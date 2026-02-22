On This Page
- Key Features
- Requirements
- Upgrade in Standalone (SA)
- Upgrade in High Availability (HA)
- Upgrade Process Details
Upgrade
The upgrade feature allows you to upgrade UFM to a new version using the
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade command. It provides automated upgrade with backup protection for both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.
Automatic backup before upgrade (can be skipped)
Version validation
SA: In-place upgrade
General
HA Environment
SA Upgrade Process
The SA upgrade performs an in-place upgrade with the following steps:
Validate .gz file exists and is readable
Create full backup (unless --skip-backup)
Tag current UFM image as backup
Load new UFM image
Run container upgrade command
Copy service file (if rootless environment)
Start UFM service
Cleanup backup image tag
Basic SA Upgrade
Upgrade UFM on standalone system. Run:
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm-
6.24.
0.gz
SA Upgrade with Options
Skip automatic backup (not recommended). Run:
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm-
6.24.
0.gz --skip-backup
Preview upgrade without executing. Run:
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm-
6.24.
0.gz --dry-run
Upgrade with detailed output. Run:
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm-
6.24.
0.gz --verbose
Command Options
Option
Description
Path to new UFM .gz image file (required)
Skip automatic backup before upgrade (not recommended)
Preview operation without executing
Enable detailed output
A full backup is automatically created before the upgrade to enable rollback if needed.
Upgrading the SA results in a short UFM downtime while the service restarts.
HA Upgrade Process
The HA upgrade follows a staged approach to ensure zero downtime:
Detect the environment and confirm the upgrade is running on the standby node.
Discover the master node IP from the cluster.
Validate or establish SSH trust with the master node.
Verify that the tool is installed on the master and that the version matches.
Create a backup on the master via SSH (unless
--skip-backupis specified).
Read backup metadata from the master.
Prepare the standby node:
Tag the current image as a backup
Load the new UFM image
Clean up the backup tag
After Step 7: Perform a manual failover, then upgrade the new standby node by loading the UFM docker image, and running the install command the tool outputed.
Downtime: None - Only when the user triggers the failover.
Basic HA Upgrade
Step 1: Upgrade the standby node. Run on standby:
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm-
6.24.
0.gz
Step 2: Perform manual failover. Run on master:
ufm_ha_cluster failover
Step 3: Upgrade new STANDBY (old master). Run on new standby:
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm-
6.24.
0.gz
HA Upgrade with Options
Skip backup on master (not recommended). Run on standby:
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm-
6.24.
0.gz --skip-backup
Preview upgrade. Run on standby:
ufm_versions_mgr upgrade /path/to/ufm-
6.24.
0.gz --dry-run
Command Options
Path to new UFM .gz image file (required)
Skip backup on master node (not recommended)
Preview operation without executing
Enable detailed output
The upgrade must be executed from the STANDBY node, not the master.
The tool version must be identical on both nodes.
The master node remains unaffected throughout the upgrade process.
SA Upgrade Steps (Detailed)
Validate .gz file - Check file exists, readable, valid format
Create full backup - Full system backup for rollback (unless --skip-backup)
Tag current image - Tag
ufm:latestas
ufm:version-backup
Load new image - Load new UFM from the .gz file
Run upgrade - Execute docker/podman run with
--upgradeflag
Copy service file - If rootless, copy service file to systemd
Start UFM - Start ufm-enterprise service
Cleanup - Remove backup image tag
Rollback: If step 4 or 5 fails, automatic rollback re-tags backup as latest
HA Upgrade Steps (Detailed)
Detect environment - Validate running on STANDBY node (not master)
Discover master IP - Get master node IP from HA cluster
Validate SSH trust - Establish/verify SSH trust with master
Validate tool on master - Check ufm_versions_mgr installed and same version
Backup on master - SSH to master, trigger full backup (unless --skip-backup)
Read master metadata - SSH to master, read backup info for validation
Prepare standby:
Tag current image as backup
Load new UFM image from .gz
Remove backup tag
After Upgrade: User performs manual failover, then repeats on new standby