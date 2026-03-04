Mechanical Installation

Warning Before installing your new appliance, make sure to read and adhere to the safety warnings listed in the "Installation Safety Warnings" appendix.

Warning The UFM Enterprise XDR-DC appliance fits properly in the MGX rack. However, compatibility issues may occur when installing it in other standard industry racks. If a fitting issue arises, remove the pointed standoff screw.

UFM Enterprise Appliance accepts input voltages of 48Vdc. The appliance can be rack mounted and is designed for installation in a standard 19" rack.

The installer should use a rack capable of supporting the mechanical and environmental characteristics of a fully populated rack.