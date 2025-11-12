Technical Specifications
UFM Enterprise Appliance Technical Specification Data
Physical
Size
2U:
Weight
??
Mounting
19" Rack mount
Power
Input Voltage
54VDC Nominal, 40VDC–60VDC Operating Range
CPU
2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6548Y+
Maximum
1510W
Protocol Support
InfiniBand/Ethernet
Auto-negotiation:
Ethernet: 400GAUI-8 C2M, 400GBASE-CR8, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI
SGMII Data Rate: SDR
Data Rate
InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR/NDR
Ethernet – 1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400 Gb/s
Storage
Hard Drives
2 x 7.68TB E1.S NVMe Mixed Use, Hot-Plug, SED Drive and 2x M.2 960GB NVMe, SED Drive
Memory
16x64GB DDR5-5600MT/s, RDIMM
Environmental
Temperature
Operating
10-35°C
Non-operating
-30-60°C
Humidity
Operating
8-80% (non-condensing)
Non-operating
8-90% (non-condensing)
Vibration (5 ~500 Hz)
??
Shock
??G (with 11 ms duration, half-sine wave)
Thermal
Airflow
?? CFM
Maximum heat dissipation
5153 BTU/hour