NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR DC) Hardware User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Management Software  NVIDIA UFM Enterprise Appliance Gen 3.5 (XDR DC) Hardware User Manual  Technical Specifications

Technical Specifications

UFM Enterprise Appliance Technical Specification Data

Physical

Size

2U:

  • Height – 88 mm (3.46 inches)

  • Width – 438.4 mm (17.25 inches)

  • Depth – 809 mm (35.4 inches)

Weight

??

Mounting

19" Rack mount

Power

Input Voltage

54VDC Nominal, 40VDC–60VDC Operating Range

CPU

2 x Intel Xeon Gold 6548Y+

Maximum

1510W

Protocol Support

InfiniBand/Ethernet

Auto-negotiation:

  • X/2X/4X SDR (2.5Gb/s per lane)

  • DDR (5Gb/s per lane)

  • QDR (10Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR10 (10.3125Gb/s per lane)

  • FDR (14.0625Gb/s per lane)

  • EDR (25Gb/s per lane) port

  • HDR (50Gb/s per lane) port

  • NDR (400Gb/s per lane)

  • XDR (400Gb/s per lane)

Ethernet: 400GAUI-8 C2M, 400GBASE-CR8, 200GAUI-4 C2M, 200GBASE-CR4, 100GAUI-2 C2M, 100GBASE-CR4, 100GBASE-CR2, 100GBASE-CR1, 50GAUI-2 C2M, 50GAUI-1 C2M, 50GBASE-CR, 50GBASE-R2, 40GBASE-CR4, 40GBASE-R2, 25GBASE-R, 10GBASE-R, 10GBASE-CX4, 1000BASE-CX, CAUI-4 C2M, 25GAUI C2M, XLAUI C2M , XLPPI, SFI

SGMII Data Rate: SDR

Data Rate

InfiniBand – SDR/DDR/QDR/FDR/EDR/HDR/NDR

Ethernet – 1/10/25/40/50/100/200/400 Gb/s

Storage

Hard Drives

2 x 7.68TB E1.S NVMe Mixed Use, Hot-Plug, SED Drive and 2x M.2 960GB NVMe, SED Drive

Memory

16x64GB DDR5-5600MT/s, RDIMM

Environmental

Temperature

Operating

10-35°C

Non-operating

-30-60°C

Humidity

Operating

8-80% (non-condensing)

Non-operating

8-90% (non-condensing)

Vibration (5 ~500 Hz)

??

Shock

??G (with 11 ms duration, half-sine wave)

Thermal

Airflow

?? CFM

Maximum heat dissipation

5153 BTU/hour

Regulatory Label (Example)

board_label1-version-1-modificationdate-1756981358887-api-v2.png

board_label2-version-1-modificationdate-1756981358600-api-v2.png

board_label3-version-1-modificationdate-1756981359177-api-v2.png

image-2025-8-14_11-34-35-version-1-modificationdate-1756981355173-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 12, 2025
content here