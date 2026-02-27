On This Page
UFM Rollback
The following instructions apply specifically to UFM on containers only.
It is assumed that UFM Enterprise is already running and functional.
Refer to UFM Docker Container Backup.
Important: A backup of the UFM files and the UFM container for the same version must be available before performing this procedure. Without a backup, the rollback will not work (though you can still install a fresh copy of the desired version, but no configuration will be restored).
Uninstall UFM: Please refer to the uninstallation guidelines specific to your current UFM version.
Install the Previous UFM Enterprise Version: Refer to the installation guidelines for the version you wish to install.
Restore the UFM Backup Files: Refer to the UFM Configuration Backup and Restore.