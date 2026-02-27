UFM Rollback

Important: A backup of the UFM files and the UFM container for the same version must be available before performing this procedure. Without a backup, the rollback will not work (though you can still install a fresh copy of the desired version, but no configuration will be restored).

Uninstall UFM: Please refer to the uninstallation guidelines specific to your current UFM version. Install the Previous UFM Enterprise Version: Refer to the installation guidelines for the version you wish to install. Restore the UFM Backup Files: Refer to the UFM Configuration Backup and Restore.