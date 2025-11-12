Configuring the Appliance

Warning It is not recommended to reset the BIOS settings to default values (factory settings). Doing so may impact the functionality of the UFM appliance. The future BIOS version will allow a proper reset of default BIOS settings.

The UFM XDR DC Enterprise Appliance has multiple Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is enp99s0f0. The MAC address for enp99s0f0 is available on the pull tab and can be configured in the DHCP server. To use the BMC with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server.