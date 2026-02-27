Appendix - UFM SLURM Integration

Using the SLURM controller, execute the following commands to run your batch job:

Copy Copied! $ sbatch -N4 slurm_demo.sh Submitted batch job 1

Note N4 is the number of compute nodes used to run the jobs. slurm_demo.sh is the job batch file to be run.

The output and result are stored on the working directory slurm-{id}.out where {id} is the ID of the submitted job.

In the above example, after executing sbatch command, you can see that the submitted job ID is 1. Therefore, the output file would be stored in slurm-1.out.

Execute the following command to see the output:

Copy Copied! $cat slurm-1.out

On the UFM side, a PKey is created in case the pkey_allocation parameter is set to true in the configuration file. The PKey allocation mode specifies the PKey creation type, which can either be static or dynamic. The default value is static.

Static: Uses a statically assigned PKey when creating a new PKEY.

Dynamic: Uses a dynamic assignment when creating a new PKey based on the slurm-job-id .

In addition, the UFM-SLURM will create SHARP AM reservation in case the sharp_allocation parameter is set to true in the ufm_slurm.conf file.

After the SLURM job is completed, the UFM removes the job-related partition key (PKey) assignment and SHARP reservation, if they were created.

From the moment a job is submitted by the SLURM server until its completion, a log file named /tmp/ufm_slurm.log logs all of the actions and errors that occurred during the execution.