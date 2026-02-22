Known Issues in This Release
Ref #
Issue
4670139
Description: In a Clustered Telemetry deployment, if the local InfiniBand port used by one of the telemetry instances goes down, the cluster does not immediately detect the failure or rebalance telemetry collection across the fabric. This condition is temporary and may persist for several minutes, until the affected telemetry instance is restarted or reset.
Keywords: Clustered Telemetry
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in release: v6.24.1
4889257
Description: UFM reports false events of "node is Down" for multi-NIC host HCAs
Keywords: "Node is Down", Multi-NIC Host
Workaround: N/A
Discovered in release: v6.24.1