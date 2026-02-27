On This Page
Uninstalling UFM
The UFM Server can be uninstalled by running an uninstall script in the different server modes:
To uninstall the UFM Server:
Go to /opt/ufm.
Run ./uninstall.sh.Note
Child interfaces are not deleted.
To delete primary interfaces, restart /etc/init.d/openibd.
To uninstall the UFM Server in high availability mode:
Run the following on the master and slave to clean up the UFM HA configuration:
ufm_ha_cluser cleanup
To uninstall the UFM HA configuration, run:
/opt/ufm/ufm_ha/uninstall_ha.sh
To uninstall UFM Enterprise software, run the following on the master and slave:
/opt/ufm/uninstall.sh
