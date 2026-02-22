On This Page
Upgrading UFM on Bare Metal Server
You can upgrade the UFM standalone server software for InfiniBand from the previous UFM version.
To upgrade the UFM server software:
Create a temporary directory (for example /tmp/ufm).
Open the UFM software zip file that you downloaded. The zip file contains the following installation files for:
RedHat 7/CentOS 7/OEL 7: ufm-X.X -XXX.el7.x86_64.tgz
RedHat 8/CentOS 8/OEL 8: ufm-X.X -XXX.el8.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 18.04: ufm-X.X -XXX.ubuntu18.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 20.04: ufm-X.X -XXX.ubuntu20.x86_64.tgz
Ubuntu 22.04: ufm-X.X-XXX.ubuntu22.x86_64.tgz
Extract the installation file for your system's OS to the temporary directory that you created.
Stop the UFM server. Run:
systemctl stop ufm-enterprise
From within the temporary directory, run the following command as root:
./upgrade.shNote
A configuration backup ZIP file will be created in the running directory (e.g. /tmp/ufm). The backup file name is ufm_X.X.X_bkp.zip (X.X.X is the previous version).
Upgrade from the previous version: the existing UFM data and configuration are preserved.
In case upgrade.sh script stops before completion (e.g. missing prerequisite), the upgrade procedure can be resumed by fixing the issue (e.g. installing missing prerequisite) and rerunning ./upgrade.sh again.
Restart the UFM server. Run:
systemctl start ufm-enterprise.serviceNote
/etc/init.d/ufmd start- Available for backward compatibility.
After the upgrade, remove the temporary directory
As of UFM version 6.14.0, UFM upgrade on HA supports in-service upgrade, meaning UFM can continue running during the steps of the upgrade, and there is no need to stop UFM before the upgrade (although this is also supported).
You can upgrade the UFM server HA software for InfiniBand from the previous release. The upgrade is performed on both servers.
To upgrade the UFM server software:
Upgrading the UFM Enterprise Package
On the standby server, extract the new UFM Enterprise package to the /tmp folder:
tar -xzf ufm-X.X.X-XXXXX.tgz -C /tmp
On the standby server, enter to the installation folder and upgrade script:
standby# cd /tmp/ ufm-X.X.X-X.<OS_NAME>.x86_64.mofed5/
Run the UFM upgrade script on the standby server:
./upgrade.sh
After the completion of the upgrade script, the UFM code will undergo an upgrade, while the UFM data will remain unchanged. The automatic upgrade of UFM data will take place during the next startup of UFM. To initiate this process, execute a failover from the Master node (or perform a takeover from the Standby node).
master# ufm_ha_cluster failoverNote
UFM will log the data upgrade to the syslog of the server, in case of issue a backup of the UFM data is saved prior to the upgrade in
/opt/ufm/BACKUPdirectory and can be restored.
Once UFM is operational on the upgraded node (formerly the standby node), proceed to replicate steps 1 to 3 on the non-upgraded node (previously the master node).
Upgrading the UFM HA Package
On both servers, download latest UFM-HA package:
wget http:
//www.mellanox.com/downloads/UFM/ufm_ha_6.2.1-5.tgz
On both servers, extract the HA package under
/tmp/and enter the new directory
On the UFM Standby server, run the upgrade command from within the extracted HA package located in
/tmp:
./install.sh --upgrade
On the UFM Master server, run the upgrade command from within the extracted HA package located in
/tmp:
./install.sh --upgrade
Run the following command to verify that the UFM HA cluster is up and running:
ufm_ha_cluster status