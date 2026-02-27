The Fabric Validation Tab presents the available fabric validation tests and allows users to execute them and view the results as a job summary. The summary includes all errors and warnings identified during the test run.

Test Name Description / Checks Check LIDs Detects invalid LIDs such as: Zero LID

Duplicate LIDs Check Links Identifies connectivity issues where connected ports are not all in the same state (e.g., not all active). Check Subnet Manager Checks for SM-related errors: Failed to get SMInfo MAD

SM Not Found

SM Not Correct (Incorrect master SM priority)

Multiple master SMs Check Duplicate Nodes Detects nodes with duplicated descriptions. Check Duplicate GUIDs Identifies duplicate GUIDs in the fabric. Check Routing Detects failures in retrieving routing MADs. Check Link Speed Validates link speed consistency. Issues include: Speed mismatches between ports

Wrong/unsupported configuration – 'enable' not part of the 'supported'

Unexpected speeds Check Link Width Validates link width consistency. Issues include: Width mismatches between ports

Wrong/Unsupported configurations

Unexpected widths Check Partition Key Checks for PKey errors, such as: Failed retrieval of PKey tables

Mismatching PKeys between ports Check Temperature Verifies ability to retrieve temperature sensor data. Check Cables Detects cable-related issues: Unsupported cable info

Failure in retrieving data (provides a reason) Check Effective BER Ensures the Effective Bit Error Rate (BER) does not exceed the configured threshold. Dragonfly Topology Validation Validates whether the fabric topology is of the Dragonfly type. SHARP Fabric Validation Checks for SHARP configuration correctness in the fabric. Tree Topology Validation Validates if the fabric follows a tree topology. Socket Direct Mode Reporting Displays inventory of HCAs using socket direct mode. Validate SM Configuration Confirms all HCAs share consistent Subnet Manager configuration. Validate Nodes Firmware Version Ensures all HCAs are running the latest firmware version. Validate Switches CPLD Version Verifies that all switches have the latest CPLD version installed.

To run a specific test, click the play button. The job will be displayed once completed.

Note The job will also be displayed in the Jobs window.

Device and Port GUID

Some validation tests contain data related to devices or ports like device GUID and port GUID.

Depending on that information a context menu for each related device/port can be shown.