The HA upgrade follows a staged approach to ensure zero downtime:

Detect the environment and confirm the upgrade is running on the standby node. Discover the master node IP from the cluster. Validate or establish SSH trust with the master node. Verify that the tool is installed on the master and that the version matches. Create a backup on the master via SSH (unless --skip-backup is specified). Read backup metadata from the master. Prepare the standby node: Tag the current image as a backup

Load the new UFM image

Clean up the backup tag

After Step 7: Perform a manual failover, then upgrade the new standby node by loading the UFM docker image, and running the install command the tool outputed.

Downtime: None - Only when the user triggers the failover.

Step 1: Upgrade the standby node. Run on standby:

ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm- 6.24 . 0 .gz

Step 2: Perform manual failover. Run on master:

ufm_ha_cluster failover

Step 3: Upgrade new STANDBY (old master). Run on new standby:

ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm- 6.24 . 0 .gz

Skip backup on master (not recommended). Run on standby:

ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm- 6.24 . 0 .gz --skip-backup

Preview upgrade. Run on standby:

ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm- 6.24 . 0 .gz --dry-run

UFM_GZ_FILE Path to new UFM .gz image file (required) --skip-backup Skip backup on master node (not recommended) --dry-run Preview operation without executing --verbose Enable detailed output