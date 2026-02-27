UFM Configuration Backup and Restore

By default, the following folders (placed in /opt/ufm/files ) are being backed up:

conf

dashboardViews

licenses

networkViews

scripts

sqlite

templates/user-defined

ufmhealth/scripts

userdata

users_preferences

Note The user may also backup the UFM historical telemetry data ("-t" argument).

/opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_backup.sh --help usage: ufm_backup.pyc [-h] [-f BACKUP_FILE] [-t]

-h --help show this help message and exit -f --backup-file BACKUP_FILE full path of zip file to be generated -t --telemetry backup UFM historical telemetry

Backup the UFM configuration. Run on the Master node:

docker exec ufm /opt/ufm/scripts/ufm_backup.sh -f /opt/ufm/files/ufm-backup_<ufm-version>.zip





Backup UFM configuration. Run: ufm data backup [with-telemetry] Upload the backup file to a remote host. Run: ufm data upload <backup file> <upload URL>

Note More details can be found in the log file /tmp/ufm_backup.log.



