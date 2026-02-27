On This Page
UFM Server Health Monitoring
The UFM Server Health Monitoring module is a standalone module that monitors UFM resources and processes according to the settings in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file.
For example:
Each monitored resource or process has its own failure condition (number of retries and/or timeout), which you can configure.
If a test fails, UFM will perform a corrective operation, if defined for the process, for example, to restart the process. You can change the configured corrective operation. If the corrective operation is set to "None", after the defined number of failures, the give-up operation is performed.
If a test reaches the configured threshold for the number of retries, the health monitoring initiates the give-up operation defined for the process, for example, UFM failover or stop.
By default, events and alarms are sent when a process fails, and they are also recorded in the internal log file.
Each process runs according to its own defined schedule, which you can change in the configuration file.
Changes to the configuration file take effect only after a UFM Server restart. (It is possible to kill and run in background the process nohup python /opt/ufm/ufmhealth/UfmHealthRunner.pyo &.)
You can also use the configuration file to improve disk space management by configuring:
How often to purge MySQL binary log files.
When to delete compressed UFM log files (according to free disk space).
The settings in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file are also used to generate the UFM Health Report.
The following section describes the configuration file options for UFM server monitoring.
The UFM health configuration file contains three sections:
Supported Operations—This section describes all the operations that can be used in tests, and their parameters.
Supported Tests—This section describes all the tests. Each test includes:
The main test operation.
A corrective operation, if the main operation fails.
A give-up operation, if the main operation continues to fail after the corrective operation and defined number of retries.
The number of retries and timeout is also configured for each test operation.
Test Schedule - This section lists the tests in the order in which they are performed and their configured frequency.
The following table describes the default settings in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file for each test. The tests are listed in the order in which they are performed in the default configuration file.
You might need to modify the default values depending on the size of your fabric.
For example, in a large fabric, the SM might not be responsive for sminfo for a long time; therefore, it is recommended to increase the values for timeout and number of retries for SMResponseTest.
Recommended configurations for SMResponseTest are:
For a fabric with 5000 nodes:
Number of retries = 12
Frequency = 10
For a fabric with 10000 nodes:
Number of retries = 12
Frequency = 20
Test Name / Description
Test Operation
Corrective Operation
(if Test Operation fails)
No. Retries / Give-up Operation
Test Frequency
CpuUsageTest
Checks total CPU utilization.
CPUTest
Tests that overall CPU usage does not exceed 80% (this percentage is configurable).
None
If UFM Event Burst Management is enabled, it is automatically initiated when the test operation fails
1 Retry
None
c
AvailableDiskSpaceTest
Checks available disk space.
FreeDiskTest
Tests that disk space usage for /opt/ufm does not exceed 90% (this percentage is configurable).
CleanDisk
Delete compressed UFM log files under /opt/ufm
3 Retries
None
1 hour
CheckIBFabricInterface
Checks state of active fabric interface.
IBInterfaceTest
Tests that active fabric interface is up.
BringUpIBFabricInterface
Bring up the fabric interface
3 Retries
SMOrUFMFailoverOrDoNothing
35 seconds
MemoryTest
Checks total memory usage.
MemoryUsageTest
Tests that memory usage does not exceed 90% (this percentage is configurable).
None
1 Retry
None
1 minute
SMProcessTest
Checks status of the OpenSM service.
SMRunningTest
Tests that the SM process is running.
RestartProcess
Restart the SM process
1 Retry
UFMFailoverOrDoNothing
10 seconds
SMResponseTest
Checks responsiveness of SM (when SM process is running).
SMTest
Tests SM responsiveness by sending the sminfo query to SM.
None
9 Retries
UFMFailoverOrDoNothing
10 seconds
IbpmTest
Checks status of the IBPM (Performance Manager) service.
ProcessIsRunningTest
Tests that the IBPM service is running.
RestartProcess
Restart the IBPM service
3 Retries
None
1 minute
ModelMainTest
Checks status of the main UFM service
ProcessIsRunningTest
Tests that the UFM service is running.
RestartProcess
Restart the UFM service
3 Retries
UFMFailoverOrDoNothing
20 seconds
HttpdTest
Checks status of the httpd service.
ProcessIsRunningTest
Tests that the httpd service is running.
RestartProcess
Restart the httpd service
3 Retries
None
20 seconds
PluginIsRunningTest
Checks status of the UFM plugin. Checking if UFM plugins are running.
Is[plugin name]PluginRunning
Test for deployed plugins if they are up and running and operational.
RestartPlugin
Start plugin if not running or restart plugin if not operational.
3 Retries
None
1
minute
UFMServerVersionTest
Checks UFM software version and build.
UfmVersionTest
Returns UFM software version information.
None
1 Retry
None
24 hours
UFMServerLicenseTest
Checks UFM License information.
UfmLicenseTest
Returns UFM License information.
None
1 Retry
None
24 hours
UFMMemoryTest
Checks available UFM memory.
UfmMemoryUsageTest
Tests that UFM memory usage does not exceed 80% (this percentage is configurable).
None
1 Retry
None
1 minute
UFMCpuUsageTest
Checks UFM CPU utilization.
CPUTest
Tests that UFM CPU usage does not exceed 60% (this percentage is configurable).
None
1 Retry
None
1 minute
CheckGvSqliteCorruptionTest
Checks corruption in GV SQLite database.
CheckSqliteCorruptionTest
Checks if a list of defined tables exists in the SQLite database file and verifies the schema (columns) for all defined tables.
None
None
1 hour
The Supported Operations section of the configuration file includes additional optional operations that can be used as corrective operations or give-up operations.
UFM Core Files Tracking
To receive a notification every time OpenSM or ibpm creates a core dump, please refer to the list of all current core dumps of OpenSM and ibpm in the UFM health report.
To receive core dump notifications, do the following:
Set the core_dumps_directory field in the gv.cfg file to point to the location where all core dumps are created (by default, this location is set to /tmp).
core_dumps_directory = /tmp
Set the naming convention for the core dump file. The name must include the directory configured in the step above.
The convention we recommend is:
echo "/tmp/%t.core.%e.%p.%h" > /proc/sys/kernel/core_pattern
Make sure core dumps directory setting is persistent between reboots. Add the kernel.core_pattern parameter with the desired file name format to the /etc/systctl.conf file. Example:
kernel.core_pattern=/tmp/%t.core.%e.%p.%h
Configure the core file size to be unlimited.
ulimit -c unlimited
(Only on UFM HA master) Update the UFM configuration file gv.cfg to enable core dump tracking.
track_core_dumps = yes
The default configuration for the overall memory test in the opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file is:
<Test Name="MemoryTest" NumOfRetriesBeforeGiveup="3" RetryTimeoutInSeconds="10">
<TestOperation Name="MemoryUsageTest">
<Parameters>
<Parameter Name="ThresholdInPercents" Value="90"/>
</Parameters>
</TestOperation>
<CorrectiveOperation Name="None"/>
<GiveupOperation Name="None"/>
</Test>
This configuration tests the available memory. If memory usage exceeds 90%, the test is repeated up to 3 times at 10 second intervals, or until memory usage drops to below 90%. No corrective action is taken and no action is taken after 3 retries.
To test with a usage threshold of 80%, and to initiate UFM failover or stop UFM after three retries, change the configuration to:
<Test Name="MemoryTest" NumOfRetriesBeforeGiveup="3" RetryTimeoutInSeconds="10">
<TestOperation Name="MemoryUsageTest">
<Parameters>
<Parameter Name="ThresholdInPercents" Value="80"/>
</Parameters>
</TestOperation>
<CorrectiveOperation Name="None"/>
<GiveupOperation Name="UFMFailoverOrStop"/>
</Test>
Event Burst Management
UFM event burst management can lower the overall CPU usage following an event burst by suppressing events. Event burst management is configured in the gv.cfg configuration file.
When the overall CPU usage exceeds the threshold configured by the CpuUsageTest in the /opt/ufm/files/conf/UFMHealthConfiguration.xml file, a High CPU Utilization event occurs.
This event initiates the UFM event burst management, which:
Suppresses events. The default level of suppression enables critical events only.
If, after a specified period of time (30 seconds, by default), no further High CPU Utilization event occurs, the UFM server enables all events.
To modify Event burst management configuration, change the following parameters in the gv. cfg file:
# The events' level in case events are suppressed (the possible levels are disable_all_events, enable_critical_events, and enable_all_events)
# The entire feature can be turned off using the level "enable_all_events"
suppress_events_level = enable_critical_events
# The amount of time in seconds which events are suppressed
suppress_events_timeout = 30