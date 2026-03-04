On This Page
Hardware Overview
The system supports the following:
Qty.
Interface
x1
On/Off button with an integral LED
x2
RJ-45 Ports
x2
10Gb Ethernet Connectors
x2
XDR Ports (allow connectivity to an IB Switch FNM port)
x2
USB Ports
Status LEDs
x2
Hot-swap SSD Drawers
Front Side Interfaces
Contains the system health, system ID, and status LED
Interface
Description
1
Contains the system health, system ID, and status LED
2
ConnectX-8 XDR single-port adapter card, allow connectivity to a switch FNM Port
3
ConnectX-8 dual-port adapter card, allow connectivity to SN5600 INBAND
4
NIC ports
2x 10GbE Base-T ports
5
This port is designed for secure local and remote server management control (BMC) and helps IT administrators deploy, update and monitor the device.
6
2x USB 3.0-compliant
7
Mini Display Port
Mini display port video connector
8
Drive slots
2x E1.S NVMe hot-swap drives. Enables you to install drives that are supported on your system
9
Pull-Tab
A slide-out label panel containing system information (e.g., MAC address, serial number, etc.)
Rear Side Interfaces
Index
Interface
Description
1
Bus-bar
Bus-bar Power Connector
Control Panel View
Index
Indicator or Button
Icon
Description
1
Power Button
The main power switch applies or removes primary power from the power supply to the
server but maintains standby power.
2
UID Switch/LED/
BMC button
The unit identification (UID) button turns on or off the blue light function of the Information
LED and a blue LED on the rear of the chassis.This button can also be used to reset the BMC.
3
Power LED
Steady on – Power on
Blinking at 4Hz – Checking BIOS/BMC integrityBlinking at 4Hz and "i" LED is blue – BIOS firmware updatingTwo blinks at 4Hz, one pause 2hz and "i" LED blue – BMC firmware updatingBlinking at 1Hz and "i" LED red – Fault detected
4
SSD LED
Indicates activity on the storage drives when flashing.
5
NIC LEDs
Indicates network activity on the LAN ports when flashing
6
Information LED
Alerts operator to several states (noted in the table below)
7
Power Fail LED
Indicates a power supply module has failed.
Information LEDs Specifications
Information LED
Color
Status
Description
Red
Solid
An overheating condition has occurred
Red
Blinking at 1 Hz
Fan failure, check for an inoperative fan
Red
Blinking at 10 Hz
CPLD recovery mode error
Blue
Solid
Unit ID has been activated by switch
Blue
Blinking at 1 Hz
Unit ID has been activated using the BMC
Blue
Blinking at 2 Hz, and BMC Heartbeat
LED on the motherboard is green
BMC is resetting
Blue
Blinking at 4 Hz
BMC is setting factory defaults
Blue
Blinking at 10 Hz
BIOS/BMC is recovering or updating
Red
Blinking at 10 Hz and the rear UID
LED is blue, blinking at 10 Hz
CPLD recovery or update is in progress
Front Control Panel LED Specifications
Front Control Panel LED Indicators
Event
Power
SSD
NIC
UID
Info
Power Fail
Power On
Solid On
-
-
-
-
-
SDD Activity
-
Blinking
-
-
-
NIC Activity
-
-
Blinking
-
-
-
Overheat
-
-
-
-
Solid On
-
Fan Fail
-
-
-
-
Blinking 1 Hz
-
Power Fail
-
-
-
-
Blinking 1/4 Hz
Solid On
Local UID On
-
-
-
Solid On
-
-
Remote UID On
-
-
-
Blinking 1 Hz
-
-
Checking BMC/BIOS
Blinking at 4 Hz
-
-
-
-
-
Recovering/Updating
-
-
BIOS/BMC
Blinking at 10 Hz
-
-
Flash Not Detected or
Golden Image Check
Failed
BMC/BIOS Blinking at 1 Hz
-
-
-
-
-
CPLD Recovery Mode
-
-
-
Blinking at 10 Hz
(MB UID LED)
Blinking at 10 Hz
(FP Red LED)
-
Input/Output Panel
Index
Indicator or Button
Icon
Description
1
UID Switch/LED/BMC button
The unit identification (UID) button turns on or off the blue light function of the
Information LED and a blue LED on the rear of the chassis.
This button can also be used to reset the BMC.
2
LAN Port
RJ45 port is shared for system network access and BMC access; for indicator details,
see BMC LAN LEDs
3
USB Ports
2x USB 3.0
4
Mini Display Port
Mini Display Port video connector
SSD LED Indicators
Each E1.S SSD has two LED indicators: an activity indicator and a status indicator.
Drive Carrier LED Specifications
LED
Color
Blinking Pattern
Behavior for Device
Activity
LED
Green
Solid On
Idle
Green
Blinking
I/O activity
Off
-
Eject device
Status
LED
Off
-
Idle
Amber
Blinking at 4 Hz
Locate device
Amber
Blinking at 1 Hz for a
few seconds, then off
Eject device or insert device, as appropriate
2x ConnectX-8 OSFP SuperNIC
These two OSFP ports are found on the front side of the appliance (see callout 4 and 9 in "Front Side Interfaces" figure above). and allow connectivity to an FNM ( Fabric Network Management) InfiniBand switch port in the fabric. It is recommended to connect to two different switches for redundancy. The appliance can be connected only to a single IB fabric.
Connecting the UFM XDR Appliance to the FNM InfiniBand Switch Port
The FNM (Fabric Network Management) port is a separate OSFP InfiniBand in-band management port. It enables accessing the UFM Enterprise appliance that allows data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric.
XDR Cluster
Switch
Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side
Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side
Quantum-3 Q3200 Switch Network Port
MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
Quantum-X800 Q3200 Switch FNM as XDR Lite (as 4 1x 100G)
MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch Network Port
MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch FNM as XDR Lite (as 4 1x 100G)
MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
NDR Cluster
Prerequisite:
To support this connectivity, change the default configuration of all the ConnectX®-8 XDR adapter cards by running the following CLI command:
ib profile --set ndr --force
Switch
Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side
Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side*
Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port
MMA4Z00-NS / 980-9I510-00NS00 (50m)
MMA4Z00-NS400 / 980-9I51S-00NS00 (50m)
Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port
MMS4X00-NM / 980-9I30G-00NM00 (50m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
* UFM XDR Appliance side should configure the ConnectX-8 C8180 cards to be non-planarized.
** The 980-9I30H-00NM00 / 980-9I510-00NS00 transceivers support a 2x100
1x ConnectX-8 QSFP SuperNIC
There is one dual QSFP ConnectX-8 SuperNIC located on the front side of the appliance (see callout 10 in "Front Side Interfaces" figure above) which allows Ethernet connectivity via the Inband connection to two NVIDIA Spectrum-4 SN5600 Switch Systems.
NIC Ports
Activity LED Indicators
Each NIC on the back of the system has indicators that provide information about the activity and link status. The activity LED indicator indicates if data is flowing through the NIC, and the link LED indicator indicates the speed of the connected network.
NIC Activity LEDs
Index
Description
1
Link LED indicator
2
Activity LED indicator
The following table lists the drive indicator codes:
NIC Indicator Code
Condition
Link and activity indicators are off
Indicates that the NIC is not connected to the network
Link indicator is green, and activity indicator is blinking green
Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at its maximum port speed, and data is being sent or received
Link indicator is amber, and activity indicator is blinking green
Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at less than its maximum port speed, and data is being sent or received
Link indicator is green, and activity indicator is off
Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at its maximum port speed, and data is not being sent or received
Link indicator is amber, and activity indicator is off
Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at less than its maximum port speed, and data is not being sent or received
Link indicator is blinking green, and activity is off
Indicates that the NIC identity is enabled through the NIC configuration utility
RJ-45 Port
The remote management (BMC) control port is designed for secure local and remote server management and helps IT administrators deploy, update, and monitor the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance.
RJ-45 Management Ports
These four RJ-45 ports (eno8303, eno8403) are located on the front side of the appliance (see callout 5 in "Front Side Interfaces" figure above). The eno8303 and the remote management interfaces are pre-configured as DHCP and the initial host name is ubuntu, so their IP addresses can be obtained from the DHCP server. If no DHCP server is available, you have to use a serial cable to connect and configure eno8303 and the remote-management IP addresses with a static IP address.
Configuring the appliance via the serial port is required only in the case where out-of-the-box DHCP configuration for eno8303 cannot be used. (There is no DHCP server in the management network). The user is then required to use the serial port to configure a static IP on eno8303.
NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.
RJ-45 Ethernet Connector for Remote Management (BMC)
The appliance has several Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eno8303. An additional interface exists, for connecting to a remote management controller (BMC) (It usually connects to the same management network as eno8303).
To use out-of-the-box DHCP settings, the default hostname for the appliance (over eno8303) is "ubuntu". The MAC address for eno8303 is available on the pull-tab and can be configured in the DHCP server.
To use the remote management controller (BMC) with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server. A static IP address for remote management interface (BMC) can be configured via the Remote Management (BMC) web application.
For more information about RJ-45 Ethernet Remote Management, (BMC) please refer to Appendix – Remote Access Controller.
Configuration via a serial port is only required if you want to use a static IP address and not the out-of-the-box DHCP setting for eno8303. Otherwise, an IP is assigned by the DHCP server, and you can log into the CLI over LAN.
NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.
USB Interface
The USB interface can be used to update the UFM.
There are two USB connectors. These connectors can be used to install software and/or firmware upgrades using a memory device that has a USB connector. This connector is USB 2.0 compliant. Various upload/download operations are also supported through the USB using the CLI such as:
UFM configuration fetching/uploading
UFM license fetching
UFM upgrade
All USB connectors can be used to perform SW updates or various upload/download operations using the CLI.
Input/Output Panel
Index
Indicator or Button
Icon
Description
1
UID Switch/LED/BMC button
The unit identification (UID) button turns on or off the blue light function of the
Information LED and a blue LED on the rear of the chassis.
This button can also be used to reset the BMC.
2
LAN Port
RJ45 port is shared for system network access and BMC access; for indicator details,
see BMC LAN LEDs
3
USB Ports
2x USB 3.0
4
Mini Display Port
Mini Display Port video connector