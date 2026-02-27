Bug Fixes in This Release

NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2
UFM Enterprise Bug Fixes

Ref #

Description

4889257

Description: Fixed issue where UFM is reporting false events of "Node is down" when a multi-nic host is discovered.

Keywords: "Node is down", Event, Multi-NIC

Discovered in Release: v6.24.1

4874703

Description: Fixed missing support of UFM burning the following NVIDIA transceivers:

Transceiver

Second Source

Major FW Version

MMA4Z00

Innolight

126

MMS4A00

Innolight

133

Eoptolink

135

Coherent

136

Keywords: Burning, Second Source, Cable, Transceiver

Discovered in Release: v6.24.1

UFM High-Availability Bug Fixes

For UFM High-Availability related bug fixes, refer to UFM High-Availability v6.2.1 Bug Fixes.

UFM Plugins Bug Fixes

For more information, refer to plugin documentation under Plugins Release Notes.

Tools Bug Fixes

Tool

Description

IBUtils2

NVIDIA IBUtils2 Bug Fixes

Open SM

NVIDIA OpenSM Bug Fixes

SHARP

NVIDIA SHARP Bug Fixes
