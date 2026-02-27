NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2
Upgrading UFM Podman Rootless Container

This section provides instructions on how to upgrade UFM Enterprise when running as an unprivileged user (rootless mode).

  • Do not run any of the below commands from /root directory (user commands will fail based on permissions).

    Change directory into /tmp (e.g.) before starting this procedure.

  • Replace the image filename in step 3 with your specific UFM version

Step 1: Pre-checks - Stop UFM Service

Stop the UFM service if it's currently running:

systemctl is-active --quiet ufm-enterprise.service && systemctl stop ufm-enterprise.service

Step 2: Clean and Prepare Directories

Remove existing system directory and recreate necessary directories:

rm -rf /opt/ufm/systemd
sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/ufm_plugins_data
sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/systemd
sudo -u ufmadm mkdir -p /opt/ufm/etc/apache2

Step 3: Load New UFM Image

Load the new UFM container image (replace with your specific image file):

sudo -u ufmadm podman load -i <UFM docker img file>

Step 1: Run UFM Upgrade

Execute the UFM upgrade process with all necessary volume mounts:

sudo -u ufmadm podman run -it --rm --name=ufm_installer \
  -v /run/podman-ufm/podman-ufm.sock:/var/run/docker.sock \
  -v /opt/ufm/files:/opt/ufm/shared_config_files \
  -v /opt/ufm:/installation/ufm_files \
  -v /opt/ufm/etc/apache2:/installation/etc/apache2 \
  -v /opt/ufm/systemd:/etc/systemd_files/ \
  mellanox/ufm-enterprise:latest \
  --upgrade --rootless --ufm-user ufmadm --ufm-group ufmadm

Step 4: Install Updated Systemd Service File

Move the updated systemd service file to the system location and reload systemd:

mv /opt/ufm/systemd/ufm-enterprise.service /etc/systemd/system/ufm-enterprise.service
systemctl daemon-reload

Step 5: Cleanup

Remove the temporary systemd directory:

rm -rf /opt/ufm/systemd

