NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR DC) Hardware User Manual
Hardware Overview

The system supports the following:

Qty.

Interface

x1

On/Off button with an integral LED

x2

RJ-45 Ports

x2

10Gb Ethernet Connectors

x2

XDR Ports (allow connectivity to an IB Switch FNM port)

x2

USB Ports

Status LEDs

x2

Hot-swap SSD Drawers

Front Panel of UFM Enterprise Appliance

Front Side Interfaces

image-2025-11-12_13-8-47-version-1-modificationdate-1770800420453-api-v2.png

​Contains the system health, system ID, and status LED

Interface

Description

1

Control Panel

​Contains the system health, system ID, and status LED

2

ConnectX-8 OSFP Adapter Cards

ConnectX-8 XDR single-port adapter card, allow connectivity to a switch FNM Port

3

ConnectX-8 QSFP Adapter Card

ConnectX-8 dual-port adapter card, allow connectivity to SN5600 INBAND

4

NIC ports

2x 10GbE Base-T ports

5

RJ-45 Port

This port is designed for secure local and remote server management control (BMC) and helps IT administrators deploy, update and monitor the device.

6

USB 3.0 ports

2x USB 3.0-compliant ​

7

Mini Display Port

Mini display port video connector

8

Drive slots

2x E1.S NVMe hot-swap drives. Enables you to install drives that are supported on your system

9

Pull-Tab

A slide-out label panel containing system information (e.g., MAC address, serial number, etc.)

Rear Panel of UFM Enterprise Appliance

Rear Side Interfaces

image-2025-10-14_13-26-0-version-1-modificationdate-1770800426507-api-v2.png

Index

Interface

Description

1

Bus-bar

Bus-bar Power Connector

Control Panel View

image-2025-10-14_13-34-15-version-1-modificationdate-1770800423947-api-v2.png

Index

Indicator or Button

Icon

Description

1

Power Button

power-button-icon-version-1-modificationdate-1770800450013-api-v2.png

The main power switch applies or removes primary power from the power supply to the

server but maintains standby power.

2

UID Switch/LED/

BMC button

image-2025-10-14_13-34-31-version-1-modificationdate-1770800423617-api-v2.png

The unit identification (UID) button turns on or off the blue light function of the Information

LED and a blue LED on the rear of the chassis.This button can also be used to reset the BMC.

3

Power LED

image-2025-10-14_13-32-40-version-1-modificationdate-1770800425200-api-v2.png

Steady on – Power on

Blinking at 4Hz – Checking BIOS/BMC integrityBlinking at 4Hz and "i" LED is blue – BIOS firmware updatingTwo blinks at 4Hz, one pause 2hz and "i" LED blue – BMC firmware updatingBlinking at 1Hz and "i" LED red – Fault detected

4

SSD LED

image-2025-10-14_13-35-31-version-1-modificationdate-1770800420827-api-v2.png

Indicates activity on the storage drives when flashing.

5

NIC LEDs

image-2025-10-14_13-34-54-version-1-modificationdate-1770800422963-api-v2.png

Indicates network activity on the LAN ports when flashing

6

Information LED

image-2025-10-14_13-35-7-version-1-modificationdate-1770800422243-api-v2.png

Alerts operator to several states (noted in the table below)

7

Power Fail LED

image-2025-10-14_13-35-20-version-1-modificationdate-1770800421343-api-v2.png

Indicates a power supply module has failed.

Information LEDs Specifications

Information LED

Color

Status

Description

Red

Solid

An overheating condition has occurred

Red

Blinking at 1 Hz

Fan failure, check for an inoperative fan

Red

Blinking at 10 Hz

CPLD recovery mode error

Blue

Solid

Unit ID has been activated by switch

Blue

Blinking at 1 Hz

Unit ID has been activated using the BMC

Blue

Blinking at 2 Hz, and BMC Heartbeat

LED on the motherboard is green

BMC is resetting

Blue

Blinking at 4 Hz

BMC is setting factory defaults

Blue

Blinking at 10 Hz

BIOS/BMC is recovering or updating

Red

Blinking at 10 Hz and the rear UID

LED is blue, blinking at 10 Hz

CPLD recovery or update is in progress


Front Control Panel LED Specifications

Front Control Panel LED Indicators

Event

Power

SSD

NIC

UID

Info

Power Fail

Power On

Solid On

-

-

-

-

-

SDD Activity

-

Blinking

-

-

-

NIC Activity

-

-

Blinking

-

-

-

Overheat

-

-

-

-

Solid On

-

Fan Fail

-

-

-

-

Blinking 1 Hz

-

Power Fail

-

-

-

-

Blinking 1/4 Hz

Solid On

Local UID On

-

-

-

Solid On

-

-

Remote UID On

-

-

-

Blinking 1 Hz

-

-

Checking BMC/BIOS

Blinking at 4 Hz

-

-

-

-

-

Recovering/Updating

  • BMC Blinking at 4 Hz

  • BMC 2 Blinks at 4 Hz, 1 Pause at 2 Hz (on-on-off-off

-

-

BIOS/BMC

Blinking at 10 Hz

-

-

Flash Not Detected or

Golden Image Check

Failed

BMC/BIOS Blinking at 1 Hz

-

-

-

-

-

CPLD Recovery Mode

-

-

-

Blinking at 10 Hz

(MB UID LED)

Blinking at 10 Hz

(FP Red LED)

-

Input/Output Panel

image-2025-10-14_13-22-59-version-1-modificationdate-1770800427050-api-v2.png

Index

Indicator or Button

Icon

Description

1

UID Switch/LED/BMC button

The unit identification (UID) button turns on or off the blue light function of the

Information LED and a blue LED on the rear of the chassis.

This button can also be used to reset the BMC.

2

LAN Port

RJ45 port is shared for system network access and BMC access; for indicator details,

see BMC LAN LEDs

3

USB Ports

2x USB 3.0

4

Mini Display Port

Mini Display Port video connector


SSD LED Indicators

Each E1.S SSD has two LED indicators: an activity indicator and a status indicator.

image-2025-9-9_15-25-34-version-1-modificationdate-1770800428977-api-v2.png

Drive Carrier LED Specifications

LED

Color

Blinking Pattern

Behavior for Device

Activity

LED

Green

Solid On

Idle

Green

Blinking

I/O activity

Off

-

Eject device

Status

LED

Off

-

Idle

Amber

Blinking at 4 Hz

Locate device

Amber

Blinking at 1 Hz for a

few seconds, then off

Eject device or insert device, as appropriate

2x ConnectX-8 OSFP SuperNIC

These two OSFP ports are found on the front side of the appliance (see callout 4 and 9 in "Front Side Interfaces" figure above). and allow connectivity to an FNM ( Fabric Network Management) InfiniBand switch port in the fabric. It is recommended to connect to two different switches for redundancy. The appliance can be connected only to a single IB fabric.

Connecting the UFM XDR Appliance to the FNM InfiniBand Switch Port

The FNM (Fabric Network Management) port is a separate OSFP InfiniBand in-band management port. It enables accessing the UFM Enterprise appliance that allows data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric.

XDR Cluster

Switch

Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side

Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side

Quantum-3 Q3200 Switch Network Port

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)

Quantum-X800 Q3200 Switch FNM as XDR Lite (as 4 1x 100G)

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)

Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch Network Port

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)

Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch FNM as XDR Lite (as 4 1x 100G)

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)


NDR Cluster

Prerequisite:

To support this connectivity, change the default configuration of all the ConnectX®-8 XDR adapter cards by running the following CLI command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ib profile --set ndr --force

Switch

Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side

Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side*

Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port

MMA4Z00-NS / 980-9I510-00NS00 (50m)

MMA4Z00-NS400 / 980-9I51S-00NS00 (50m)

Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port

MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)

MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00  (100m)

* UFM XDR Appliance side should configure the ConnectX-8 C8180 cards to be non-planarized.

** The 980-9I30H-00NM00 / 980-9I510-00NS00 transceivers support a 2x100

1x ConnectX-8 QSFP SuperNIC

There is one dual QSFP ConnectX-8 SuperNIC located on the front side of the appliance (see callout 10 in "Front Side Interfaces" figure above) which allows Ethernet connectivity via the Inband connection to two NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5600 Switch Systems.

NIC Ports

Activity LED Indicators

Each NIC on the back of the system has indicators that provide information about the activity and link status. The activity LED indicator indicates if data is flowing through the NIC, and the link LED indicator indicates the speed of the connected network.

NIC Activity LEDs

image-2025-10-14_13-28-25-version-1-modificationdate-1770800426100-api-v2.png

Index

Description

1

Link LED indicator

2

Activity LED indicator

The following table lists the drive indicator codes:

NIC Indicator Code

Condition

Link and activity indicators are off

Indicates that the NIC is not connected to the network

Link indicator is green, and activity indicator is blinking green

Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at its maximum port speed, and data is being sent or received

Link indicator is amber, and activity indicator is blinking green

Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at less than its maximum port speed, and data is being sent or received

Link indicator is green, and activity indicator is off

Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at its maximum port speed, and data is not being sent or received

Link indicator is amber, and activity indicator is off

Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at less than its maximum port speed, and data is not being sent or received

Link indicator is blinking green, and activity is off

Indicates that the NIC identity is enabled through the NIC configuration utility


RJ-45 Port

The remote management (BMC) control port is designed for secure local and remote server management and helps IT administrators deploy, update, and monitor the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance.

RJ-45 Management Ports

These four RJ-45 ports (eno8303, eno8403) are located on the front side of the appliance (see callout 5 in "Front Side Interfaces" figure above). The eno8303 and the remote management interfaces are pre-configured as DHCP and the initial host name is ubuntu, so their IP addresses can be obtained from the DHCP server. If no DHCP server is available, you have to use a serial cable to connect and configure eno8303 and the remote-management IP addresses with a static IP address.

Note

Configuring the appliance via the serial port is required only in the case where out-of-the-box DHCP configuration for eno8303 cannot be used. (There is no DHCP server in the management network). The user is then required to use the serial port to configure a static IP on eno8303.

Note

NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.


RJ-45 Ethernet Connector for Remote Management (BMC)

The appliance has several Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eno8303. An additional interface exists, for connecting to a remote management controller (BMC) (It usually connects to the same management network as eno8303).

To use out-of-the-box DHCP settings, the default hostname for the appliance (over eno8303) is "ubuntu". The MAC address for eno8303 is available on the pull-tab and can be configured in the DHCP server.

To use the remote management controller (BMC) with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server. A static IP address for remote management interface (BMC) can be configured via the Remote Management (BMC) web application.

For more information about RJ-45 Ethernet Remote Management, (BMC) please refer to Appendix – Remote Access Controller.

Note

Configuration via a serial port is only required if you want to use a static IP address and not the out-of-the-box DHCP setting for eno8303. Otherwise, an IP is assigned by the DHCP server, and you can log into the CLI over LAN.

Note

NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.

USB Interface

Note

The USB interface can be used to update the UFM.

There are two USB connectors. These connectors can be used to install software and/or firmware upgrades using a memory device that has a USB connector. This connector is USB 2.0 compliant. Various upload/download operations are also supported through the USB using the CLI such as:

  • UFM configuration fetching/uploading

  • UFM license fetching

  • UFM upgrade

All USB connectors can be used to perform SW updates or various upload/download operations using the CLI.

