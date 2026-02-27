Appendix - UFM Versions Manager

Note Supports UFM 6.22.2 and later.

Supports UFM deployments running in containers with Podman or Docker.

Supports both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.

UFM Infra mode is not supported by this tool.

UFM Versions Manager is a command-line tool for managing UFM system backups, configurations, and migrations. It provides comprehensive backup and restore capabilities for UFM systems running in Podman containers, with full support for both Standalone (SA) and High Availability (HA) environments.

The tool provides four core capabilities: