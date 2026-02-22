NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.1  Installing UFM Podman Rootless Container Mode

On This Page

Installing UFM Podman Rootless Container Mode

Step 1: Check Firewall Status

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemctl status firewalld

Step 2: Configure Firewall (if active)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# check if firewalld is running
   systemctl status firewalld
   # Permanently add port 8443 to firewalld
   firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=8443/tcp
   # reload firewalld config
   firewall-cmd --reload

Step 3: Create UFM Directory

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mkdir -p /opt/ufm

Step 4: Create UFM Group

Copy
Copied!
            

            
groupadd ufmadm -g 733

Step 5: Create UFM User

Copy
Copied!
            

            
useradd -d /opt/ufm -m -u 733 -g ufmadm ufmadm

Step 6: Set Directory Ownership

Copy
Copied!
            

            
chown -R ufmadm:ufmadm /opt/ufm

Step 7: Add SubUID/SubHID Configuration

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "ufmadm:100000:65536" >> /etc/subuid
echo "ufmadm:100000:65536" >> /etc/subgid

Step 8: Enable Login Linger for UFM User

Copy
Copied!
            

            
loginctl enable-linger ufmadm

Step 9: Configure Rootless Podman Storage

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/.config/containers
cat <<EOF | sudo -u ufmadm tee /opt/ufm/.config/containers/storage.conf > /dev/null
[storage]
driver = "overlay"
runroot = "/run/user/733"
EOF

10. Create Podman UFM Socket

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat <<EOF > /usr/lib/systemd/system/podman-ufm.socket
[Unit]
Description=Podman API Socket For Nvidia UFM
 
[Socket]
SocketUser=ufmadm
SocketGroup=ufmadm
ListenStream=%t/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock
SocketMode=0660
 
[Install]
WantedBy=sockets.target
EOF

11. Create Podman UFM Service

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat <<EOF > /usr/lib/systemd/system/podman-ufm.service
[Unit]
Description=Podman API Service for Nvidia UFM
Requires=podman-ufm.socket
After=podman-ufm.socket
StartLimitIntervalSec=0
 
[Service]
Delegate=true
Type=exec
User=ufmadm
Group=ufmadm
KillMode=process
Environment=LOGGING="--log-level=info"
ExecStart=/usr/bin/podman \$LOGGING system service
LimitMEMLOCK=infinity
 
[Install]
WantedBy=default.target
EOF

12. Create Podman Cleanup Service

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat <<EOF > /usr/lib/systemd/system/podman-ufm-cleanup.service
[Unit]
Description=podman-ufm-cleanup - clean stuck rootless containers at boot
After=podman-ufm.service
Before=ufm-enterprise.service
 
[Service]
Type=oneshot
User=ufmadm
Group=ufmadm
ExecStart=/usr/bin/podman system migrate
 
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
EOF

Step 13: Enable and Start Podman Services

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemctl daemon-reload
systemctl enable --now podman-ufm.socket
systemctl enable --now podman-ufm.service
systemctl enable --now podman-ufm-cleanup.service

Step 14: Create Udev Rules for InfiniBand Devices

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat <<EOF > /etc/udev/rules.d/70-umad.rules
KERNEL=="umad*", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband_mad", MODE="0600", OWNER="ufmadm", GROUP="ufmadm"
KERNEL=="issm*", SUBSYSTEM=="infiniband_mad", MODE="0600", OWNER="ufmadm", GROUP="ufmadm"
EOF
 
udevadm control --reload-rules
udevadm trigger

Step 15: Clear and Create UFM Directories

Copy
Copied!
            

            
rm -rf /opt/ufm/systemd
sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data
sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/systemd
sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/etc/apache2

Step 16: Load UFM Image

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo -u ufmadm podman load -i <path to ufm*-docker.img.gz

Step 17: Run UFM Installer

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo -u ufmadm podman run -it --rm --name=ufm_installer \
                          -v /run/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
                          -v /opt/ufm/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
                          -v /opt/ufm/systemd:/etc/systemd_files/ \
                          mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
                          --install \
                          --fabric-interface ib0 \
                          --rootless \
                          --plugin-path /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \
                          --ufm-user ufmadm \
                          --ufm-group ufmadm

Note

Note: Replace ib0 with your actual InfiniBand interface name, if it is not the default ib0. Note: - All other UFM install flags are supported and can be added to the command.

Step 18: Install UFM Enterprise Service Files

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mv /opt/ufm/systemd/ufm-enterprise.service /etc/systemd/system/ufm-enterprise.service
systemctl daemon-reload

Step 19: Enable And Start UFM Service

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemctl start ufm-enterprise.service

Optional: Client Certificate Authentication Setup

This section provides steps to configure UFM with client certificate authentication using locally refreshed certificates. This is an optional security enhancement that can be configured after the basic UFM installation is complete.

Prerequisites for Client Certificate Setup

  • Valid client certificates available

  • Local certificates directory mapped to the UFM container

Client Certificate Configuration Steps

Step 1: Install UFM with Local Certificates Directory (Alternative to Step 18)

If you want to use client certificates, first prepare your certificate directory with the required files, then modify step 18 to include the --local-certs-dir flag.

Note

Important: The --local-certs-dir flag can only be used during initial installation. If UFM is already installed, you must reinstall to use this feature.

The local certificates directory must contain the following files in PEM format:

  • server.crt - SSL certificate

  • server.key - SSL key

  • ca-intermediate.crt - CA intermediate certificate

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo -u ufmadm podman run -it --rm --name=ufm_installer \
                          -v /run/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
                          -v /opt/ufm/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
                          -v /opt/ufm/systemd:/etc/systemd_files/ \
                          mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
                          --install \
                          --fabric-interface ib0 \
                          --mgmt-interface enp1s0 \
                          --rootless \
                          --plugin-path /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \
                          --ufm-user ufmadm \
                          --ufm-group ufmadm \
                          --local-certs-dir /path/to/local/certs

Replace /path/to/local/certs with the actual path to your directory containing the certificate files on the host.

Step 2: Enter the UFM Container

Once the UFM service is running, enter the container:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo -u ufmadm podman exec -it ufm /bin/bash

Step 3: Enable Client Certificate Authentication

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_client_authentication.sh enable-client-cert-authen

Step 4: Set Client Certificate Subject Identifier

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_client_authentication.sh set-subject-identifier --identifier CN

Note

Use CN or SAN.


Step 5: Associate Client Certificate with UFM User

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_client_authentication.sh associate-user --cn <CN> --username <UFM_USER>

Replace:

  • <CN>: The Common Name from your client certificate

  • <UFM_USER>: The UFM username to associate with the certificate

Step 6: Set SSL Server Certificate Hostname

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_client_authentication.sh set-ssl-cert-hostname --hostname <hostname>

Note

Replace <hostname> with your server's hostname.


Step 7: Restart Apache Web Server

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/ufm/scripts/manage_client_authentication.sh restart_ufm_websrv

Client Certificate Authentication Notes

  • Steps B-G should be performed after the UFM container is running

  • This command can be embedded in automation scripts and invoked after certificates are refreshed

  • Users will need valid client certificates matching the configured CN associations to access UFM

  • Verify certificates are properly formatted and the hostname matches your server configuration
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 22, 2026
content here