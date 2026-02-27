Appendix – Diagnostic Utilities

-i|--device <dev-name>-p|--port <port-num>-g|--guid <GUID in hex>--skip <stage>--skip_plugin <library name>--sc--scr--pc-P|--counter <<PM>=<value>>--pm_pause_time <seconds>--ber_test--ber_thresh <value>--llr_active_cell <64|128>--extended_speeds <dev-type>--pm_per_lane:List all counters per lane (when available).--ls <2.5|5|10|14|25|FDR10|EDR20>--lw <1x|4x|8x|12x>--screen_num_errs <num>--smp_window <num>--gmp_window <num>--max_hops <max-hops>--read_capability <file name>--write_capability <file name>--back_compat_db <version.sub_version>-V|--version-h|--help-H|--deep_help--virtual--mads_timeout <mads-timeout>--mads_retries <mads-retries>-m|--map <map-file>--src_lid <src-lid>--dest_lid <dest-lid>--dr_path <dr-path>-o|--output_path <directory>Cable Diagnostic (Plugin)--get_cable_info--cable_info_disconnectedPhy Diagnostic (Plugin)--get_phy_info--reset_phy_info

:Specifies the name of the device of the port used to connect to the IB fabric (in case of multiple devices on the local system).:Specifies the local device's port number used to connect to the IB fabric.:Specifies the local port GUID value of the port used to connect to the IB fabric. If GUID given is 0 than ibdiagnet displays a list of possible port GUIDs and waits for user input.:Skip the executions of the given stage. Applicable skip stages: (vs_cap_smp | vs_cap_gmp | links | pm | speed_width_check | all).:Skip the load of the given library name. Applicable skip plugins:(libibdiagnet_cable_diag_plugin-2.1.1 | libibdiagnet_phy_diag_plugin-2.1.1).:Provides a report of Mellanox counters:Reset all the Mellanox counters (if -sc option selected). :Reset all the fabric PM counters. :If any of the provided PM is greater then its provided value than print it.:Specifies the seconds to wait between first counters sample and second counters sample. If seconds given is 0 than no second counters sample will be done. (default=1).:Provides a BER test for each port. Calculate BER for each port and check no BER value has exceeds the BER threshold.(default threshold="10^-12").:Specifies the threshold value for the BER test. The reciprocal number of the BER should be provided. Example: for 10^-12 than value need to be 1000000000000 or 0xe8d4a51000(10^12).If threshold given is 0 than all BER values for all ports will be reported.:Specifies the LLR active cell size for BER test, when LLR is active in the fabric.:Collect and test port extended speeds counters. dev-type: (sw | all). :Specifies the expected link speed.:Specifies the expected link width.:Specifies the threshold for printing errors to screen. (default=5).:Max smp MADs on wire. (default=8).:Max gmp MADs on wire. (default=128).:Specifies the maximum hops for the discovery process.(default=64).:Specifies capability masks configuration file, giving capability mask configuration for the fabric. ibdiagnet will use this mapping for Vendor Specific MADs sending.:Write out an example file for capability masks configuration, and also the default capability masks for some devices.:Show ports section in "ibdiagnet2.db_csv" according to given version. Default version 2.0.:Prints the version of the tool.:Prints help information (without plugins help if exists).:Prints deep help information (including plugins help).:Discover VPorts during discovery stage.:Specifies the timeout (in milliseconds) for sent and received mads.(default=500).:Specifies the number of retries for every timeout mad.(default=2).:Specifies mapping file, that maps node guid to name (format: 0x[0-9a-fA-F]+ "name"). Mapping file can also be specified by environment variable "IBUTILS_NODE_NAME_MAP_FILE_PATH".:source liddestination lid:direct route path:Specifies the directory where the output files will be placed. (default="/var/tmp/ibdiagpath/"). :Indicates to query all QSFP cables for cable information. Cable information will be stored in "ibdiagnet2.cables".:Get cable info on disconnected ports. :Indicates to query all ports for phy information.:Indicates to clear all ports phy information.