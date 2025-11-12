On This Page
Mechanical Installation
Before installing your new appliance, make sure to read and adhere to the safety warnings listed in the "Installation Safety Warnings" appendix.
UFM Enterprise Appliance accepts input voltages of 48Vdc. The appliance can be rack mounted and is designed for installation in a standard 19" rack.
The installer should use a rack capable of supporting the mechanical and environmental characteristics of a fully populated rack.
The rack mounting holes conform to the EIA-310 standard for 19-inch racks. Take precautions to guarantee proper ventilation in order to maintain good airflow at ambient temperature. Cable routing should not impede the air exhaust from the chassis.
Unpack the system and check to make sure that all the parts have been sent. Check this against the parts list below. Check the parts for visible damage that may have occurred during shipping.
The appliance comes packed with the following items:
1X – appliance
2X – installation rails, one right hand and one left hand
1X – Ethernet CAT6A cable (RJ45-to-RJ45), 2m
1. Extend the outer rails as illustrated.
2. Align the inner rails of the chassis with the outer rails on the rack.
3. Slide the inner rails into the outer rails, keeping the pressure even on both sides. When
the chassis has been pushed completely into the rack, it should click into the locked
position.
Ground the appliance (see Grounding the Appliance).
Plug in the power cables (see Power Connections and Initial Power On).
Push the ON/OFF button to start.
Check the Status LEDs and confirm that all of the LEDs show status lights consistent with normal operation.
Any amber status LEDs are a cause for concern and must be dealt with immediately. It can take up to 5 minutes to boot up, during which time the status LED may indicate red.
UFM requires both InfiniBand and Ethernet (out-of band management) connectivity where eth0 should be connected to a management network switch and both InfiniBand ports should be connected to InfiniBand switches. They can be connected to the same switch, but NVIDIA recommends connecting to two separate switches, to ensure SM connectivity to the fabric.
Check to determine if your local or national electrical codes require an external ground to all IT components. If so, connect a ground wire to one of the casing screws and connect the other end to a valid ground. If you choose not to use the ground screw, make sure that the rack is properly grounded and that there is a valid ground connection between the chassis of the appliance and the rack. Test the ground using an Ohm meter.
Some national and/or local codes may require IT components to be bonded and externally grounded (not including the power cord ground). You must follow all national and local codes when installing this equipment.
Never pull out a working hard drive while the appliance is turned on. You can safely pull out a faulty hard drive indicated by a solid amber light.
If one SSD physically fails, the appliance keeps working thanks to RAID mirroring. You can pull out and replace a faulty drive with a new blank SSD, the blank SSD will get synchronized with the other SSD, this takes up to 48 hours but does not interrupt appliance operation.
Power down the appliance before removing the SSD
Press the release button to open the drive carrier release handle.
Holding the drive carrier release handle, slide the drive carrier out of the drive slot.
Remove the SSD from its carrier drawer.
Hold the release handle and slide the drive carrier into the drive slot.
Close the drive carrier release handle to lock the drive in place.
Power on the appliance.
The SW RAID mechanism will identify that a new SSD was inserted and synchronize the data with the second SSD, this process might take up to 48 hours to complete.
NVIDIA does not support battery replacement. Customer removal of the UFM cover will void the warranty. Only remove the cover to comply with WEEE directives or to disassemble for environmentally approved disposal.
For information on the approved cables to use with this device, refer to NVIDIA's LinkX webpage.
To shut down the appliance, run the following command:
reload halt [noconfirm]
The appliance cannot be restarted remotely!
To restart the appliance, you must physically go to the appliance and unplug and plug in the power cord.
You can also shut down or cold reset the appliance remotely by using the remote management.
To disassemble the appliance from the rack:
Shut down the appliance.
Unplug and remove all connectors.
Unplug all power cords.
Remove the ground wire.
Unscrew the 2 center bolts from inside the handles.
Slide the appliance from the rack.
Remove the rail slides from the rack.
This procedure is only to be used when you are disassembling this appliance before discarding, to comply with regulations regarding disposal of batteries.
Remove the cover.
Remove the battery and dispose of it according to local and state and federal regulations.
According to the WEEE Directive 2002/96/EC, all waste electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) should be collected separately and not disposed of with regular household waste. Dispose of this product and all of its parts in a responsible and environmentally friendly way.