, an “m” unit will appear and stand for “milli".

Note For all charts, if the value is higher than 1000 in the Y-axis, a “k” unit will appear and stand for “killo”.

In this tab, you can select the UFM daily reports that you wish to view and you can specify the recipients to which these daily reports will be sent.

To view a specific daily report, click the relevant report date from the list of available daily reports.

The specified report content will be displayed when clicking the report (see Activating and Deactivating the Daily Report ).

To configure the Recipients list for the daily reports, do the following: