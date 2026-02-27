Running UFM Server Software

UFM license is subscription-based featuring the following subscription options:

1-year subscription

3-year subscription

5-year subscription

Evaluation 30-day trial license

Note UFM will continue to support old license types, but they are no longer available to obtain.

2 months before the expiration of your subscription license, UFM will warn you that your license will expire soon. After the subscription expires, UFM will continue to work with the expired license for two months beyond its expiration.

During this extra two-month period, UFM will generate a critical alarm indicating that the UFM license has expired and that you need to renew your subscription. Failing to do so within that 2-month period activates UFM Limited Mode. Limited mode blocks all REST APIs and access to the UFM web UI.

UFM enables functionality based on the license that was purchased and installed. This license determines the functionality and the maximum allowed number of nodes in the fabric.

To renew your UFM subscription, purchase a new license and install the new license file by downloading the license file to a temp directory on the UFM master server and then copying the license file to /opt/ufm/files/licenses/ directory.

Note UFM may not detect new license files if downloaded directly to /opt/ufm/files/licenses. If UFM does not detect the new license file, a UFM restart may be required.

If several licenses are installed on the server (more than one license file exists under /opt/ufm/files/licenses/), UFM uses only the strongest license and takes into consideration the expiration date, and the managed device limits on it, regardless of any other licenses that may exist on the server.