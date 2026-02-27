On This Page
Appendix - UFM Versions Manager
Supports UFM 6.22.2 and later.
Supports UFM deployments running in containers with Podman or Docker.
Supports both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.
UFM Infra mode is not supported by this tool.
UFM Versions Manager is a command-line tool for managing UFM system backups, configurations, and migrations. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running in Podman containers, with full support for both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.
The tool provides four core capabilities:
Configuration Snapshots - Fast config-only backups (up to 10 snapshots with rotation)
Full System Backup/Restore - Complete disaster recovery including images and configurations (up to 5 backups with rotation when using the default backup location)
Migration - Move UFM to new hardware (SA or HA environments)
Upgrade - Upgrade UFM to new versions with automatic backup and version validation
Automatic environment detection (SA vs HA)
Rootless Podman support
Version compatibility checking
HA cluster support with master/standby coordination
Dry-run mode for all operations (--dry-run)
Parallel processing for faster backups (--max-workers)
Comprehensive logging to stdout and syslog
The UFM Version Manager tool is deployed as a separated package which can be downloaded from NVIDIA's Licensing Portal .
System Requirements
Python 3.10 or higher (up to Python 3.12, including)
Root access
Podman container runtime
UFM in Docker (only Docker/Podman UFM deployments supported)
Sufficient disk space:
Config snapshots: ~10 MB per snapshot
Full system backups: 3-10 GB, depending on the number of plugins
HA Environment Requirements
HA version 2.1.0 or higher (for migration operations only)
In HA setups:
Upgrade operation can only run from the Standby node.
Other commands must run from the master node
SSH access to the standby node
Ubuntu 22.04 / 24.04
RHEL 8 / 9
Oracle Linux 8 / 9 / 10
UFM Enterprise XDR Appliance (Gen 3.5) (see limitations)
Log Locations
Log
Location
stdout (Console)
Syslog
Default: INFO level (shows operation progress)
Verbose mode: DEBUG level (use
--verboseflag for detailed output)
Viewing Logs
# View syslog entries
journalctl | grep ufm_versions_mgr
Limitation
Description
UFM Infra Not Supported
If gv.cfg contains [UFMInfra] enabled=true , the tool exits and instructs to disable UFMInfra.
HA Configurations Not Backed Up
HA cluster configuration itself is not saved/restored by this tool.
Full Backup Retention
Using the default backup location, full system backups maintain up to 5 backups with rotation ( /opt/ufm/backup/downgrade/1..5 ). With a custom --backup-dir , rotation is not applied (single location).
Strict Version Compatibility
Config snapshots can only be restored when UFM version and plugin versions match.
HA Full Backup on Local Storage
Full backups are stored on the master node's local storage (`/opt/ufm/backup/downgrade/`), NOT on DRBD shared storage. After HA failover, the new master cannot access backups created on the old master. User must manually copy the backup directory from old master to new master if restore is needed. Configuration snapshots are unaffected (stored on shared storage
Root Access Required
The tool must run as root user
No Concurrent Operations
Only one instance can run at a time (operation lock).
Upgrade Not Available on Appliance
The upgrade command is blocked on UFM Appliance (detected via /etc/ufm-release).
Operation
Command
Downtime
Config snapshot
No
Config restore
Yes
List config snapshots
ufm_versions_mgr backup --config --list
Yes
Config version check
ufm_versions_mgr restore --config --check-version --snapshot-number 1
No
Full backup
No
List full system backups
ufm_versions_mgr backup --list
Yes
Full restore (SA)
Yes
Full restore (HA)
Yes
Full restore (select backup slot)
ufm_versions_mgr restore --backup-number N
Yes
SA migration
No
HA migration
Yes
Upgrade (SA)
Yes
Upgrade (HA)
No
Full restore notes (tokens/users):
By default, full restore preserves tokens and users from the current UFM.
To restore them from the backup instead, use:
--restore-tokens
--restore-users
ufm_versions_mgr backup --list shows master backups and attempts to include standby backups too (requires SSH trust to standby; otherwise it warns and shows master only).
Description
Command
General help
Backup command help
Restore command help
Upgrade command help
Show version
Use
--verbose for detailed output during operations.
Use
--dry-run to preview any operation before executing.
Config snapshots:
/opt/ufm/files/backup/configurations/
Full system backups:
/opt/ufm/backup/downgrade/