Technical Specifications

InfiniBand/Ethernet

Auto-negotiation: X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

DDR (5Gb/s per lane)

QDR (10Gb/s per lane)

FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane)

FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane)

EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port

HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

NDR (400Gb/s per lane)

XDR (400Gb/s per lane) Ethernet: 400GAUI-8 C2M, 400GBASE-CR8, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI SGMII Data Rate: SDR