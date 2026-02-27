Release Notes
NVIDIA® UFM® is a powerful platform for managing InfiniBand scale-out computing environments. UFM enables data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric, boost application performance and maximize fabric resource utilization.
UFM provides a central management console, including the following main features:
Fabric dashboard including congestion detection and analysis
Advanced real-time health and performance monitoring
Fabric health reports
Threshold-based alerts
Fabric segmentation/isolation
Quality of Service (QoS)
Routing optimizations
Central device management
Task automation
Logging
High availability
Daily report: Statistical information of the fabric during the last 24 hours
Event management
Prior to installation, please verify that all prerequisites are met. Please refer to System Requirements.