On This Page
Migration
UFM Versions Manager provides migration capabilities to move UFM installations to new hardware for both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.
Migration Types:
Standalone Migration - Move UFM from one server to another (source unchanged)
HA Migration ( RMA ) - Replace standby node in HA cluster
Requirements
Source system:
UFM SA installation
SSH access to target
Target system:
Same or newer OS version
Podman rootless is installed and configured as instructed in the podman rootless install steps.
Sufficient disk space
Network:
SSH connectivity between source and target
Migrate SA to Remote Host
During the migration, UFM validates some config files' schema; in case of failure, the operation is stopped
Prepare the target host with OS , Docker/Podman, and SSH.
Preview migration. Run on source:
ufm_versions_mgr restore --migrate-sa --target-ip
192.168.
1.30--dry-run
Perform migration. Run on source:
ufm_versions_mgr restore --migrate-sa --target-ip
192.168.
1.30
SSH to target and start UFM. Run:
ssh root
@192.168.
1.30systemctl start ufm-enterprise
Verify UFM running on target. Run:
systemctl status ufm-enterprise
Command Options
Option
Description
Standalone migration mode
Target host IP address
Preview migration
Enable detailed output
The source UFM stays running and unchanged.
The target UFM is installed but does not start automatically.
Requirements
HA version 2.1.0 or higher
Tool run from master node
Hacluster password
New node with OS ,Podman rootless, and SSH configured
Migrate HA Standby Node
Prepare new node with OS , Docker/Podman, network configuration, and SSH.
Preview migration. Run on master:
ufm_versions_mgr restore --migrate-ha \ --target-ip
192.168.
1.20\ --hacluster-password mypassword \ --dry-run
Perform migration. Run on master:
ufm_versions_mgr restore --migrate-ha \ --target-ip
192.168.
1.20\ --hacluster-password mypassword
Verify cluster status. Run:
ufm_ha_cluster status
Command Options
Option
Description
HA migration mode
Target node primary IP
Target node secondary IP (optional)
Hacluster user password
Preview migration
Enable detailed output
The migration must be performed from the master node.
The HA cluster is taken offline during the migration.
SSH trust is configured automatically.
Dual Network Configuration
For HA with management and backup networks. Run:
ufm_versions_mgr restore --migrate-ha \
--target-ip
192.168.
1.20 \
--target-secondary-ip
192.168.
2.20 \
--hacluster-password mypassword
SA Migration Steps
Create temporary backup on source
Establish SSH trust with target
Check target (cleanup if UFM exists)
Stream Docker images to target (parallel, compressed)
Transfer configuration files
Install UFM on target
Cleanup temporary backup
HA Migration Steps
Validate HA environment and version
Check/cleanup target node
Stop HA cluster
Backup images
Stream images to target
Copy service file
Execute HA RMA
Restart cluster