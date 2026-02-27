UFM Health Tab
Through UFM Health tab, you can create reports that run a series of checks on the UFM server.
Each check that is run for a report triggers a corresponding event. Events are also triggered when a report starts and ends. For more information, see Events & Alarms.
To run a new report, click “Run New Report”. Results will be displayed inline automatically.
You can expand the results of each check or expand the results of all checks at once by clicking the "Expand All" button.
To view only the errors of the report results, click the "Show Problems Only" checkbox.
The following tables describe the checks included in the report.
UFM Health Report Checks
UFM Configuration
Check
Description
Release Number
UFM software version and build.
License Type
Type of license, permanent or evaluation.
License Customer Number
The customer number provided by NVIDIA.
License UID
The UFM serial number provided by NVIDIA.
License Expiration Date
License expiration date for limited licenses.
License Functionality
Level of functionality enabled for the end-user, standard or advanced.
License Devices Limit
The maximum number of devices that UFM is licensed to manage. Note that it displays the current active and valid UFM licenses (not the sum of all valid licenses devices)
Running Mode
UFM running mode, Standalone or High Availability (HA).
When UFM is in HA mode, additional information is displayed for the master and standby servers.
UFM Processing
Check
Description
OpenSM
Status of the OpenSM service.
ibpm
Status of the ibpm (Performance Manager) service.
ModelMain
Status of the main UFM service.
httpd
Status of the httpd service.
MySql
Status of the MySql service.
Memory Monitoring
Check
Description
Total memory usage
Percentage of total memory usage.
UFM memory usage
Percentage of UFM memory usage
CPU Monitoring
Check
Description
Total CPU Capacity
Percentage of CPU capacity available
CPUs Number
Number of CPUs
Total CPU utilization
Percentage of total CPU utilization.
UFM CPU utilization
Percentage of UFM CPU utilization.
Disk Monitoring
Check
Description
Disk <diskname>
Percentage of disk usage.
Fabric Interface
Check
Description
Fabric Interface
Name and state of fabric interface.