NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2
REST-RDMA Plugin

Plugin Release Notes

Changes and New Features

Plugin Version

Feature

1.0.0-42

N/A


Bug Fixes

Plugin Version

Bug Fix

1.0.0-42

N/A


Overview

The REST-RDMA is a tool designed for sending requests over InfiniBand to the UFM server. These REST requests can fall into three categories:

  1. UFM REST API requests

  2. ibdiagnet requests

  3. Telemetry requests

The rest-rdma utility is distributed as a Docker container, capable of functioning both as a server and a client.

Note

A general note on running ufm_rdma.py Inside the Docker Container

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

Deployment Server

Deploying the Plugin on UFM Appliance

  1. Log into your UFM as admin.

  2. Enter config mode. Run:

    enable
config terminal

    Note

    Make sure that UFM is running with show ufm status. If UFM is down, then run with ufm start.

  3. Ensure that rest-rdma plugin is disabled with the show ufm plugin command.

  4. Pull the plugin container with docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version].

  5. Run ufm plugin rest-rdma add tag [version] to enable the plugin.

  6. Check that plugin is up and running with docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]

Deploying the Plugin on Bare Metal Server

  1. Verify that UFM is installed and running.

  2. Pull image from docker hub:

    docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]

  3. To load image run:

    /opt/ufm/scripts/manage_ufm_plugins.py add -p rest-rdma

Example with credentials:

Deployment Client

Run the following command to pull the image from the docker hub:

docker pull mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version]

Verify that the /tmp/ibdiagnet directory exists on the client's computer. If not – create it.

To start container as client (on any host in the same fabric as UFM server) run:

docker run -d --network=host --privileged --name=ufm-plugin-rest-rdma --rm -v /tmp/ibdiagnet:/tmp/ibdiagnet mellanox/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma:[version] client

To check that plugin is up and running, run:

docker ps


How to Run

Server

In server mode ufm_rdma.py is started automatically and is restarted if exited. If the ufm_rdma.py server is not running, follow the following instructions:

  • Enter the plugin’s Docker Container.

  • Set the environment variables:

    export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

  • Navigate to the plugin directory:

    cd /opt/ufm/src/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest

  • Start the server:

    /venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r server &

Client

There are three options to run client. Running the client from inside the Docker container, using a custom script from the hosting server to execute the client or using the "docker exec" command from the hosting server.

  1. Option 1: Run the client from inside the Docker container

    1. Enter the docker container using docker exec -it ufm-plugin-rest-rdma bash

    2. Then, run cd /opt/ufm/src/ufm-plugin-rest-rdma

    3. Use the -h help option to see the available parameters

      ./ufm_rdma.py -h

  2. Option 2: From the host server, the scripts can be located at/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/ directory inside the docker container. They can copied using the following command:

    Note

    cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/[script name] /host/path/target

    Example:

    Note

    cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/ufm-rest-rdma_client.sh /host/path/target

    1. To see the available options, run:

      ./ufm-rest-rdma_client.sh -h

  3. Option 3: From hosting server, use the docker exec command.

    Note

    To run from inside docker, run:

    docker exec ufm-plugin-rest-rdma prior to the command.

    For example:docker exec ufm-plugin-rest-rdma /venv/bin/python3 /opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/src/ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p password -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version

Authentication Configuration

Telemetry and ibdiagnet request authentication options could be enabled or disabled (enabled by default – set to True) in ufm_rdma.ini file in [Server] section on the server. The rest_rdma server performs simple requests to UFM server, using supplied credentials to verify that the user is allowed to run telemetry or ibdiagnet requests.

[Server]
use_ufm_authentication=True

Remote ibdiagnet Request

The following two user scripts can run on the hosting server.

  • remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh

  • remote_ibdiagnet.sh

These scripts should be copied from the container to the hosting server using the following command:

cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/[script name] /host/path/target

Example :

cp <containerId>:/opt/ufm/ufm-plugin-ufm-rest/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh /host/path/target

The remote_ibdiagnet.sh script does not require authentication as the server side can run on a machine which does not run UFM (which is responsible for the authentication). This means it can run from the hosting server.

/remote_ibdiagnet.sh [options]


Authenticated Remote ibdiagnet Request

Note

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

The remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh script can receive parameters as credentials for authentication with UFM server.

/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh [options]

To get all the options, run the following command:

/remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -h

Note

Important Note:

When using remote_ibdiagnet.sh, authentication is not required and the the ibdiagnet parameters should be sent in ibdiagnet format.

Example: ./remote_ibdiagnet.sh --get_phy_info

When using the remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh, the ibdiagnet parameters should be sent using the –l key.

Examples without credentials:

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -l '--get_phy_info'

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -u username -p password

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -u username -p password -l '--get_phy_info'

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -k [token string] -l '--get_phy_info'

  • ./remote_ibdiagnet_auth.sh -s [defined for client certificate host name] -d [path to client certificate pfx file] -l '--get_phy_info'

Please use the -h option to see the examples of credential usage.


REST Request with Username/Password Authentication

Note

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

To get the UFM version from inside the docker:

export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version

To get the UFM version from hosting server using script:

./ufm_rest_rdma_client.sh -u admin -p admin_pwd -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/app/ufm_version

For telemetry:

./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w /csv/enterprise

To get ibdiagnet run result using UFM REST API from inside the docker:

./ufm_rdma.py -r client -u admin -p admin_pwd -t ibdiagnet -a POST -w ufmRest/reports/ibdiagnetPeriodic -l '{"general": {"name": "IBDiagnet_CMD_1234567890_199_88", "location": "local", "running_mode": "once"}, "command_flags": {"--pc": ""}}'


REST Request with Client Certificate Authentication

Note

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

need to pass path to client certificate file and name of UFM server machine: 
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -t simple -a GET -w ufmRest/resources/modules -d /path/to/certificate/file/ufm-client.pfx -s ufm.azurehpc.core.azure-test.net
for telemetry if need authentication from inside the docker
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client  -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w csv/enterprise -d /path/to/certificate/file/ufm-client.pfx -s ufm.azurehpc.core.azure-test.net

Note

Client certificate file should be located INSIDE the docker container.


REST Request with Token Authentication

Note

When running ./ufm_rdma.py from inside the Docker container, make sure to set the following environment variables after entering the container:

export RAPIDS_LIBUCX_PREFER_SYSTEM_LIBRARY=true
export UCX_WARN_UNUSED_ENV_VARS=n

These variables only need to be set once per container session.

After that, every call to the Python script must be executed using the container’s virtual environment Python:

/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py

need to pass token for authentication
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -k OGUY7TwLvTmFkXyTkcsEWD9KKNvq6f -t simple -a GET -w ufmRestV3/app/ufm_version
for telemetry if need to perform authentication
/venv/bin/python3 ./ufm_rdma.py -r client -k 4rQRf7i7wEeliuJEurGbeecc210V6G  -t telemetry -a GET -g 9001 -w /csv/enterprise

Note

Token could be generated using UFM UI.

Note

If a token is used for client authentication, ufmRestV3 must be used.
