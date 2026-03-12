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UFM SLURM Integration
Simple Linux Utility for Resource Management (SLURM) is a job scheduler for Linux and Unix-like kernels.
By integrating SLURM with UFM, you can:
Assign partition keys (PKeys) to SLRUM nodes that are assigned for specific SLURM jobs.
Create SHARP reservations based on SLURM nodes assigned for specific SLURM jobs.
UFM 6.9.0 (or newer)
Python 3.0 on SLURM controller
UFM-SLURM integration files (provided independently)
A script is provided to install the UFM-SLURM integration automatically.
Using the SLURM controller, extract the UFM-SLURM integration tar file:
tar -xf ufm_slurm_integration.tar.gz
Run the installation script using root privileges.
sudo ./install.sh
To install the UFM-SLURM integration manually:
Extract the UFM-SLURM integration tar file:
tar -xf ufm_slurm_integration.tar.gz
Copy the UFM-SLURM integration files to the SLURM controller folder.
Change the permissions of the UFM-SLURM integration files to 755.
Modify the SLURM configuration file on the SLURM controller,
/etc/slurm/slurm.conf, and add/modify the following two parameters:
PrologSlurmctld=/etc/slurm/ufm-prolog.sh EpilogSlurmctld=/etc/slurm/ufm-epilog.sh
The integration process uses a configuration file located at
/etc/slurm/ufm_slurm.conf. This file is used to configure settings and attributes for UFM-SLURM integration.
Here are the contents:
Attribute Name
Description
Optionality
IP of UFM server to connect to
Mandatory
Should be
If you select
Mandatory
Username of UFM server used to connect to UFM, if you set
Mandatory, depends on the
UFM server user password
Mandatory, depends on the
Generated token when you set uth_typea to
Mandatory, depends on the
Controls whether UFM SLURM Integration allocates a Pkey for SLURM jobs.
Mandatory, default is True
The PKey allocation mode is either static or dynamic. The default value is static.
Static or Dynamic, default is static
Hexadecimal string between "0x0001"-"0x7ffe" exclusive.
Optional, default is "0x7fff" (This is the default management PKey)
PKey is a member in a multicast group that uses IP over InfiniBand
Hidden param, default is True
If true, the API will store the PKey at index 0 of the PKey table of the GUID
Hidden param, default is False
By setting
Mandatory, default is False
By setting this to false, UFM will fail the SHARP allocation request if at least one node does not exist in the fabric
Optional, default is False
Application resources limitation
Hidden param, default is -1
Name of integration logging file
Optional
To configure UFM for NVIDIA SHARP allocation/deallocation you must set
sharp_enabled and
enable_sharp_allocation to true in gv.cfg file.
Generate token_auth
If you set
auth_type=token_auth in UFM SLURM’s config file, you must generate a new token by logging into the UFM server and running the following
curl command:
curl -H "X-Remote-User:admin" -XPOST http://127.0.0.1:8000/app/tokens
Then you must copy the generated token and paste it into the config file beside the
token_auth parameter.
After submitting jobs on SLURM, there are two scripts that are automatically executed:
ufm-prolog.sh– the prolog script is executed when a job is submitted and before running the job itself. It creates the partition key (pkey) assignment and/or NVIDIA SHARP reservation and assigns the SLURM job hosts for them.
ufm-epilog.sh– the epilog script is executed when a job is complete. It removes the partition key (PKey) assignment and/or NVIDIA SHARP reservation and free the associated SLURM job hosts.
The integration use scripts and configuration files to work, which should be copied to SLURM controller
/etc”/slurm. Here is a list of these files:
File Name
Description
Bash file which executes jobs related to UFM after the SLURM job is completed
Bash file which executes jobs related to UFM before the SLURM job is executed
UFM-SLURM integration configuration file
Python script file which creates the partition key (pkey) assignment and/or SHARP reservation when the prolog bash script is running
Python script file which removes partition key (pkey) assignment and/or SHARP reservation based on the SLURM job hosts.
Utility Python file containing functions and utilities used by the integration process
Using the SLURM controller, execute the following commands to run your batch job:
$ sbatch -N4 slurm_demo.sh
Submitted batch job 1
N4 is the number of compute nodes used to run the jobs.
slurm_demo.sh is the job batch file to be run.
The output and result are stored on the working directory
slurm-{id}.out where
{id} is the ID of the submitted job.
In the above example, after executing
sbatch command, you can see that the submitted job ID is 1. Therefore, the output file would be stored in slurm-1.out.
Execute the following command to see the output:
$cat slurm-1.out
On the UFM side, a PKey is created in case the
pkey_allocation parameter is set to true in the configuration file. The PKey allocation mode specifies the PKey creation type, which can either be static or dynamic. The default value is static.
Static: Uses a statically assigned PKey when creating a new PKEY.
Dynamic: Uses a dynamic assignment when creating a new PKey based on the
slurm-job-id.
In addition, the UFM-SLURM will create SHARP AM reservation in case the
sharp_allocation parameter is set to true in the
ufm_slurm.conf file.
After the SLURM job is completed, the UFM removes the job-related partition key (PKey) assignment and SHARP reservation, if they were created.
From the moment a job is submitted by the SLURM server until its completion, a log file named
/tmp/ufm_slurm.log logs all of the actions and errors that occurred during the execution.
This log file can be changed by modifying the
log_file_name parameter in
/etc/slurm /ufm_slurm.conf.