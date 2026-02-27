Installing UFM Server Software

Verify that a supported version of Linux is installed on your machine. For details, see UFM System Requirements.

The following table lists the packages that must be installed on your machine (according to the system OS) before you install the UFM server software.

RedHat 8 RedHat 9 Ubuntu 20.04 Ubuntu 22.04 acl acl acl acl apr-util-openssl apr-util-openssl apache2 apache2 bc bc bc bc dos2unix dos2unix chrpath chrpath gnutls gnutls cron cron httpd httpd dos2unix dos2unix iptables iptables-nft gawk gawk jansson jansson lftp lftp lftp lftp libcurl4 libcurl4 libnsl libnsl logrotate logrotate libxml2 libxml2 python3 python3 libxslt libxslt qperf qperf mod_session mod_session rsync rsync mod_ssl mod_ssl snmpd snmpd net-snmp net-snmp sqlite3 sqlite3 net-snmp-libs net-snmp-libs sshpass sshpass net-snmp-utils net-snmp-utils ssl-cert ssl-cert net-tools net-tools sudo sudo php php telnet telnet psmisc psmisc zip zip python36 python3 qperf qperf rsync rsync sqlite sqlite sshpass sshpass sudo sudo telnet telnet zip zip

Note On some Ubuntu OSs, Docker is installed via SNAP, which might lead to errors when trying to use UFM Plugins. To solve this issue, perform the following: Remove Docker installed via SNAP, run: Copy Copied! snap remove --purge docker Update the local package index, run : Copy Copied! apt update Install native Docker, run: Copy Copied! apt install-y docker.io

In addition, ensure the following before you begin installation:

The computer hostname is not defined as 127.0.0.1 and localhost is defined as 127.0.0.1.

The hostname must NOT appear on the loopback address line. An example of the loopback address is: 127.0.0.1 localhost.localdomain localhost.

Disable the firewall service ( /etc/init.d/iptables stop ), or ensure that the required ports are open (see the prerequisite script, refer to Used Ports).

Disable SELinux.

If more than one fabric is managed by different UFM instances, set up different management network spaces for each fabric (not the same LAN).

Uninstall any previously installed Subnet Manager from the UFM server machine.

NVIDIA Host Infiniband Networking packages (MLNX_OFED 5.x version or NVIDIA DOCA 2.9.0 or greater) is installed prior to installing UFM.

As of UFM v.6.12.0, it is NOT mandatory to configure the IPoIB fabric interface with an IP address. In cases where the IP is configured, it is mandato ry that the IP is permanently configured and that it starts automatically upon server reboot (the IPoIB fabric interface should be active even if the network is down). Note The user can set a persistent IP address using Netplan (mainly for Ubuntu systems) or modifying the interface network script (RedHat systems).

The default NVIDIA Host InfiniBand Networking package provided by MLNX_OFED installation includes OpenSM. Remove MLNX_OFED OpenSM before UFM installation like the following examples: RedHat: Copy Copied! rpm -e opensm-3.3.9.MLNX_20111006_e52d5fc-0.1 Ubuntu: Copy Copied! apt purge opensm

If using NVIDIA Host InfiniBand Networking packages provided by DOCA package, install the drivers and UFM dedicated package only. RedHat:

Copy Copied! yum install doca-ufm doca-kernel

Ubuntu:

Copy Copied! apt update apt install doca-ufm doca-kernel

By default, ib0 and eth0 are configured as primary access points for the UFM management. If different management and/or InfiniBand interfaces (including bond interfaces) are used as the primary access points, you should modify the configuration file by running the script /opt/ufm/scripts/change_fabric_config.sh as described in the section Configuring General Settings in gv.cfg.

Change the UFM Agent interface to the Ethernet and/or IPoIB interfaces used for communication with UFM Agent: