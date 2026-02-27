NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2  UFM Rollback

On This Page

UFM Rollback

Note

The following instructions apply specifically to UFM on containers only.

It is assumed that UFM Enterprise is already running and functional.

Save a Backup

Refer to UFM Docker Container Backup.

Rollback UFM to a Previous Version

Important: A backup of the UFM files and the UFM container for the same version must be available before performing this procedure. Without a backup, the rollback will not work (though you can still install a fresh copy of the desired version, but no configuration will be restored).

  1. Uninstall UFM: Please refer to the uninstallation guidelines specific to your current UFM version.

  2. Install the Previous UFM Enterprise Version: Refer to the installation guidelines for the version you wish to install.

  3. Restore the UFM Backup Files: Refer to the UFM Configuration Backup and Restore.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 27, 2026
content here