Faster API Availability after Failover : By limiting service transitions during node failures, recovery times are significantly reduced.

Improved Modularity: Separating core infrastructure from enterprise logic simplifies maintenance and troubleshooting.

Enhanced Scalability: Services can be scaled and managed independently across nodes.

Users can enable or disable the UFM Infra feature without requiring a reinstallation of the UFM system. For more information, refer to Enabling or Disabling UFM Infra.

Installation instructions are available at UFM Infra Installation.