NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2  Telemetry

On This Page

Telemetry

UFM Telemetry allows the collection and monitoring of InfiniBand fabric port statistics, such as network bandwidth, congestion, errors, latency, and more.

UFM Telemetry Capabilities

  • Real-time monitoring views

  • Monitoring of multiple attributes

  • Intelligent Counters for error and congestion counters

  • InfiniBand port-based error counters

  • InfiniBand congestion XmitWait counter-based congestion measurement

  • InfiniBand port-based bandwidth data

Telemetry Session Panels Supported Actions

  • Rearrangement via a straightforward drag-and-drop function

  • Resizing by hovering over the panel's border

Understanding Telemetry Types

UFM collects by default two types of telemetry data, each serving different monitoring purposes:

Primary Telemetry (High-Frequency)

  • Default Sample Rate: 30 seconds

  • Use Cases:

    • Real-time monitoring

    • UFM dashboard charts

    • Port threshold event detection

    • Live telemetry sessions

  • Counters: Collects approximately 30 key performance counters covering bandwidth, congestion, and error metrics

  • Historical Data: Collected every 5 minutes and stored in UFM's SQLite database

Secondary Telemetry (Low-Frequency)

  • Default Sample Rate: 300 seconds (5 minutes)

  • Use Cases:

    • Historical analysis

    • Detailed diagnostics

    • Extended monitoring scenarios

  • Counters: Collects approximately 120 extended counters for comprehensive fabric analysis

Telemetry Management Methods

  • Legacy Mode (via UFM): In this mode, telemetry instances are invoked during UFM startup and fully managed by UFM.

  • Clustered Telemetry (UTM) Mode: In this mode, telemetry instances are managed by the UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) plugin.

UFM Clustered Telemetry

UFM Clustered Telemetry is an advanced feature that enables distributed telemetry data collection across multiple network adapters (HCAs) in your InfiniBand fabric . This feature provides improved performance and scalability for large-scale deployments through workload distribution.

Key Benefits

  • Better Performance: Workload distribution across multiple instances reduces collection bottlenecks

  • HCA Utilization: Leverages multiple network adapters for parallel data collection

  • Scalability: Handles larger fabric deployments more efficiently

  • Flexibility: Customizable instance distribution based on your infrastructure

Prerequisites

  • UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) Plugin must be deployed and enabled

Deployment Types

UFM Clustered Telemetry supports two deployment scenarios. Choose the appropriate configuration method based on your deployment type:

Single node (Standalone)

Single UFM node, telemetry collected locally

Manual gv.cfg edit

127.0.0.1

HA Cluster

Multiple nodes with shared configuration, telemetry aggregated across all nodes

configure_utm_mode.py script

0.0.0.0

Key Differences

Bind Address

127.0.0.1 (localhost only)

0.0.0.0 (external access)

additional_cset_urls

Not required

Required (all node IPs)

Configuration Scope

Single node

Shared across cluster

Note

Important: Choose the correct configuration method for your deployment. Using the wrong method may result in inaccessible telemetry endpoints or duplicate data collection.

Switching From Legacy to Clustered Telemetry (UTM) Mode

Standalone Deployment Configuration

This section applies to single node (standalone) deployments where UFM runs on a single node.

Step 1: Deploy UTM Plugin

  1. Navigate to Settings > Plugin Management in the UFM WebUI

  2. Locate the UFM Telemetry Manager (UTM) plugin

  3. Click Enable to activate the plugin

Step 2: Configure Telemetry Mode

Edit the UFM configuration file:

vi /opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg

Locate the [Telemetry] section and set the following parameters:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[Telemetry]
primary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false
secondary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false

Step 3: (Optional) Configure Instance Matrix

For custom HCA distribution, refer to Configuration Options - Instance Matrix.

Step 4: Start or Restart UFM

If UFM is not running, start it:

/etc/init.d/ufmd start

If UFM is already running, restart to apply changes:

/etc/init.d/ufmd restart

Alternatively, restart only the telemetry service:

/etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_stop<p></p>/etc/init.d/ufmd ufm_telemetry_start

HA Cluster Deployment Configuration

This section applies to High Availability (HA) cluster deployments (only for Active-Active deployments!) where multiple nodes share a common gv.cfg The configuration file and telemetry needs to be aggregated across all cluster nodes.

The configure_utm_mode.py script automates the configuration by:

  • Setting bind addresses to 0.0.0.0 for external telemetry access

  • Configuring additional_cset_urls in gv.cfg for multi-node telemetry aggregation

  • Managing legacy mode flags

  • Updating environment files for proper endpoint configuration

Prerequisites

  • HA cluster must be configured in active-active mode.

  • /var/lib/ufm_ha/ha_state file present (or explicit node IPs available)

  • UTM Plugin deployed (can be enabled before or after configuration)

  • UFM configured in Infra mode

Recommended: Configure Before Starting UFM

This is the preferred approach as it avoids unnecessary service restarts.

  • Step 1: Deploy UTM Plugin

    Ensure the UTM plugin is deployed on all cluster nodes. You can deploy via CLI or by using ufm_infra_feature_flag.py .

  • Step 2: Run the Configuration Script

    Option A: Auto-detect node IPs from HA state file 

    /opt/ufm/files/scripts/configure_utm_mode.py --enable

    Option B: Specify node IPs explicitly

    /opt/ufm/files/scripts/configure_utm_mode.py --enable --node-ips 10.212.23.1,10.209.226.30

  • Step 3: Start UFM Services.

    Start UFM services on all cluster nodes: ufm_ha_cluster start

Alternative: Configure After UFM is Running

If UFM is already running, you can still configure UTM mode and restart the services.

  • Step 1: Verify UTM Plugin is Enabled

    Ensure the UTM plugin is enabled in Settings > Plugin Management.

  • Step 2: Run the Configuration Script

    /opt/ufm/files/scripts/configure_utm_mode.py --enable --node-ips 10.212.23.1,10.209.226.30

  • Or with auto-detection:

    /opt/ufm/files/scripts/configure_utm_mode.py --enable

  • Step 3: Restart UFM Services on All Nodes

    systemctl restart ufm-enterprise systemctl restart ufm-infra

Script Usage

  • Enable UTM Mode

  • Enable with auto-detected node IPs:

    ./configure_utm_mode.py --enable

  • Enable with explicit node IPs:

    ./configure_utm_mode.py --enable --node-ips 10.20.30.40,10.20.30.50

  • Disable UTM Mode

  • Revert to legacy mode:

    ./configure_utm_mode.py --disable

  • Show Current Status

Display current telemetry configuration:

./configure_utm_mode.py --status

Command-Line Options

Flag

Description

--enable

-e

Enable UTM mode for telemetry

--disable

-d

Disable UTM mode (revert to legacy mode)

--status

-s

Show current telemetry configuration status

--node-ips IPs

Comma-separated list of cluster node IPs. If not provided, auto-detects from /var/lib/ufm_ha/ha_state

--skip-additional-urls

Skip updating additional_cset_urls configuration

--config-file PATH

Path to gv.cfg file (default: /opt/ufm/files/conf/gv.cfg)

--log-level LEVEL

Set logging level: DEBUG, INFO, WARNING, ERROR (default: INFO)


Configuration Changes

When enabling UTM mode for HA, the script modifies the following parameters:

gv.cfg [Telemetry] section:

Flag

primary_telemetry_legacy_mode

true

false

secondary_telemetry_legacy_mode

true

false

primary_ip_bind_addr

127.0.0.1

0.0.0.0

secondary_ip_bind_addr

127.0.0.1

0.0.0.0

additional_cset_urls

(empty)

Space-separated cluster URLs

Environment files:

Flag

primary_env.cfg

PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT=http://127.0.0.1:9001

PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT=http://0.0.0.0:9001

secondary_env.cfg

PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT=http://127.0.0.1:9002

PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT=http://0.0.0.0:9002


Example Output

Enable command output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
============================================================
UTM mode has been enabled successfully.
============================================================
 
Configuration changes (shared gv.cfg):
  - primary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false
  - secondary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false
  - primary_ip_bind_addr = 0.0.0.0
  - secondary_ip_bind_addr = 0.0.0.0
  - additional_cset_urls configured with cluster nodes:
      http://10.20.30.1:9001/csv/cset/converted_enterprise
      http://10.20.30.2:9001/csv/cset/converted_enterprise
 
Note: Local node URLs are filtered at runtime by agent_manager.py
      to avoid duplicate telemetry collection.
 
------------------------------------------------------------
IMPORTANT: Please restart UFM services on all nodes to apply changes:
  systemctl restart ufm-enterprise
  systemctl restart ufm-infra
------------------------------------------------------------

Status command output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
=== Current Telemetry Configuration ===
 
  primary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false
  secondary_telemetry_legacy_mode = false
  primary_ip_bind_addr = 0.0.0.0
  secondary_ip_bind_addr = 0.0.0.0
  additional_cset_urls = http://10.20.30.1:9001/csv/cset/converted_enterprise http://10.20.30.2:9001/csv/cset/converted_enterprise
 
=== Mode Status ===
 
  Current Mode: UTM (non-legacy)
 
=== Environment Files ===
 
  Primary: PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT=http://0.0.0.0:9001
  Secondary: PROMETHEUS_ENDPOINT=http://0.0.0.0:9002

Configuration Options - Instance Matrix

Both standalone and HA deployments can customize how telemetry instances are distributed across HCAs.

Automatic Configuration (Default)

When UFM starts in UTM mode, it automatically detects available HCAs and creates a default configuration.

Default Behavior:

  • Detects all available HCAs on the system

  • Creates 1 primary and 1 secondary telemetry instance on the first HCA

  • Configuration is stored in: /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/{hostname}_instances_matrix.json

Example Auto-Generated Matrix:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "mlx5_0": { "primary": 1, "secondary": 1 },
  "mlx5_1": { "primary": 0, "secondary": 0 }
}

Custom Configuration

For advanced deployments, customize the distribution of telemetry instances across HCAs using the generate_telemetry_config.sh script.

Auto-Detect and Create Configuration

Automatically detect HCAs and create a configuration file:

/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh --auto-detect /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json

Manual Custom Configuration

Specify custom instance counts per HCA using the format HCA_NAME:PRIMARY_COUNT:SECONDARY_COUNT:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh \
  /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json \
  mlx5_0:2:1 \
  mlx5_1:0:2 \
  mlx5_2:1:0

This creates:

  • mlx5_0: 2 primary instances, 1 secondary instance

  • mlx5_1: 0 primary instances, 2 secondary instances

  • mlx5_2: 1 primary instance, 0 secondary instances

Example Custom Matrix:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "mlx5_0": { "primary": 2, "secondary": 1 },
  "mlx5_1": { "primary": 0, "secondary": 2 },
  "mlx5_2": { "primary": 1, "secondary": 0 }
}

Validate Configuration

Verify your matrix file is correctly formatted:

/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh --validate /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json

Get Help

Display usage information and options:

/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh --help

Note

After modifying the matrix configuration file, you must restart UFM for changes to take effect.

Advanced Configuration Parameters

The following optional parameters in gv.cfg allow fine-tuning of telemetry behavior. Most users should use the default values.

Parameter

Section

Default

Description

dashboard_interval

[Server]

30

Sample rate (seconds) for primary telemetry instances

secondary_sample_rate

[Telemetry]

300

Sample rate (seconds) for secondary telemetry instances

primary_telemetry_legacy_mode

[Telemetry]

true

Set to false to enable UTM mode for primary telemetry

secondary_telemetry_legacy_mode

[Telemetry]

true

Set to false to enable UTM mode for secondary telemetry

Note

Note: Changing sample rates affects data frequency and may impact system performance. Consult with NVIDIA support before modifying these values in production environments.

Telemetry Instance

Description

REST API

High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance

A default telemetry session that collects a predefined set of ~30 counters covering bandwidth, congestion, and error metrics, which UFM analyzes and reports.

These counters are used for:

  • Default Telemetry Session - An ongoing session used by the UFM to display UFM WebUI dashboard charts information and for monitoring and analyzing ports threshold events (the session interval is 30 secs by default)

  • Real-Time Telemetry - allows users to define live telemetry sessions for monitoring small subsets of devices or ports and a selected set of counters. For more information, refer to Telelmetry.

  • Historical Telemetry - based on the primary telemetry and collects statistical data from all fabric ports and stores them in an internal UFM SQLite database (the session interval is 5 mins by default)

For Default and Real-time Telemetry: Monitoring REST API

For Historical Telemetry: History Telemetry Sessions REST API → History Telemetry Sessions

Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance

Operates automatically upon UFM startup, offering an extended scope of 120 counters. For a list of the Secondary Telemetry Fields, refer to Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Fields.

N/A

For direct telemetry endpoint access, which exposes the list of supported counters:

For the High-Frequency (Primary) Telemetry Instance, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -s 127.0.0.1:9001/csv/cset/converted_enterprise

For the Low-Frequency (Secondary) Telemetry Instance, run the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -s 127.0.0.1:9002/csv/xcset/low_freq_debug


Port Allocation

Default Port Allocation

  • Primary Telemetry: Base port 9001

  • Secondary Telemetry: Base port 9002

Multi-Instance Port Strategy

When multiple instances are configured, ports are allocated using an interleaved strategy:

  • Primary instances: Odd ports (9001, 9003, 9005, 9007...)

  • Secondary instances: Even ports (9002, 9004, 9006, 9008...)

Example - 2 primary + 2 secondary instances:

  • Primary: ports 9001, 9003

  • Secondary: ports 9002, 9004

Port Allocation with Proxy Mode

When enable_utm_proxy = true, ports 9001 and 9002 are reserved for the UTM HTTP proxy, and telemetry instances start from offset ports:

  • Primary instances: 9003, 9005, 9007, 9009...

  • Secondary instances: 9004, 9006, 9008, 9010...

Troubleshooting

Verify Telemetry Status

Check if telemetry instances are running:

ps aux | grep -E "(utm|telemetry)" | grep -v grep

Check Matrix Configuration

Validate the instance matrix file:

/opt/ufm/scripts/generate_telemetry_config.sh --validate /opt/ufm/files/conf/utm/$(hostname)_instances_matrix.json

View Current Mode

Use the configuration script to display current settings:

/opt/ufm/files/scripts/configure_utm_mode.py --status

Check Lock Files

If telemetry startup hangs, check for stale lock files:

ls -la /tmp/utm_matrix_*.lock

Historical Telemetry Collection in UFM

Storage Considerations

UFM periodically collects fabric port statistics and saves them in its SQLite database. Before starting up UFM Enterprise, please consider the following disk space utilization for various fabric sizes and duration.

The measurements in the table below were taken with sampling interval set to once per 30 seconds.

Note

Be aware that the default sampling rate is once per 300 seconds. Disk utilization calculation should be adjusted accordingly.

Number of Nodes

Ports per Node

Storage per Hour

Storage per 15 Days

Storage per 30 Days

16

8

1.6 MB

576 MB (0.563 GB)

1152 MB (1.125 GB)

100

8

11 MB

3960 MB (3.867 GB)

7920 MB (7.734 GB)

500

8

50 MB

18000 MB (17.58 GB)

36000 MB (35.16 GB)

1000

8

100 MB

36000 MB (35.16 GB)

72000 MB (70.31 GB)
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 27, 2026
content here