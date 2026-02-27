Installing UFM on Docker Container - Standalone Mode

Copy only your UFM license file(s) to a temporary directory which we’re going to use in the installation command. For example: /tmp/license_file/

Run the UFM installation command according to the following example which will also configure UFM fabric interface to be ib0: Copy Copied! sudo -u ufmadm podman run -it --rm --name=ufm_installer \ -v /run/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \ -v /opt/ufm/:/installation/ufm_files/ \ -v /opt/ufm/systemd:/etc/systemd_files/ \ mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \ --install \ --fabric- interface ib0 \ --mgmt- interface enp1s0 \ --rootless \ --plugin-path /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data \ --ufm-user ufmadm \ --ufm-group ufmadm \ --local-certs-dir /ufm_certs

Reload systemd on the host: Copy Copied! systemctl daemon-reload