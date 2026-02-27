Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields
The following is a list of available counters which includes a variety of metrics related to timestamps, port and node information, error statistics, firmware versions, temperatures, cable details, power levels, and various other telemetry-related data. These metrics are collected every 300 seconds by default.
Field Name
Description
Node_GUID
Node GUID
Device_ID
PCI device ID
node_description
Node description
lid
lid
Port_Number
Port number
port_label
Port label
Phy_Manager_State
FW Phy Manager FSM state
phy_state
Physical state
logical_state
Port Logical link state
Link_speed_active
IB link active speed
Link_width_active
IB link active widthsource_id
Active_FEC
Active FEC
Total_Raw_BER
Pre-FEC monitor parameters
Effective_BER
Post FEC monitor parameters
Symbol_BER
BER after all phy correction mechanism: post FEC + PLR monitor parameters
Raw_Errors_Lane_[0-3]
This counter provides information on error bits that were identified on lane X. When FEC is enabled this induction corresponds to corrected errors. In PRBS test mode, indicates the number of PRBS errors on lane X.
Effective_Errors
This counter provides information on error bits that were not corrected by FEC correction algorithm or that FEC is not active.
Symbol_Errors
This counter provides information on error bits that were not corrected by phy correction mechanisms.
Time_since_last_clear_Min
The time passed since the last counters clear event in msec. (physical layer statistical counters)
hist[0-15]
Hist[i] give the number of FEC blocks that had RS-FEC symbols errors of value i or range of errors
FW_Version
Node FW version
Chip_Temp
Switch temperature
Temperature
Cable temperature
Link_Down
Perf.PortCounters(LinkDownedCounter)
Link_Down_IB
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has failed the link error recovery process and downed the link.
LinkErrorRecoveryCounter
Total number of times the Port Training state machine has successfully completed the link error recovery process.
PlrRcvCodes
Number of received PLR codewords
PlrRcvCodeErr
The total number of rejected codewords received
PlrRcvUncorrectableCode
The number of uncorrectable codewords received
PlrXmitCodes
Number of transmitted PLR codewords
PlrXmitRetryCodes
The total number of codewords retransmitted
PlrXmitRetryEvents
The total number of retransmitted event
PlrSyncEvents
The number of sync events
HiRetransmissionRate
Recieved bandwidth loss due to codes retransmission
PlrXmitRetryCodesWithinTSecMax
The maximum number of retransmitted events in t sec window
link_partner_description
node description of the link partner
link_partner_node_guid
node_guid of the link partner
link_partner_lid
lid of the link partner
link_partner_port_num
port number of the link partner
link_partner_host_name
host name of the link partner
Cable_PN
Vendor Part Number
Cable_SN
Vendor Serial Number
cable_technology
cable_type
Cable/module type
cable_vendor
cable_length
cable_identifier
vendor_rev
Vendor revision
cable_fw_version
rx_power_lane_[0-7]
RX measured power
tx_power_lane_[0-7]
TX measured power
Module_Voltage
Internally measured supply voltage
Module_Temperature
Module temperature
fast_link_up_status
Indicates if fast link-up was performed in the link
time_to_link_up_ext_msec
Time in msec to link up from disable until phy up state. While the phy manager did not reach phy up state the timer will return 0.
Advanced_Status_Opcode
Status opcode: PHY FW indication
Status_Message
ASCII code message
down_blame
Which receiver caused last link down
local_reason_opcode
Opcde of link down reason - local
remote_reason_opcode
Opcde of link down reason - remote
e2e_reason_opcode
See local_reason_opcode for local reason opcode for remote reason opcode: local_reason_opcode+100
PortRcvRemotePhysicalErrors
Total number of packets marked with the EBP delimiter received on the port.
PortRcvErrors
Total number of packets containing an error that were received on the port
PortXmitDiscards
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the port is down or congested.
PortRcvSwitchRelayErrors
Total number of packets received on the port that were discarded because they could not be forwarded by the switch relay.
ExcessiveBufferOverrunErrors
The number of times that OverrunErrors consecutive flow control update periods occurred, each having at least one overrun error
LocalLinkIntegrityErrors
The number of times that the count of local physical errors exceeded the threshold specified by LocalPhyErrors
PortRcvConstraintErrors
Total number of packets received on the switch physical port that are discarded.
PortXmitConstraintErrors
Total number of packets not transmitted from the switch physical port.
VL15Dropped
Number of incoming VL15 packets dropped due to resource limitations (e.g., lack of buffers) in the port
PortXmitWait
The time an egress port had data to send but could not send it due to lack of
credits or arbitration - in time ticks within the sample-time window
PortXmitDataExtended
Transmitted data rate per egress port in bytes passing through the port during the sample period
PortRcvDataExtended
The received data on the ingress port in bytes during the sample period
PortXmitPktsExtended
Total number of packets transmitted on the port.
PortRcvPktsExtended
Total number of packets received on the port
PortUniCastXmitPkts
Total number of unicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include unicast packets with errors, and excludes link packets
PortUniCastRcvPkts
Total number of unicast packets, including unicast packets containing errors, and excluding link packets, received from all VLs on the port.
PortMultiCastXmitPkts
Total number of multicast packets transmitted on all VLs from the port. This may include multicast packets with errors.
PortMultiCastRcvPkts
Total number of multicast packets, including multicast packets containing errors received from all VLs on the port.
SyncHeaderErrorCounter
Count of errored block sync header on one or more lanes
PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the Switch Lifetime Limit was exceeded. Applies to switches only.
PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards
Total number of outbound packets discarded by the port because the switch HOQ Lifetime Limit was exceeded.
Applies to switches only.
rq_num_wrfe
Responder - number of WR flushed errors
rq_num_lle
Responder - number of local length errors
sq_num_wrfe
Requester - number of WR flushed errors
Temp_flags
Latched temperature flags of module
Vcc_flags
Latched VCC flags of module
device_hw_rev
Node HW Revision
sw_revision
Switch revision
sw_serial_number
Switch serial number
measured_freq_[0-1]
Clock frequency measurement in last 100msec
min_freq_[0-1]
Minutes of clock frequency measured. Units of 0.1 KHz
max_freq_[0-1]
Max of clock frequency measured. Units of 0.1 KHz
max_delta_freq_[0-1]
Observed max delta frequency in window of 100msec. Units of 0.1 KHz
snr_media_lane_[0-7]
SNR value on the media lane <i>. In unit scale of 1/256 dB.
The SNR value represents the electrical signal-to-noise ratio on an optical lane, and is defined as the minimum of the three individual eye SNR values
snr_host_lane_[0-7]
SNR value on the host lane <i>. In unit scale of 1/256 dB.
The SNR value represents the electrical signal-to-noise ratio on an optical lane, and is defined as the minimum of the three individual eye SNR values
tx_cdr_lol
Bitmask for latched Tx cdr loss of lock flag per lane.
rx_cdr_lol
Bitmask for latched Rx cdr loss of lock flag per lane.
tx_los
Bitmask for latched Tx loss of signal flag per lane.
rx_los
Bitmask for latched Rx loss of signal flag per lane.
phy_received_bits
This counter provides information on the total amount of traffic (bits) received.
rq_general_error
The total number of packets that were dropped since it contained errors. Reasons for this include: Dropped due to MPR mismatch.
num_of_raw_ber_alarms
Number of Raw BER Windows that crossed alarm threshold
num_of_symbol_ber_alarms
Number of Symbol BER Windows that crossed alarm threshold
num_of_eff_ber_alarms
Number of Effective BER Windows that crossed alarm threshold
last_raw_ber
Latest raw BER value (coef × 10^-magnitude)
last_eff_ber
Latest effective BER value (coef × 10^-magnitude)
last_symbol_ber
Latest symbol BER value (coef × 10^-magnitude)
max_raw_ber
Maximum raw BER observed for the port (within the collected/aggregated window), computed as coef * 10^-magnitude.
max_eff_ber
Maximum effective BER observed for the port (within the collected/aggregated window), computed as coef * 10^-magnitude.
max_symbol_ber
Maximum symbol BER observed for the port (within the collected/aggregated window), computed as coef * 10^-magnitude
min_raw_ber
Minimum raw bit error rate observed for the port (within the collected/aggregated window), computed as coef * 10^-magnitude
min_eff_ber
Minimum effective bit error rate observed for the port (within the collected/aggregated window), computed as coef * 10^-magnitude
min_symbol_ber
Minimum symbol bit error rate observed for the port (within the collected/aggregated window), computed as coef * 10^-magnitude
recv_time_port_counters_extended
Timestamp when S_PM_PortCountersExtended was received for this port
host_name
Port's host name
is_cage_manager
Cage manager role flag (1/0)
EEBER
Estimated effective BER (from RS-FEC histograms)
node_type
Node type flag
link_partner_port_label
Link partner port label
link_partner_host_name
Link partner host name
port_rcv_rn_pkt
Counts of AR control packets received
port_xmit_rn_pkt
Counts of AR control packets sent
port_rcv_rn_error
AR packets receiving error.
port_rcv_switch_relay_rn_error
Failures when trying to pass an AR notification through the switch internal fabric
port_ar_trials
The number of times the switch attempted to route a packet
pfrn_received_packet
Number of received pfrn packets
pfrn_received_error
Number of received pfrn error
pfrn_xmit_packet
Number of sent pfrn packets
pfrn_start_packet
Number of packets started pfrn