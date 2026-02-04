On This Page
- Front Panel of UFM Enterprise Appliance
- Rear Panel of UFM Enterprise Appliance
- Airflow
Hardware Overview
The system supports the following:
Qty.
Interface
x1
On/Off button with an integral LED
x1
DB9 S erial Port
x5
RJ-45 Ports
x2
1Gb Ethernet Ports
x2
10Gb Ethernet Connectors
x2
XDR Ports (allow connectivity to an IB Switch FNM port)
x2
USB Ports
Status LEDs
x2
Hot-swap Power Modules
x2
Hot-swap SSD Drawers
Front Side Interfaces
Index
Interface
Description
1
Left control panel
Contains the system health, system ID, and status LED
2
Drive slots
Enables you to install drives that are supported on your system
3
Right control panel
Contains the power button, USB-A port, BMC Direct (Micro-AB USB) port, and the BMC Direct status LED.
4
VGA port + BMC USB Micro AB port + USB-A 2.0 port
Enables you to connect a display device to the system + Enables you to remotely access BMC + The USB port is 4-pin, 2.0-compliant. This port enables you to connect USB devices to the system
5
Pull-tab
A slide-out label panel containing system information (e.g., MAC address, serial number, etc.)
Right Control Panel View
Index
Indicator or Button
Icon
Description
1
Power button
Indicates if the system is powered on or off. Press the power button to manually power on or off the system.
Note
Press the power button to shut down the ACPI-compliant operating system.
For a graceful shutdown of the system, use the relevant CLI command. To force a shutdown of the appliance, hold the button down until the appliance turns off. The LED of the button displays the system’s power status.
2
Right Control Panel
Contains the power button, USB-A port, BMC Direct (Micro-AB USB) port, and the BMC Direct status LED.
Left Control Panel View
Index
Indicator or Button
Icon
Description
1
System health and system ID indicator
Indicates the system health
2
System status LEDs
N/A
Indicates the status of the system
System Status LEDs
The system status indicators are located on the front left-side panel.
System Status Indicators
Icon
Description
Condition
Corrective Action
Drive indicator
The indicator turns solid amber if there is a drive error
Temperature indicator
The indicator turns solid amber if the system experiences a thermal error (for example, the ambient temperature is out of range or there is a fan failure)
Ensure that none of the following conditions exist:
Electrical indicator
The indicator turns solid amber if the system experiences an electrical error (for example, voltage out of range, or a failed power supply unit (PSU) or voltage regulator)
Check the System Event Log or system messages for the specific issue. If it is due to a problem with the PSU, check the LED on the PSU. Reseat the PSU.
Memory indicator
The indicator turns solid amber if a memory error occurs
Check the System Event Log or system messages for the location of the failed memory. Reseat the memory module.
PCIe indicator
The indicator turns solid amber if a PCIe card experiences an error
Restart the system. Update any required drivers for the PCIe card. Reinstall the card.
System Health and System ID Indicator Codes
The system health and system ID indicator is located on the left control panel of the system.
System Health and System ID Indicator Code
Condition
Solid blue
Indicates that the system is powered on and healthy, and that system ID mode is not active. Press the system health and system ID button ( ) to switch to system ID mode.
Blinking blue
Indicates that the system ID mode is active. Press the system health and system ID button to switch to system health mode.
Solid amber
Indicates that the system is in fail-safe mode.
Blinking amber
Indicates that the system is experiencing a fault. Check the System Event Log for specific error messages.
SSD LED Indicators
The LEDs on the drive carrier indicate the state of each drive. Each drive carrier has two LEDs: an activity LED (green) and a status LED (bicolor, green/amber). The activity LED blinks whenever the drive is accessed.
SSD Indicators
Index
Description
1
Drive status LED indicator
2
Drive activity LED indicator
3
Drive capacity label
The following table lists the drive indicator codes:
Drive Status Indicator Code
Condition
Blinks green twice per second
Indicates that the drive is being identified or preparing for removal
Off
Indicates that the drive is ready for removal
Note
The drive status indicator remains off until all drives are initialized after the system is powered on. Drives are not ready for removal during this time.
Blinks green, amber, and then powers off
Indicates that there is an unexpected drive failure
Blinks amber four times per second
Indicates that the drive has failed
Blinks green slowly
Indicates that the drive is rebuilding
Solid green
Indicates that the drive is online
Blinks green for three seconds, amber for three seconds, and then powers off after six seconds
Indicates that the rebuild has stopped
Rear Side Interfaces
Interface
Description
1
Power supply unit (FRU)
PSU 1
2
ConnectX-8 OSFP Adapter Card (slot 1)
ConnectX-8 XDR single-port adapter card, allow connectivity to a switch FNM Port
3
PCIe expansion card riser (slot 2)
Empty slot
4
USB 2.0 port
USB 2.0-compliant
5
ConnectX-8 OSFP Adapter Card (slot 3)
ConnectX-8 XDR single-port adapter card, allow connectivity to a switch FNM Port
6
Power supply unit (FRU)
PSU 2
7
Com card serial
DB9 serial to motherboard
8
USB 3.0 port
USB 3.0-compliant
9
RJ-45 Port
This port is designed for secure local and remote server management control and helps IT administrators deploy, update and monitor the device.
10
System identification button
Press the system ID button:
11
OCP NIC ports
2x 10GbE Base-T ports
12
Embedded NIC ports
2x 1GbE Base-T ports
DB9 Serial Port
The DB9 port, found on the rear side of the appliance (see callout 5 in "Rear Side Interfaces" figure above), is a serial console DB9 connector. This interface can be connected directly to a laptop via DB9-to-USB cable for first-time configuration or to a Serial-to-Ethernet device. It should be configured to 115200 Bps similar to switches.
RJ-45 Port
The remote management control port is designed for secure local and remote server management and helps IT administrators deploy, update, and monitor the NVIDIA® UFM® Enterprise Appliance.
RJ-45 Management Ports
These four RJ-45 ports (eno8303, eno8403, eno12399np0 and eno12409np1) are found on the rear side of the appliance (see callouts 10 and 11 in "Rear Side Interfaces" figure above). The eno8303 and the remote management interfaces are pre-configured as DHCP and the initial host name is ubuntu, so their IP addresses can be obtained from the DHCP server. If no DHCP server is available, you have to use a serial cable to connect and configure eno8303 and the remote-management IP addresses with a static IP address.
Configuring the appliance via the serial port is required only in the case where out-of-the-box DHCP configuration for eno8303 cannot be used. (There is no DHCP server in the management network). The user is then required to use the serial port to configure a static IP on eno8303.
NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.
ConnectX-8 OSFP Ports
These two OSFP ports are found on the rear side of the appliance and allow connectivity to an FNM ( Fabric Network Management) InfiniBand switch port in the fabric. It is recommended to connect to two different switches for redundancy. The appliance can be connected only to a single IB fabric.
Connecting the UFM XDR Appliance to the FNM InfiniBand Switch Port
The FNM (Fabric Network Management) port is a separate OSFP InfiniBand in-band management port. It enables accessing the UFM Enterprise appliance that allows data center operators to efficiently monitor and operate the entire fabric.
Since the FNM port is semi-populated (only the first four lanes of it are wired), it functions as an HDR port.
XDR Cluster
Switch
Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side
Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side*
Quantum-3 Q3200 Switch Network Port
MMS4X00-NS / 980-9I30H-00NM00 (100m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch Network Port
MMS4X00-NS / 980-9I30H-00NM00 (100m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
Quantum-X800 Q3400 Switch FNM as XDR Lite (as 4 1x 100G)
MMS4X00-NS / 980-9I30H-00NM00 (100m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
NDR Cluster
Prerequisite:
To support this connectivity, change the default configuration of all the ConnectX®-8 XDR adapter cards by running the following commands via the SHELL:
mlxconfig -d <device> set NUM_OF_PLANES_P1=1
sudo reboot
Alternatively, run the following CLI command:
ib profile --set ndr --force
By default, the ConnectX®-8 XDR adapters are configured for 4 planes, as they are typically connected to an XDR multi-plane switch. Since the NDR switch is single-plane, this parameter must be set to 1 to ensure proper operation with the NDR switch.
Switch
Cable / Transceiver SKU on Switch Side
Cable / Transceiver SKU on UFM XDR-HCA Side*
Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port
MMA4Z00-NS / 980-9I510-00NS00 (50m)
MMA4Z00-NS400 / 980-9I51S-00NS00 (50m)
Quantum-2 MQM97xx Network Port
MMS4X00-NS / 980-9I30H-00NM00 (100m)
MMS4X00-NS400 / 980-9I31N-00NM00 (100m)
* UFM XDR Appliance side should configure the ConnectX-8 C8180 cards to be non-planarized.
** The 980-9I30H-00NM00 / 980-9I510-00NS00 transceivers support a 2x100 Gb/s configuration .
RJ-45 Ethernet Connector for Remote Management
The appliance has several Ethernet management interfaces. The primary management interface is eno8303. An additional interface exists, for connecting to a remote management controller (It usually connects to the same management network as eno8303).
To use out-of-the-box DHCP settings, the default hostname for the appliance (over eno8303) is "ubuntu". The MAC address for eno8303 is available on the pull-tab and can be configured in the DHCP server.
To use the remote management controller with DHCP, the free-range IP allocation must be enabled on the DHCP server. A static IP address for remote management interface can be configured via the Remote Management web application.
For more information about RJ-45 Ethernet Remote Management, please refer to Appendix – Remote Access Controller.
Configuration via a serial port is only required if you want to use a static IP address and not the out-of-the-box DHCP setting for eno8303. Otherwise, an IP is assigned by the DHCP server, and you can log into the CLI over LAN.
NIC#1 Ethernet connector gets connected to Ethernet switches. This switch must be configured to 100M/1G auto-negotiation.
USB Interface
The USB interface can be used to update the UFM.
There are two USB connectors. These connectors can be used to install software and/or firmware upgrades using a memory device that has a USB connector. This connector is USB 2.0 compliant. Various upload/download operations are also supported through the USB using the CLI such as:
UFM configuration fetching/uploading
UFM license fetching
UFM upgrade
All USB connectors can be used to perform SW updates or various upload/download operations using the CLI.
PSU Status Indicators
Index
Description
1
AC PSU handle
2
Socket
3
Release latch
Each power supply (PS) unit has a one built-in fan and a single two-color LED on the right side of the PS unit that indicates the internal status of the unit.
The following table presents the AC PSU status indicator codes:
Power Indicator Codes
Condition
Green
Indicates that a valid power source is connected to the PSU and the PSU is operational
Blinking amber
Indicates an issue with the PSU
Not powered on
Indicates that the power is not connected to the PSU
Blinking green
Indicates that the firmware of the PSU is being updated
Warning
Do not disconnect the power cord or unplug the PSU when updating firmware. If firmware update is interrupted, the PSUs will not function.
Blinking green and powers off
When hot-plugging a PSU, it blinks green five times at a rate of 4 Hz and powers off. This indicates a PSU mismatch due to efficiency, feature set, health status, or supported voltage.
Warning
If two PSUs are used, they must be of the same type and have the same maximum output power.
Warning
When correcting a PSU mismatch, replace the PSU with the blinking indicator. Swapping the PSU to make a matched pair can result in an error condition and an unexpected system shutdown. To change from a high output configuration to a low output configuration or vice versa, you must power off the system.
Warning
When two identical PSUs receive different input voltages, they can output different wattage, and trigger a mismatch.
The following table presents the D C PSU status indicator codes:
Power Indicator Codes
Condition
Green
Indicates that a valid power source is connected to the PSU, and the PSU is operational
Blinking amber
Indicates an issue with the PSU
Not powered on
Indicates that the power is not connected to the PSU
Blinking green
When hot-plugging a PSU, it blinks green five times at a rate of 4 Hz and powers off. This indicates a PSU mismatch due to efficiency, feature set, health status, or supported voltage.
NIC Activity LED Indicators
Each NIC on the back of the system has indicators that provide information about the activity and link status. The activity LED indicator indicates if data is flowing through the NIC, and the link LED indicator indicates the speed of the connected network.
NIC Activity LEDs
Index
Description
1
Link LED indicator
2
Activity LED indicator
The following table lists the drive indicator codes:
NIC Indicator Code
Condition
Link and activity indicators are off
Indicates that the NIC is not connected to the network
Link indicator is green, and activity indicator is blinking green
Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at its maximum port speed, and data is being sent or received
Link indicator is amber, and activity indicator is blinking green
Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at less than its maximum port speed, and data is being sent or received
Link indicator is green, and activity indicator is off
Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at its maximum port speed, and data is not being sent or received
Link indicator is amber, and activity indicator is off
Indicates that the NIC is connected to a valid network at less than its maximum port speed, and data is not being sent or received
Link indicator is blinking green, and activity is off
Indicates that the NIC identity is enabled through the NIC configuration utility
The appliance comes with a single air flow pattern; a front (hard-drive) side to back (power-supply) side.