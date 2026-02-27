NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise User Manual v6.24.2  Upgrading UFM Software

Upgrading UFM Software

After UFM installation, UFM detects existing UFM versions previously installed on the machine and prompts you to run a clean install of the new version or to upgrade. We recommend backing up the UFM configuration before upgrading the UFM as specified in the section UFM Database and Configuration File Backup.

Info

Upgrading the UFM Enterprise software version is supported up to two previous GA software versions (GA -1 or GA -2).

For example, if you wish to upgrade to UFM Enterprise v6.11.0, it is possible to do so only from UFM Enterprise v6.9.0 or v6.10.0.

For the following UFM configuration files: gv.cfg, reports.cfg, opensm.conf, gui.properties, sharp_am.conf, UFMInfraHealthConfiguration.xml and UFMHealthConfiguration.xml, parameter values are preserved during the upgrade process. After the upgrade is complete, any values set by the user will remain unchanged.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 27, 2026
content here