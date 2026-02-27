On This Page
Bug Fixes in This Release
Ref #
Description
4889257
Description: Fixed issue where UFM is reporting false events of "Node is down" when a multi-nic host is discovered.
Keywords: "Node is down", Event, Multi-NIC
Discovered in Release: v6.24.1
4874703
Description: Fixed missing support of UFM burning the following NVIDIA transceivers:
Keywords: Burning, Second Source, Cable, Transceiver
Discovered in Release: v6.24.1
