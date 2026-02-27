NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2
Installing UFM Infra Using Docker Root

UFM Docker Root Installation Steps with Infra Mode and NFS/Shared Storage

This section provides installation instructions for UFM Enterprise running in Docker root mode with UFM infra support and NFS or shared storage. The configuration uses versioned directories and soft links to enable seamless upgrades.

Prerequisites

  • Docker engine installed and running

  • HA configured with the multinode option and either drbd-dual-primary or NFS.

  • Root or sudo privileges

  • NFS or shared storage must be mounted at /opt/ufm/shared_files

Note

For more information on the UFM-HA package and all installation and configuration options, please refer to UFM High Availability User Guide.

What This Installation Creates

  • Two systemd services: ufm-enterprise.service and ufm-infra.service

  • Shared Docker volume: ufm-shared-data for Apache configuration sharing

  • UFM configuration: With Infra mode enabled

    Note

    Note: Both service files are created during installation to enable future mode switching without reinstallation. You can switch between Legacy and Infra modes using the ufm_infra_feature_flag.py script.

Installation Steps

Note

You may install UFM in the original installation and switch to UFM Infra mode using the ufm_infra_feature_flag.py script. For more information, refer to UFM Infra.

Step 1: Create UFM Base Directory

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mkdir -p /opt/ufm
mkdir -p /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data


Step 2: Load UFM Image and Extract Version

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Define the UFM image file path
UFM_IMAGE_FILE="<path to ufm*-docker.img.gz>"
 
# Load the UFM image
docker load -i "$UFM_IMAGE_FILE"


Step 3: Create a Soft Link

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Remove existing files link if it exists
rm -f /opt/ufm/files
 
# Create soft link
ln -s /opt/ufm/shared_files/ /opt/ufm/files
 
# Verify the soft link
ls -la /opt/ufm/files


Step 4: Run UFM Installer

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker run --name=ufm_installer --rm \
    -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
    -v /etc/systemd/system/:/etc/systemd_files/ \
    -v /opt/ufm/files/:/installation/ufm_files/ \
    -v [LICENSE_DIRECTORY]:/installation/ufm_licenses/ \
    mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
    --install \
    --fabric-interface ib0 \
    --ufm-infra

Note

  • Replace ib0 with your actual InfiniBand interface name, if it is not the default ib0.

  • All other UFM install flags are supported and can be added to the command.

  • After this stage, you can skip the rest of the stages and use ufm_infra_feature_flag.py script. For more information, refer to UFM Infra.


Step 5: Load Valkey Image

Load the given Valkey image (tested with Valkey v7.2.11) (in case you are not using external Redis/Valkey)docker load -i "".

Step 6: Load Fast API Plugin Image

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Define the Fast API plugin image file path
FAST_API_IMAGE="<PATH TO FAST API.img.gz file>"
 
# Load the Fast API plugin image
docker load -i "$FAST_API_IMAGE"
 
# Extract Fast API version from Docker image tag (exclude latest tag)
FAST_API_VERSION=$(docker images --format "{{.Repository}}:{{.Tag}}" | grep "mellanox/ufm-plugin-fast_api" | grep -v ":latest" | head -1 | cut -d':' -f2)
echo "Fast API Version: $FAST_API_VERSION"


Step 7: Install Fast API Plugin

Copy
Copied!
            

            
docker run --hostname $HOSTNAME --rm --name=ufm_plugin_mgmt --entrypoint="" \
    -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
    -v /opt/ufm/files:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files \
    -v /dev/log:/dev/log \
    -v /sys/fs/cgroup:/sys/fs/cgroup:ro \
    -v /lib/modules:/lib/modules:ro \
    -v /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \
    -e UFM_CONTEXT=ufm-infra \
    mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
    /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p fast_api -t ${FAST_API_VERSION} -c ufm-infra

Note

You can repeat steps 6 and 7 using UTM when working with the UFM Clustered Telemetry.


Step 8: (Optional) Install Additional Infra Plugins (UTM)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Load the plugin image
docker load -i "<PATH_TO_PLUGIN_IMAGE>"
 
# Get plugin version
PLUGIN_VERSION=$(docker images --format "{{.Repository}}:{{.Tag}}" \
    | grep "mellanox/ufm-plugin-<plugin_name>" \
    | grep -v ":latest" \
    | head -1 \
    | cut -d':' -f2)
 
# Install the plugin
docker run --hostname $HOSTNAME --rm --name=ufm_plugin_mgmt --entrypoint="" \
    -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
    -v /opt/ufm/files:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files \
    -v /dev/log:/dev/log \
    -v /sys/fs/cgroup:/sys/fs/cgroup:ro \
    -v /lib/modules:/lib/modules:ro \
    -v /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data:/opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \
    -e UFM_CONTEXT=ufm-infra \
    mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
    /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.sh add -p <plugin_name> -t ${PLUGIN_VERSION} -c ufm-infr


Step 9: Reload systemd and Start Services

Copy
Copied!
            

            
For Standalone Mode (No HA)
 
# Reload systemd daemon
systemctl daemon-reload
 
# Start UFM infra service first
systemctl start ufm-infra
 
# Then start UFM enterprise service
systemctl start ufm-enterprise
 
 
For HA Mode
 
If using HA, configure and start the HA cluster instead:
 
# Reload systemd daemon on all nodes
systemctl daemon-reload
 
# Start HA cluster (on master node)
ufm_ha_cluster start


Post-Installation: Mode Switching

After installation, you can switch between Legacy and Infra modes using the feature flag script:

Switch to Legacy Mode

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/ufm/files/scripts/
./ufm_infra_feature_flag.py --disable


Switch Back to Infra Mode

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd /opt/ufm/files/scripts/
./ufm_infra_feature_flag.py --enable

