On This Page
Appendix - Supported Port Counters and Events
Port counters and events are available in the following views:
Events and Port Counters area, at the bottom of the UFM window
Error window (Error tab) in the Manage Devices tab
In the New Monitoring Session window, in the Monitor tab, when clicking Create New Session
Event Log in the Log tab (click Show Event Log)
The following tables list and describe the port counters and events currently supported:
InfiniBand Port Counters
Calculated Port Counters
InfiniBand Port Counters
Counter
Description
Xmit Data (in bytes)
Total number of data octets, divided by 4, transmitted on all VLs from the port, including all octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC, and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.
Rcv Data (in bytes)
Total number of data octets, divided by 4, received on all VLs at the port.
All octets between (and not including) the start of packet delimiter and the VCRC are excluded and may include packets containing errors. All link packets are excluded. When the received packet length exceeds the maximum allowed packet length specified in C7-45: the counter may include all data octets exceeding this limit.
Results are reported as a multiple of four octets.
Xmit Packets
Total number of packets transmitted on all VLs from the port, including packets with errors and excluding link packets.
Rcv Packets
Total number of packets, including packets containing errors and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port.
Rcv Errors
Total number of packets containing errors that were received on the port including:
Xmit Discards
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port when the port is down or congested for the following reasons:
Symbol Errors
Total number of minor link errors detected on one or more physical lanes.
Link Error Recovery
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
Link Error Downed
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.
Local Integrity Error
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors
Rcv Remote Physical Error
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
Xmit Constraint Error
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port for the following reasons:
Rcv Constraint Error
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded for the following reasons:
Excess Buffer Overrun Error
The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error
Rcv Switch Relay Error
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded when they could not be forwarded by the switch relay for the following reasons:
VL15 Dropped
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped because of resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port
XmitWait
The number of ticks during which the port selected by PortSelect had data to transmit but no data was sent during the entire tick because of insufficient credits or of lack of arbitration.
InfiniBand Calculated Port Counters
Counter
Description
Normalized XmitData
Effective port bandwidth utilization in %
XmitData incremental/ Link Capacity
Normalized Congested Bandwidth
Amount of bandwidth that was suppressed due to congestion
(XmitWait incremental/ Time) * Link CapacitySeparate counters are used for Tier 4 ports and for the rest of the ports.
Device events are listed as VDM or CDM in the Source column of the Events table in the UFM GUI. For information about defining event policy, see Events Policy.
For the full supported events and alarms, please refer to Threshold-Crossing Events Reference.