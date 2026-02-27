Plugins Release Notes

REST-RDMA Plugin Release Notes
NDT Plugin Release Notes
UFM Telemetry Fluentd Streaming (TFS) Plugin Release Notes
UFM Events Fluent Streaming (EFS) Plugin Release Notes
UFM Bright Cluster Integration Plugin Release Notes
IB Link Resiliency Plugin Release Notes
ClusterMinder Plugin Release Notes
Sysinfo Plugin Release Notes
SNMP Plugin Release Notes
Packet Level Monitoring Collector (PMC) Plugin Release Notes
GNMI-Telemetry Plugin Release Notes
UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin Release Notes
UFM Consumer Plugin Release Notes
Fast-API Plugin Release Notes
UFM Light Plugin Release Notes
Key Performance Indexes (KPI) Plugin Release Notes
UFM Events Grafana Dashboard Plugin Release Notes
Log Streamer Plugin Release Notes
GNMI NVOS Events Plugin Release Notes
NVLink Plugin Release Notes
Unmanaged Switch Dump (USD) Plugin Release Notes